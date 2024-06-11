Picasso's Pizza Williamsville
Pizza
- Slice Cheese
Slice. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$4.12
- Medium Cheese
Medium (8) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$15.60
- Large Cheese
Large (18) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$25.13
- Party Cheese
Party (32) Slices. Homemade Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$37.48
- Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free (8) Slices. Gluten Free Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Magic Dust.$18.58
- 1 Slice & 20oz
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$6.95
- 2 Slices & 20oz
2 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$9.99
- 3 Slices & 20oz
3 Slices (Cheese or Pepperoni) and 20oz Drink.$15.27
Bold Pies
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (1/2 medium)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.15
- Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$14.25
- Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.15
- Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$12.95
- Hawaiian (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$14.25
- The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$14.25
- Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.15
- Stinger (1/2 medium)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$14.49
- Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.15
- White (1/2 medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.15
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.41
- Chicken Finger (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$25.60
- Chicken Wing (medium)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.41
- Da Boss's Favorite (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$25.60
- Hawaiian (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$25.60
- The Kitchen Sink (medium)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$25.60
- Steak in The Grass (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.41
- Stinger (medium)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.99
- Veggie Supreme (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.41
- Classic White (medium)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$23.41
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$37.53
- Chicken Finger (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$41.15
- Chicken Wing (large)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$37.53
- Da Boss's Favorite (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$41.75
- Hawaiian (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$41.15
- The Kitchen Sink (large)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$41.15
- Steak in The Grass (large)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$37.53
- Stinger (large)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$43.49
- Veggie Supreme (large)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$37.53
- White (large)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$37.53
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$52.84
- Chicken Finger (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers tossed in Sauce choice.$56.45
- Chicken Wing (party)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$52.84
- Da Boss's Favorite (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$56.45
- Hawaiian (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$56.45
- The Kitchen Sink (party)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$56.45
- Steak in The Grass (party)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$52.84
- Stinger (party)
Blue Cheese base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers tossed in choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$59.99
- Veggie Supreme (party)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$52.84
- Classic White (party)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$52.84
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)
Ranch base, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.87
- Chicken Wing (gluten free)
Blue Cheese base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.87
- Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Banana peppers, and Sausage.$25.87
- Hawaiian (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple.$27.36
- The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black & Green Olives.$27.36
- Steak in The Grass (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Hot Peppers, Spinach, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.87
- Veggie Supreme (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.87
- White (gluten free)
Garlic Butter base, Onions, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.$25.87
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone
Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$14.86
- Buffalo Wing Calzone
Bleu Cheese Base, Grilled Chicken, choice of Wing Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Bleu Cheese.$18.24
- Meatball Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$16.66
- Pizza Calzone (Pepperoni)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pepperoni. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$16.66
- Steak Supreme Calzone
Garlic Butter Base, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Steak, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$18.24
- Stinger Calzone
Bleu Cheese Base, Onions, Steak, Chicken Fingers, choice of Wing Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with side of Bleu Cheese.$21.15
Appetizers
- Regular Fries
Pound of Fries. Served with Ketchup.$5.15
- BBQ Fries
Pound of Fries in BBQ Sauce, and Charred. Served with a side of Blue Cheese.$6.99
- Italian Fries +
- Italian Fries
- Cajun Fries +
- Cajun Fries
- Loaded Fries +
- Loaded Fries
- Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella. Served with side of Pizza Sauce.$5.49
- Pizza Logs
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni rolled up in an egg roll shell and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.18
Breads
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, and baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$3.94
- Artichoke & Spinach Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, Sautéed Artichokes & Spinach, and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$6.55
- The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Hot & Sweet Peppers, and Black & Green Olives. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.08
- The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Hot & Sweet Peppers, and Black & Green Olives. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$11.15
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, and baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$6.52
- Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Garlic Butter, Sautéed Artichokes & Spinach, and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$9.68
Breadsticks
- Breadsticks
Breadsticks (16), topped with our Magic Dust. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$7.19
- Breadsticks w/Cheese
Breadsticks (16), Mozzarella Cheese, topped with our Magic Dust. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.$10.00
- Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon Sticks (16), made with Butter, Sugar, and Cinnamon. Served with a side of Icing.$8.82
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks +
Cinnamon Sticks (16), made with Butter, Sugar, and Cinnamon. Served with a side of Icing.$8.82
- Fried Dough
Fried Pizza Dough topped with Butter, and Powdered Sugar.$8.50
- Loaded Fried Dough
Fried Pizza Dough topped with Butter, Powdered & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with a side of Icing.$9.25
Fingers
- 3 Fingers & Fries
3 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 1 Blue Cheese.$11.31
- 5 Fingers & Fries
5 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 1 Blue Cheese.$17.49
- 10 Fingers & Fries
10 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 2 Blue Cheese.$32.99
- 15 Fingers & Fries
15 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 3 Blue Cheese.$46.10
- 20 Fingers & Fries
20 Chicken Fingers & Fries- choice of sauce, served with Ketchup and 4 Blue Cheese.$60.09
Wings
- 5 Wings
5 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 1 Blue Cheese$9.25
- 10 Wings +
10 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 1 Blue Cheese$16.99
- 15 Wings +
15 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 2 Blue Cheese$23.99
- 25 Wings +
25 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 3 Blue Cheese$37.99
- 50 Wings +
50 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 4 Blue Cheese$66.99
- 75 Wings
75 Wings- Regular or Boneless, choice of sauce, and served with 7 Blue Cheese$104.98
Salads
- Antipasto Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$12.85
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$12.48
- Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$7.65
- Chef Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$6.52
- Chopped Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$13.49
- Etaleiano Salad (small)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$12.48
- Grilled Chicken Salad (small)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$11.36
- Antipasto (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$17.45
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$16.94
- Caesar Salad (large)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$11.15
- Chef Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$11.02
- Chopped Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$18.12
- Etaleiano Salad (large)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$16.94
- Grilled Chicken Salad (large)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$14.47
- Antipasto Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Hot Peppers, Black & Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$56.90
- Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Chicken Fingers, Croutons, and Bleu Cheese Dressing.$54.53
- Caesar Salad (party)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Steak for a little extra.$38.83
- Chef Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$39.00
- Chopped Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Onions, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Caesar & Bleu Cheese Dressing.$56.90
- Etaleiano Salad (party)
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncinis, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.$54.53
- Grilled Chicken Salad (party)
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Green Olives, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing.$47.88
Subs
- Assorted Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.09
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$13.89
- BLT (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.49
- Capicola Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.02
- Cheese (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Swiss-American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.$11.02
- Chicken Finger (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$15.25
- Chicken Wing (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Grilled Chicken (Choice of Wing Sauce), Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.57
- Ham (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$12.59
- N' the Grass (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Spinach, Fried Hot Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.49
- Parm Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Meatball or Chicken Finger), Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$15.25
- Philly Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Fried Onions & Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$14.23
- Pizza-CP (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Baked.$11.29
- Royal (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Fried Capicola & Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.49
- Salami Sub (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.02
- Sausage (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$12.93
- Steak (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.99
- Stinger (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Steak, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese.$17.99
- Tuna (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$13.68
- Turkey (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$12.59
- Turkey Club (whole)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$14.49
- Assorted (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.46
- BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.02
- BLT (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$10.02
- Capicola Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$7.76
- Cheese Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Swiss-American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.$7.76
- Chicken Finger (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$11.15
- Chicken Wing (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Grilled Chicken (Choice of Wing Sauce), Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$11.15
- Ham (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$8.15
- N' the Grass (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Spinach, Fried Hot Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.19
- Parm Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Meatball or Chicken Finger), Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.19
- Philly Sub (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Choice of Meat: (Steak, Chicken or Sausage), Fried Onions & Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, and Baked.$10.19
- Pizza-CP (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, and Baked.$7.76
- Royal (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Fried Capicola & Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$10.19
- Salami (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$7.76
- Sausage (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.55
- Steak (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.55
- Stinger (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Chicken Fingers, Steak, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese.$13.99
- Tuna (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$9.71
- Turkey (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$8.15
- Turkey Club (half)
Homemade Sub Roll, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese.$10.82
- Sub Platter
Five whole Subs cut into 20 of Ham, Turkey, and Assorted Sub Quarters. Subs come with Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss-American Cheese. Served with Mayo, Oil, Hot Peppers, and Onions on the side.$64.50
- The Three (#3)
3 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Bleu Cheese, Ketchup, and 20oz Drink.$11.22
- It's All About Balance (#6)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), Small Chef Salad, and 20oz Drink.$9.85
- The Right Mix (#14)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), 2 Chicken Fingers, and 20oz Drink.$11.98
- Wing Ding (#16)
1 Slice (Cheese or Pepperoni), 5 Wings, and 20oz Drink.$14.35