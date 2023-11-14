Picchu 1245 middle country rd
Full Menu
Ceviches
- Fish Pescado$19.52
- Shrimp Camaron$23.18
- Mixed Fish Mixto$24.21
- Picchu Mixto$26.73
Mixed seafood topped with fried calamari. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs increase your risk for Foodborne illness
- Concha Negra$25.70
Appetizers
- Enslada De Aguacate$13.34
Sliced avocado over salad
- Leche De Tigre$15.97
Tiger's milk - made with fish in a marinated cocktail of lime juice, red onions, Peruvian corn, and cancha. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs increase your risk for Foodborne illness
- Calamares Frito$16.43
Crispy fried calamari, served with house tartar sauce and criolla sauce
- 6 Pieces Choros a La Chalaca$10.25
Steamed mussels topped with onions, cilantro, lime juice, corn, and a touch of rocoto chili peppers
- 12 Pieces Choros a La Chalaca$20.55
Steamed mussels topped with onions, cilantro, lime juice, corn, and a touch of rocoto chili peppers
- Salchipapas$9.27
French fries mixed with sliced hot dogs
- Super Salchipapas$11.28
French fries with slices of hot dog, a sunny side-up egg, and drizzled with ketchup and mustard
- Papa a La Huancaina$13.34
Boiled potatoes covered in a spicy cheese sauce, garnished with olives, hard-boiled eggs, and parsley (served cold)
- Anticucho$16.43
Marinated and grilled tender beef hearts. Served with potato and corn
- Tiradito De Pescado$16.43
Thinly sliced raw basa fish, marinated in a yellow spicy sauce. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs increase your risk for Foodborne illness
- Empanadas De Lomito$7.73
Chicken. 2 per order
- Empanadas De Pollito$7.73
Steak. 2 per order
- Picchu Piccada$37.03
Enjoy a mix of our favorite appetizers: choros a la chalaca, papa a la huancaina, mini jalea, & leche de tigre
- Antichucho/Rachi$16.93
- Rachi$16.43
- Cuasa Limena$16.43
- Picada Mar y Tierra for 4$66.95
- Picada Mar y Tierra for 2$46.35
- Skirt Steak Antichucho 1$19.52
- Skirt Steak Antichucho 2$30.85
- Skirt Steak Tosotones$17.46
Chaufa
Carne
- Lomo Saltado / Flameado$20.55
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry using strips of beef sirloin, red peppers, onions, and tomatoes in soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice
- Lomo Montado / Flameado$22.61
Same lomo saltado plate, topped with two fried eggs
- Bistec a Lo Pobre$36.00
Grilled skirt steak marinated with "Chimichurri" sauce on top. Served with 1 chorizo, white rice, 1 egg, plantain, and French fries. Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs increase your risk for Foodborne illness
- Lomo Saltedo De Skirt Steak with Calamares Flameado$34.97
Traditional Peruvian style skirt steak using strips of beef sirloin, calamares, red peppers, onions, and tomatoes in soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice
- Lomo Skirt Steak$33.94
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry using strips of skirt steak, red peppers, onions, and tomatoes in soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice
- Chicharron De Cerdo$22.61
Fried pork. Served with sliced sweet potato chips and marinated onions in a criolla sauce
- Tacu Tacu$15.40
Typical Peruvian plate, consisting of a rice and beans mixture, topped with onions served with one egg
- Picchu Platter for Two$46.30
1/2 rotisserie chicken, anticucho, vegetable chaufa, & lomo saltado
- Sopa Carne Grande$16.48
- Tacu W/Skirt Steak$33.94
- Lomo Saltado Skirt Steak Calamares$34.97
- Skirt Steak Only$25.70
- Lomo Skirt Montado$41.15
- El peruanito$36.00
Pescados & Mariscos
- Pescado a Lo Macho$26.73
Fried fish filet topped with calamari, crab, and shrimp, in tomato sauce served with white rice, and potatoes
- Sudado De Pescado$20.55
Broiled fish filet cooked in tomato wine sauce, served with yucca, white rice
- Arroz Con Mariscos$26.73
A "Peruvian seafood paella" made with rice cooked in a criolla broth of shrimp, squid, mussels, octopus
- Chicharon De Pescado$20.55
Fried fish topped with salsa criolla, with tostones and fried yucca
- Small for (2) Jalea$29.87
Fried seafood platter with yucca, topped with marinated onions, topped with cancha in a criolla sauce
- Large for (4) Jalea$56.65