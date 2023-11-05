Pickled Radish Provisions Co 744 N Main
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Corn Ribs$11.00
Crispy Corn that eats like a rib with chipotle aioli dusted with sriracha powder
- Heritage Pork Belly$15.00
Hot honey glazed crispy fried pork belly cubes nested on balsamic fig jam with warm pecan crusted goat cheese garnished with pickled radishes
- The Hot Mess$12.00
Pepper Jack cheese curd fried and tossed with pepper bacon jam
- Island Wings$12.00
Crispy smoked wings tossed in a savory Jamaican style sauce
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Skin on fries dusted with truffle oil, parmesan cheese and rosemary
- Bone Marrow$20.00
- Mussels$17.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island Rope mussels steamed in a garlic white wine sauce with grilled toast points
- Bacon Wrapped Bleu Cheese Dates$10.00
Fresh dates stuffed with Ropp Farms Cheddar Bleu Cheese and wrapped in bacon
- ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$1.50
Salads
- Romaine Wedge$10.00
Romaine Lettuce wedge with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing
- The Classic house salad$9.00
Mixed Greens tossed in house made basil vinaigrette with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, red peppers, tomatoes, pepperocinis,
- Caesar$9.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- SW Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with corn and bean relish, salsa, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and chipotle rancch
- broc slaw$4.00
Steaks & Chops
- Filet Mignon$39.00
- Ribeye$36.00
- New York Strip$34.00
- Cowboy$60.00
- Peanut Crusted Pork Tenderloin$21.00
Dijon and Peanut crusted roasted pork loin with a marsala sauce
- Beef Brisket$20.00
- Prime Rib Petite$32.00Out of stock
- Prime Rib Queen$38.00
- Prime Rib King$44.00Out of stock
- Prime big boy$52.00
- Red Pepper Pasta n Pork$22.00
Seafood
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pasta
Chicken
Premium Sides
Ala Carte
Beers
Bottled
Draft
Wine
Reds
Whites
Bottled Beverages
Ciders
Malt Beverage
Desserts
- Oreo Chzcke$8.00
- Turtle Chzcke$9.50
- Raspberry Chzcke$8.00
- Baileys Chzcke$8.00
- Butterfinger Chzcke$8.00
- Plain Chzcke$8.00
- FLS Choc Cake slice$7.00
- Creme Brulee$8.00
- Cupcake in$6.00
- BRD puddings$8.00
- cupcake out$4.00
- Whole Cheesecake$64.00
- FLS Whole Cake$38.00
- carrott cake$10.00
- German Choc$8.00
- Blueberry Chzcake$8.00