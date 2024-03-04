Pickles 4301 E 42nd St
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini Chips$8.99
Thin sliced hand breaded Zucchini with ranch dressing
- Cheese Bites$6.99
Breaded mozzarella bites fried golden brown with homemade ranch
- Bone In Spicy 10 CT$13.99
- Chicken Wonton Nachos$13.99
Crispy Wonton Chips with homemade cheese sauce, seasoned chicken, black olives, jalapenos, roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese
- Pimento Cheese Dip$11.99
Homemade with Philadelphia Cream Cheese and served with chips
- Boneless 12 CT$10.99
- Corn Bites$5.99
Buttered battered deep fried corn served with butter
- Bottle Caps$6.99
Hand breaded sliced red and green pickled jalapeños
- Onion Straws$3.99
Tater Treats
- Ghost Pepper Fries$9.99
Steak cut fries with shredded chicken or beef and ghost pepper cheese sauce
- BBQ Fries$9.99
Steak fries with shredded BBQ beef, cheddar cheese and jalapenos
- LOADED Steak Fries$9.99
steak fries with grilled pepper sirloin, bell peppers, onions. brown gravy and pepper jack cheese
- Taco Fries$9.99
Steak fries loaded with taco meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and taco sauce
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.99
steak fries with bacon and grated cheese
- Green Chili Chicken Fries$9.99
steak fries with shredded grilled chicken, green chilis and nacho cheese
- Simply Cheese Fries$6.99
steak fries smothered in your choice of grated or nacho cheese add chili 1.99
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.99
steak fries with spicy chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
Entrée
- 14 OZ Ribeye Steak$24.99
Highly Marbled tender meat with 2 sides, and soup or salad add shrimp 5.99
- 10 Oz Ribeye Steak$21.99
Highly Marbled tender meat with 2 sides, and soup or salad add shrimp 5.99 add grilled mushrooms and onions 2.99
- 14 oz New York Strip$22.99
A nice cut of meat cooked to your liking with two sides, and soup or house salad add shrimp 5.99
- 10 Oz New York Strip$19.99
- Chicken Fried STEAK$14.99
Hand breaded cutlet smothered in cream gravy with two sides and soup or House salad
- Pork Chop$13.99
8oz center cut bone in chop grilled and served with 2 sides plus soup or House salad
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$11.99Out of stock
Cheesy mac and cheese topped with smoked brisket
- Grilled Chicken$13.99
grilled chicken breast served on a bed of rice with 2 sides and soup or House salad
- Chicken Fried CHICKEN$14.99
hearty portion of hand breaded chicken breast deep fried, served with 2 sides and soup or house salad
- Chicken Strip Dinner$13.99
hand cut and battered chicken strips with fries, toast and gravy
- Shrimp Dinner$13.99
8 pieces of shrimp served with fries, hush puppies and cole slaw or pinto beans
- Catfish Dinner$15.99
3 Catfish filet hand breaded with fries, hush puppies and cole slaw or pinto beans
Tiny Tots
Pizza
Salads
- Homemade Chicken Salad SALAD$11.99
6oz homemade chicken salad with lettuce, cranberries, walnuts, grapes and a boiled egg
- Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, carrots, black olives, croutons and a boiled egg
- Mexican Chicken Salad$13.99
grilled chicken, corn, crunchy red bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, pumpkin seeds, pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla chips, avocado with Cilantro Lime Dressing
- Steak Salad$15.99
grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, pickles, onions, olives, cranberries, walnuts, croutons and a boiled egg
- Vegan Cobb Salad$13.99
spring mix with chickpeas, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, corn, carrots, avocado,
- Chef Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickles, ham, bacon, cheese, croutons and a boiled egg
- House Salad$5.99
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and croutons
Drinks
Burgers and Fries
- Jalapeno Specialty$15.99
12oz all beef patty with jalapeno and cheese cooked in the center on toasted buns with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
6oz all beef patty with 2 strips of thick sliced savory smoked bacon with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup
- Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
6oz all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup
- Green Chili Cheeseburger$12.39
6oz all beef patty with grilled green chilis. cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup
- Garlic Cheeseburger$11.49
6oz flame broiled all beef patty with garlic butter, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of mustard, mayo or ketchup
- Patty Melt$12.39
6oz flame broiled patty with grilled onions, cheddar and pepper jack cheese on toasted Texas toast
- Huevo Cheeseburger$12.99
6oz all beef flame broiled patty topped with an egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
- HAMBURGER$11.99
Sandwiches and Fries
- Mammas Favorite$6.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup Add Fries 1.29
- Hot Ham and Cheese$8.99
Ham and melted cheese with lettuce and tomatoes ADD Bacon 1.99
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken SANDWICH$9.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast with Lettuce and Tomatoes
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
Philly Steak on hoagie bread with bell peppers, onions, brown gravy and american cheese
- Club Sandwich$10.99
Choose two meats, Ham, Turkey or Chicken with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
- Homemade Chicken salad SANDWICH$8.99
Homemade chicken salad served on buttered Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
6oz grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomatoes
- BLT$9.99
Thick Hearty Bacon with lettuce and tomatoes