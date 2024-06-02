Picnic Snack Bar Salt Cottages
SMALL BITES
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
Fried breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara.
- PICKLE FRIES$10.00
Your favorite fried pickles in fry form! Served with a side of ranch.
- BASKET OF FRIES$9.00
A heaping serving of hot fries.
- LOBSTER RANGOONS$15.00
Crispy wonton wrappers stuffed with a cream cheese and lobster filling. Fried and served with an aioli dipping sauce.
- VEGGIE BOARD$15.00
An assortment of fresh cut veggies, hummus and pita bread.
- SALT BOARD$28.00
A curation of meats, cheese, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, crackers and jam.
FLATBREADS
- VEGGIE$15.00
A personal sized flatbread pizza piled high with veggies, marinara and mozzarella cheese.
- MARGHERITA$15.00
A personal sized flatbread pizza with marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil.
- CHEESE$12.00
A personal sized flatbread pizza with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
- PEPPERONI$14.00
A personal sized flatbread pizza with mozzarella cheese, marinara and pepperoni.
BURGERS
- VEGGIE BURGER$18.00
A single quarter pound meatless, plant-based patty topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun.
- CLASSIC BURGER$18.00
Your choice of an Angus beef patty, grilled or fried chicken. Topped with American, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun.
- BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER$21.00
Your choice of an Angus beef patty, grilled or fried chicken. Topped with bacon, red onion chutney, and bleu cheese, on a toasted bun.
BASKETS
- SALTY'S FISH & CHIPS$20.00
Beer battered haddock filet served with fries, slaw and a side of tarter.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$18.00
5 crispy tenders served with your choice of fries, chips or slaw.
- LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
Maine lobster warmed with butter and served on a bun with chips and slaw.
- STREET TACOS$18.00
Two soft shelled tacos filled with Mexican street corn, cotija, chicken, avocado and drizzled with crema.
SALADS
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$15.00
Seared chicken, fresh romaine, and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan.
- STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC SALAD$18.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with seared chicken, fresh strawberries, feta, walnuts with a balsamic dressing.
- HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and croutons. Served with a side of ranch, Caesar or balsamic dressing.