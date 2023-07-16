Pie Nation Pizzeria 36100 Hidden Springs Rd
Food Menu
Starters
10 Nation Sticks
Pizza dough topped with ranch dressing, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and garlic seasoning
10 Garlic Sticks
Pizza dough topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella cheese upon request. Tastes great with our red or spicy red sauce
10 Garlic Cheese Sticks
Pizza dough topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella cheese upon request. Tastes great with our red or spicy red sauce
10 All American Wings
Baked to a crisp, then shaken in your choice of sauce. Choose from BBQ, fiery or sweet & spicy. Served with housemade ranch or blue cheese dressings
12 Boneless Tenders
Choose from BBQ, fiery, or sweet & spicy. Served with carrot sticks
5 Potato Skins
Traditional (Cheddar, bacon, green onion, and sour cream), BBQ chicken (BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, onion, and cilantro), buffalo chicken (buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and garlic ranch), or chicken Alfredo (Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, tomat
Side of ranch
Side of spicy red
Side of buffalo
Side of bbq
Side of sweet&spicy
Side of garlic parm
Side of pizza sauce
Side of marinara
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata, black olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with dijon balsamic dressing
BBQ Salad
Romaine lettuce, black bean, corn relish, BBQ chicken, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and Cheddar cheese. Served with housemade ranch dressing
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, sliced Italian meats & cheeses, mozzarella cheese, olives, and diced tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing
Seasonal Summer Salad
Spring mix Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candies walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with Dijon balsamic dressing
Side of ranch
Side of dijon balsamic
Side of caesar
Side of italian
Side of blue cheese
Pasta
Desserts
Ordering Pies
10" Pies
15" Pies
Gourmet Pies
10" Gourmet Pies
10" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
10" American Pie
Original red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, mixed peppers, diced tomato, and Italian sausage
10" BBQ Chicken Pie
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and cilantro
10" Chicken Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, mushroom, red onion, diced tomato, and Grandma's Seasoning
10" Luau Pie
Garlic butter, sweet and spicy sauce, red onion, applewood bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapples, and brown sugar
10" Meat Cravers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, and linguiça
10" Pesto Chicken Pie
Pesto sauce, chicken, arugula, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, and garlic
10" Skinny Dream Pie
Garlic butter, chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomato, garlic seasoning, and feta
10" Vintage Margarita Pie
Olive oil, white American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomato, Parmesan cheese, and Grandma's Seasoning
10" Veggie Pie
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion black olive, mixed bell peppers, and diced tomato
15" Gourmet Pies
15" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
15" American Pie
Original red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, mixed peppers, diced tomato, and Italian sausage
15" BBQ Chicken Pie
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and cilantro
15" Chicken Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, mushroom, red onion, diced tomato, and Grandma's Seasoning
15" Luau Pie
Garlic butter, sweet and spicy sauce, red onion, applewood bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapples, and brown sugar
15" Meat Cravers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, and linguiça
15" Pesto Chicken Pie
Pesto sauce, chicken, arugula, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, and garlic
15" Skinny Dream Pie
Garlic butter, chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomato, garlic seasoning, and feta
15" Vintage Margarita Pie
Olive oil, white American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomato, Parmesan cheese, and Grandma's Seasoning
15" Veggie Pie
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion black olive, mixed bell peppers, and diced tomato