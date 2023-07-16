Food Menu

Starters

10 Nation Sticks

$10.99

Pizza dough topped with ranch dressing, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and garlic seasoning

10 Garlic Sticks

$9.99

Pizza dough topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella cheese upon request. Tastes great with our red or spicy red sauce

10 Garlic Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Pizza dough topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella cheese upon request. Tastes great with our red or spicy red sauce

10 All American Wings

$15.99

Baked to a crisp, then shaken in your choice of sauce. Choose from BBQ, fiery or sweet & spicy. Served with housemade ranch or blue cheese dressings

12 Boneless Tenders

$15.99

Choose from BBQ, fiery, or sweet & spicy. Served with carrot sticks

5 Potato Skins

$14.99

Traditional (Cheddar, bacon, green onion, and sour cream), BBQ chicken (BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, onion, and cilantro), buffalo chicken (buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and garlic ranch), or chicken Alfredo (Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, tomat

Side of ranch

$1.00

Side of spicy red

$1.00

Side of buffalo

$1.00

Side of bbq

$1.00

Side of sweet&spicy

$1.00

Side of garlic parm

$1.00

Side of pizza sauce

$1.00

Side of marinara

$1.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata, black olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with dijon balsamic dressing

BBQ Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, black bean, corn relish, BBQ chicken, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and Cheddar cheese. Served with housemade ranch dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, sliced Italian meats & cheeses, mozzarella cheese, olives, and diced tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing

Seasonal Summer Salad

$12.99

Spring mix Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candies walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with Dijon balsamic dressing

Side of ranch

$1.00

Side of dijon balsamic

$1.00

Side of caesar

$1.00

Side of italian

$1.00

Side of blue cheese

$1.00

Pasta

Penne Marinara

$12.99

Penne Marinara with 3 Veggies

$14.99

Penne Alfredo

$12.99

Penne Alfredo with 3 Veggies

$14.99

Penne Pesto

$12.99

Penne Pesto with 3 Veggies

$14.99

Kids Meal

6" Pie with 3 Toppings + Juice Box

$8.99

For kids 10 and under

Desserts

Gourmet Cannoli

$7.50

Three crisp mini pastry shells stuffed with sweet mascarpone and chocolate chip filling, topped with powdered sugar

Cheese Cake

$7.50

New York style creamy cheesecake

Seasonal Options

Ordering Pies

10" Pies

10" Cheese Pie

$10.99

10" One Topping Pie

$12.99

10" Two Topping Pie

$13.99

10" Three Topping Pie

$14.99

10" Four Topping Pie

$16.99

10" Five Topping Pie

$17.99

Extra topping

$1.00

Extra cheese

$1.00

15" Pies

15" Basic Cheese Pie

$14.99

15" One Topping Pie

$18.99

15" Two Topping Pie

$21.99

15" Three Topping Pie

$23.99

15" Four Topping Pie

$27.99

15" Five Topping Pie

$29.99

Extra topping

$2.00

Side of ranch

$1.00

6" pie

6" 1 topping

$5.99

6" 3 topping

$7.99

Gourmet Pies

10" Gourmet Pies

10" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

$17.99

10" American Pie

$17.99

Original red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, mixed peppers, diced tomato, and Italian sausage

10" BBQ Chicken Pie

$16.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and cilantro

10" Chicken Alfredo Pie

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, mushroom, red onion, diced tomato, and Grandma's Seasoning

10" Luau Pie

$17.99

Garlic butter, sweet and spicy sauce, red onion, applewood bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapples, and brown sugar

10" Meat Cravers

$17.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, and linguiça

10" Pesto Chicken Pie

$17.99

Pesto sauce, chicken, arugula, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, and garlic

10" Skinny Dream Pie

$17.99

Garlic butter, chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomato, garlic seasoning, and feta

10" Vintage Margarita Pie

$17.99

Olive oil, white American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomato, Parmesan cheese, and Grandma's Seasoning

10" Veggie Pie

$17.99

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion black olive, mixed bell peppers, and diced tomato

15" Gourmet Pies

15" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

15" American Pie

$29.99

Original red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, mixed peppers, diced tomato, and Italian sausage

15" BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and cilantro

15" Chicken Alfredo Pie

$29.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, mushroom, red onion, diced tomato, and Grandma's Seasoning

15" Luau Pie

$29.99

Garlic butter, sweet and spicy sauce, red onion, applewood bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapples, and brown sugar

15" Meat Cravers

$29.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, and linguiça

15" Pesto Chicken Pie

$25.99

Pesto sauce, chicken, arugula, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, and garlic

15" Skinny Dream Pie

$29.99

Garlic butter, chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomato, garlic seasoning, and feta

15" Vintage Margarita Pie

$29.99

Olive oil, white American cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomato, Parmesan cheese, and Grandma's Seasoning

15" Veggie Pie

$29.99

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onion black olive, mixed bell peppers, and diced tomato

Drinks

Free Refills Fountain

$2.95

Draft Beer 16 Oz

Served in a frosty mug

Draft Beer 22 Oz

Served in a frosty mug