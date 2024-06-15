Pie Pan Restaurant 905 N Park Dr
Breakfast Menu
Award Winning Breakfasts
- Big Country
Batter fried steak, gravy, and two eggs served with choice of potato and toast or biscuit & gravy$10.79
- All-American
Two eggs, two pancakes or french toast, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham$9.79
- Libby's Special
Two eggs and bacon, sausage, or ham served with toast or biscuit & gravy$8.79
- The Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham and cheese served with choice of potato and toast or biscuit & gravy$9.79
- Mediterranean Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with spinach, tomato, sliced olives, and feta cheese served with fresh fruit and toast$9.99
- Breakfast Bowl
Our cheesy hash brown casserole layered with bacon or sausage, cheese, two eggs, and gravy served with a biscuit$10.79
- Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
Our cheesy hash brown casserole layered with chorizo sausage, cheese, and two eggs served with a warm flour tortilla, salsa, and sour cream$11.29
- Breakfast Burrito
A warm tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, green peppers, onion, cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage served with cheesy hash brown casserole$9.79
- Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on grilled wheat bread served with cheesy hash brown casserole$8.79
- Corned Beef and Hash
Lean corned beef hash with cheese and two eggs served with choice of potato and toast or biscuit & gravy$10.79
- Chicken and Waffles
Our house-made waffle topped with three fried chicken tenders served with warm syrup and choice of potato$11.79
- Ham Steak & Eggs
Two eggs and a thick-cut grilled ham steak served with a choice of potato and toast or biscuit & gravy$11.29
Three Egg Omelets
- Western
Diced ham, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese$9.79
- Pie Pan Classic
Cheese and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham$9.29
- The Veggie
Diced tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese$8.79
- Tex-Mex
Diced fajita-style chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese served with salsa and sour cream$10.29
- Meat Lovers
Sausage, ham, bacon, and cheese$11.29
Fruits and Grains
- Avocado Toast
Our thick-cut artisan wheat toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, a squeeze of lemon juice, and crumbled feta cheese served with fruit$7.59
- Breakfast Banana Split
Banana and vanilla yogurt topped with fresh berries, pineapple, and granola then drizzled with honey and served with an English muffin$9.59
- Cup Seasonal Fruit
Ask your server about today's selection cup$3.09
- Bowl Seasonal Fruit
Ask your server about today's selection cup$4.59
- Oatmeal
Served warm with butter, brown sugar, and milk$3.59
- Grits
Served warm with butter, brown sugar, and milk$3.59
- Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt served with seasonal fruit and pecans$5.09
- Pastry/Bread of the Day
Ask your server for today's selection$3.79
Griddle Items
- Pie Pan Pancakes
Our giant, fluffy double stacked pancakes served with whipped butter, warm syrup, and a choice of bacon or sausage$9.29
- French Toast
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in our own cinnamon batter, lightly toasted and dusted with powdered sugar served with warm syrup and a choice of bacon or sausage$9.29
- Waffle
Our Belgian waffle cooked until golden brown and served with warm syrup and a choice of bacon or sausage$9.29
- 1 cake$4.49
Tag-a-Longs
Kid's Menu
- Cheese Omelette (KIDS)
Made with 1 egg and cheese served with toast$6.09
- One Egg, Meat, & Toast (KIDS)
1 egg and 1 bacon strip or sausage patty$6.09
- 3 Silver Dollar Pancakes (KIDS)
3 small pancakes and 1 bacon strip or sausage patty$6.09
- French Toast* (KIDS)
French toast slice and 1 bacon strip or sausage patty$6.09
Drinks
- Fresh Coffee$2.99
- Decaf$2.99
- Fresh Brewed Tea$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Milk$3.49
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Apple Juice$3.49
- Iced Coffee
Made daily with a custom blend of brewed 100% arabica beans and fresh whole milk sweetened with pure cane sugar and served over ice 24 oz cup$4.59
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.99
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Big Red$2.99
- Mug Root Beer$2.99
- Tropicana Pink Lemonade$2.99
Dinner Menu
Salads
- Chicken Pecan Salad
Grilled chicken on fresh greens with pecans, shredded cheese, carrots, tomatoes, and house-made croutons$11.29
- Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken tenders on fresh greens with shredded cheese, carrots, tomatoes, and house-made croutons$11.29
- Pie Pan Chicken Salad
Our house-made chicken salad on leaf lettuce served with tomato and a cup of soup or seasonal fruit$9.59
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and bacon on fresh greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and house-made croutons$11.29
- Spinach Side Salad
Fresh spinach topped with sliced egg, onion, crumbled bacon, and house-made croutons$6.79
- Side Salad
Fresh greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, carrots, and house-made croutons$6.29
Quiche
Seasonal Soups
Soup & Sandwich
Sandwiches
- Pie Pan Classic Club
Smoked ham and turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted artisan wheat bread$10.59
- Chicken Salad
Our house-made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on toasted wheat bread$9.59
- Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and melted cheese on a hoagie roll$10.59
- Grilled Pimento Cheese
Our house-made pimento cheese on grilled artisan wheat bread$9.29
- Tuna Melt
Our house-made tuna salad on grilled artisan wheat bread$10.59
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on artisan wheat bread$11.59
- French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a hoagie roll served with au jus$9.99
- BLT
Thick sliced bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast$10.19
- Fish Sandwich
Breaded and fried cod filet with tartar sauce dressed on a kaiser roll$9.99
- Fried Pork Tenderloin
Deep-fried pork tenderloin dressed as you choose on grilled Texas toast$9.99
- Chicken Wrap
Fried tenders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla served with ranch or honey mustard dressing$10.59
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast dressed as you choose on a kaiser roll$10.59
- Maple Bacon Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with maple bacon, melted cheese, and dressed as you choose on a kaiser roll$11.79
Appetizers
- Pie Pan Poppers
Our house-made cheesy casserole and crumbled bacon, rolled in breading and fried until golden served with sour cream 3 large poppers$6.59
- Pick a Pair
Choose 2: pie pan poppers, onion rings, breaded mushrooms or corn nuggets served with choice of dipping sauce$9.99
- Appetizer Basket
A generous basket of pie pan poppers, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and corn nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce$11.29
- Large fritters app$6.59
Burgers
- Pie Pan Burger
Our hand-pattied beef grilled with cheese, dressed as you choose, and served on a toasted kaiser roll$9.79
- Patty Melt
Our hand pattied beef with melted cheese and sautéed onions served on grilled Texas toast$10.29
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Our hand-pattied beef topped with crispy thick-cut bacon and American cheese dressed as you choose and served on a toasted Kaiser roll$10.79
- Smokey Burger
Our hand-pattied beef topped with crispy thick-cut bacon, American cheese, and BBQ sauce topped with onion rings and served on a toasted Kaiser roll$11.29
Entrées Chicken
- Chicken Tender Platter
A generous portion of our hand breaded fried tenders served with two sides, your choice of dipping sauce, and a pie pan roll$12.29
- Chicken and Waffles
Our house-made waffle topped with three fried chicken tenders served with warm syrup and mashed potatoes$11.79
- Pie Pan Chicken Breast
Two grilled chicken breasts grilled with our house seasoning served with two sides and a pie pan roll$12.29
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, penne pasta and creamy alfredo sauce garnished with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with garlic bread$11.29
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Country fried chicken breast served with mashed potatoes, one side and a pie pan roll$12.29
- Chicken Livers
A hearty serving of our hand-breaded chicken livers fried to order served with two sides, gravy, and a pie pan roll$10.79
Entrées Beef
- Open Faced Roast Beef
Roast beef piled high on Texas toast smothered in brown gravy served with mashed potatoes and one side$11.79
- Old Fashion Meat Loaf
House-made meat loaf topped with our traditional ketchup sauce or brown gravy served with mashed potatoes, one side and a pie pan roll$10.79
- Liver & Onions
Grilled liver & sautéed onions served with brown gravy, two sides, and a pie pan roll$11.09
- Pot Roast
Seasoned and roasted choice beef slow-cooked until tender served with two sides and a pie pan roll$12.29
- Country Fried Steak
Our battered and fried steak served with white gravy, mashed potatoes, one side, and a pie pan roll$10.79
Entrées Seafood
- 1 Large Fillet Catfish Fillets
Served Friday and Saturday after 4:00 pm. Hand-breaded in Southern-style breading and fried until golden served with our house-made hush puppies, tartar sauce, and two sides$10.79
- 2 Large Fillets Catfish Fillets
Served Friday and Saturday after 4:00 pm. Hand-breaded in Southern-style breading and fried until golden served with our house-made hush puppies, tartar sauce, and two sides$13.29
- Shrimp Basket
A generous portion of breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and french fries$11.79
- Grilled Salmon
Seasoned and grilled salmon served with two sides and a pie pan roll$14.29
Dessert
Kid's Menu (Dinner)
- Kids drink$1.79