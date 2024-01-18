Come and check out the new location in East Nashville!
Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
Street Style Taco
- Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$4.00
Seasoned + grilled beef taco
- Al Pastor Taco (Pork)$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple
- Chorizo Street Taco$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
- Taco de Pollo (Chicken)$3.00
Seasoned and grilled chicken taco
- Tofu Chorizo Street Taco$3.50
Marinated ground tofu taco
- Pescado Taco (Fish)$3.00
Seasoned and grilled catfish taco with pickled red onions
Nashville Style Taco
- Hot Catfish Taco$4.00
Breaded and fried catifsh with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
- Hot Cauliflower$4.00
Breaded and fried cauliflower with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
- Hot Chicken Taco$4.00
Breaded and fried chicken with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
Bowl
Nachos
fry tortilla chips, with housemade queso, cilantro, cotija cheese with protein of your choice
Sides
- Chips + Queso$4.50
Fried tortilla chips with housemade queso
- Black Beans$3.00
Slow cooked black beans with soffrito
- Green Rice$3.00
Cooked rice with poblano puree, cilantro and garlic
- Cotija Potatoes$4.00
Fried potatoes with caramelized onions, cotija, cilantro and spice
- Chips$2.50
Fried tortilla chips
- Queso - side$3.00
- Salsa
Beverages
Kids Menu
Dessert
Pietown Taco Company Locations and Ordering Hours
614 Ewing Ave
(615) 750-2628
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM
(615) 207-2787
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM