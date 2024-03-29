pieguys2go 2201 W Clemmonsville RD, winston-Salem, Nc 27127
FOOD
PERSONAL PIZZA (8")
- Personal NY Style Cheese Pizza$5.70
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
- Personal NY Style Cuban Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.
- Personal NY Style Spicy Italian Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.
- Personal NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie$8.28
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
- Personal NY Style Big Kahuna Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
- Personal NY Style Margherita Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
- Personal NY Style White Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
- Personal NY Style Herbivore Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
- Personal NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie$8.28
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
- Personal NY Style Graham Slam Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.
- Personal NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie$7.25
8 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.
- Personal NY Style Carnivore Pie$8.28
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.
- Personal NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie$7.83
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.
- Personal NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie$7.83
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeños Peppers and Banana Peppers.
CRAZY FRIES
SUB
STROMBOLI
- The Cubano$8.97
Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mustard, Pickles and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Mustard for Dipping.
- The Sicilian$8.97
Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Banana Peppers, Pepper Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Marinara for Dipping.
- Buffalo Mac$8.97
mild sauce , buffalo chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese
- Mma's Choice$8.97
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with more Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, serve with Marinada Sauce.
HOT-DOGS
- HOT-DOGS$3.63
A REGULAR HOT DOG WITH KETCHUP AND MUSTARD
- GOURMET HOT-DOGS$6.22
A DELICIOUS HOT DOG, TOP WITH WHITE ONION, LETTUCE, OUR SPECIAL SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, POTATO STIX AND PINEAPPLE SYRUP.
- COMBO$10.37
TWO DELICIOUS GOURMET HOT DOG, TOP WITH WHITE ONION, LETTUCE, OUR SPECIAL SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, POTATO STIX AND PINEAPPLE SYRUP.
DESSERT
- CINNAMON KNOTS (6)$4.00
6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Butter then Baked Golden Brown and Served with a Side of our Honey Cream Dipping Sauce.
DRINK
WATER
APPETIZERS
BONELESS WINGS(6)
JUMBO WINGS(5)
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
GARLIC KNOTS(6)
- GARLIC KNOTS$4.30
6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.
