Piehole Catering LLC 2510 S Ocean Dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Pizza
12" Cheese
$20.00
12" Create your own
$20.00
Wings
6 Wings your choice of sauce and dip
Wings (6)
$10.00
Sides
Meatball Sticks
$15.00
Garlic Knots
$10.00
Mac and Cheese Squares
$10.00
Extra Wing Sauces 2 oz
$1.50
Extra Wing Sauces 4 oz
$2.50
Beverages
Coke
$4.50
Diet Coke
$4.50
Sprite
$4.50
Dasini Water
$4.50
Additional Tip Option
Add a Tip
$0.01
(484) 547-5998
2510 S Ocean Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34949
Closed
All hours
