Pieology 8095 - Pensacola / Cordova Mall Pieology 8095 - Pensacola / Cordova Mall - NEW
OLO Master Menu
OLO Pizzas
OLO Create Your Own Pie
OLO 1 Topping Pizza
OLO Bambino Custom
OLO Bambino 1 Topping
House-Made Original Crust. Cheese or Pepperoni.
OLO Butcher's Choice
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
OLO Margherita Da Vinci
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmesan
OLO Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, All-Natural Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro & BBQ Sauce Afterbake
OLO Smokin Buffalo Chicken
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil , Spicy All-Natural Chicken, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro & Fiery Buffalo Sauce Afterbake
OLO Spicy Italian
House Red Sauce, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Chili Flakes
OLO Zesty Artichoke
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Easy Cheesy
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella NO ADD-ONS
OLO Bambino 3 Topping
House-Made Original Crust. Cheese or Pepperoni.
OLO Mad to Meat You
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
OLO Hickory BBQ Chicken
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, All-Natural Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro & BBQ Sauce Afterbake
OLO Alfredo's Alfredo
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, 3-Cheese Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Garlic, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Fresh Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Black Pepper
OLO Rustic Veggie
Whole Wheat Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Corn, Garlic, Fresh Basil
OLO Easy Cheesy
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella NO ADD-ONS
OLO Cheese Pizza
OLO Pepperoni Pizza
OLO XL Custom Pizza
OLO XL 1 Topping Pizza
OLO XL 3 Topping Pizza
OLO Vegan Pizza
OLO Keto Lovers Pizza
OLO The High Low Pizza
OLO Classic Chicken Parm Pizza
OLO Vegan Buffalo
OLO Vegetarian Italian
OLO Custom Spicy Crust Pizza
OLO The Ring of Fire
Custom Pizza Cone
Popeye's BLT Pizza Cone
Hawaii 5-0 Pizza Cone
P-Roni Margherita Pizza Cone
Old McDonald Pizza Cone
OLO 4.99 Custom Pizza
OLO 808 Deal
OLO Alfredo Bacon Chicken ABC
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil , Spicy All-Natural Chicken, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro & Fiery Buffalo Sauce Afterbake
OLO Combo Pizza
House Red Sauce, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Chili Flakes
OLO Cheese Pizza
OLO Pepperoni Pizza
OLO Sausage Pizza
OLO Veggie Pesto Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO GF Cauliflower OLD
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
OLO Margherita Pizza
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil , Spicy All-Natural Chicken, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro & Fiery Buffalo Sauce Afterbake
OLO Mega Meat Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO Fire Grilled Chicken Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO Fiery Buffalo
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO GF Cauliflower Pizza New
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
OLO Hawaiian Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO XL Pepperoni Lover
OLO XL Mega Cheese
OLO Vegan Pizza
OLO Tandoori Chicken Pizza
OLO Tandoori Veggie Pizza
Island Style
OLO Bake @ Home Test
OLO Bake-at-Home Custom Pizza
OLO $6 Bake-at-Home Custom Pizza
BOGO Custom Pizza $6 Bake-at-Home
GF OLO Create Your Own Pie
OLO Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
2021 Graduation Pizza
Vegan OLO Create Your Own Pie
Dairy Free OLO Create Your Own Pie
OLO Bake-at-Home Cheese Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Pepperoni Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Margherita Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Sausage Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Hawaiian Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Combo Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home Chicken Bacon Ranch
OLO Bake-at-Home Mega Meat
OLO Bake-at-Home Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken
OLO Bake-at-Home Fiery Buffalo Chicken
OLO Bake-at-Home Alfredo Bacon Ranch
OLO Bake-at-Home Veggie Pesto
OLO Bake-at-Home GF Cauliflower Pizza
OLO Bake-at-Home GF Cauliflower Pizza
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
OLO Italian Cobb Salad Pizza
House Red Sauce, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Chili Flakes
Western BBQ Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Western BBQ Pizza (New)
OLO CYO Large Pizza
OLO LARGE Cauliflower Pizza
OLO LARGE One Topping Pizza
OLO LARGE Cheese Pizza
OLO TY Washington Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
OLO Mushroom Truffle
OLO Calabrese
OLO 2 Topping Pizza
OLO 3 Topping Pizza
OLO Chef Signature Mushroom Truffle
OLO Chef Signature Calabrese
OLO Salads
Entree Elevated Caesar Salad
24 oz. Romaine Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, All Natural Chicken, Caesar Dressing
Side Elevated Caesar Salad
16 oz. Salad with Romaine Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Entree Italian Salad
Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella, All Natural Chicken, Creamy Italian Dressing
Side Italian Salad
16 oz. Salad with Chopped Romaine. Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Creamy Italian Dressing
Entree Classic Spinach Salad
24 oz.Salad with Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola, All Natural Chicken
Side Classic Spinach Salad
16 oz. Salad with Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola
Entree Greek Salad
Side Greek Salad
Entree Baby Kale
Side Baby Kale
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, All-Natural Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Entree Classic Salad
Organic Field Greens, Gorgonzola, All-Natural Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Light Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Classic Salad
Organic Field Greens, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Light Raspberry Vinaigrette
OLO Create Your Own
Unlimited Toppings. Click To Start.
Entree Marinated Artichoke
Side Marinated Artichoke Salad
OLO BBQ Chop
OLO Tex Mex Chop
OLO Pie House Chop
OLO Cobb Chop
OLO Super Italian Chop
OLO CYO Chopped Salad
OLO Entree Vegan Salad
OLO Entree Garden Salad
OLO Large Classic Italian Salad
Seasonal House Salad
Shareable Seasonal House Salad
Side Seasonal House Salad
Classic Italian Chopped Salad
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
Southwestern Chopped Salad
Greek Chopped Salad
Cobb Chopped Salad
Asian Chopped Salad
Chopped Salad
Chopped Garden Salad
OLO Beverages
Fountain Drink*
Coca-Cola Family of Products. Self service machine in store.
Apple Juice
Martinelli's 10 fl. oz. single serving
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Regular Milk
Soda Can
Sparkling Ice Beverage
Sobe
Bruce Cost Passion Fruit
Bruce Cost Pomegranate
Bruce Cost Gingerale
Gatorade
King Car Lemon Tea
Asam Black Tea
Fresh Lemonade
ICEE
32oz Fountain Drink
La Croix Test
La Croix Pure
La Croix Lemon
La Croix Grapefruit
Fresh Tea and Lemonade
Coke Bottle
Fanta Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Monster
La Croix
Sparkling Ice
$1 PiePass Drink
Diet Coke Bottle
Honest Honey Tea Bottle
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
Spindrift Blackberry
Spindrift Orange Mango
Sparkling Ice Strawberry
Sparkling Ice Lemonade
Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry
*Pellegrino
Goya Coconut Water
Sprecher Craft Root Beer
Sprecher Craft Orange Dream
Sprecher Craft Cream Soda
La Croix Kiwi Strawberry
La Croix Black Raspberry
La Croix Orange Mango
2 Liter Soda
Bottled Soda
Energy Drink
Coke de Mexico
Fresh Tea
Boylan Orange Soda
Dr. Pepper Bottle
Coke Zero Bottle
OLO Sides & Sweets
Side of Ranch
Ooey-Gooey Garlic Cheese Bread
Ooey-Gooey Cheese Bread
Cinnamon Churro Pizza
Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Macadamia Nut Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Haagen Daaz Ice Cream Bar
Haagen Daaz Ice Cream Cup
Arkansas Cookies
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Chocolate Brownie
Reese’s Cookies
Hershey’s Cookies
Assorted Crispycakes
Salted Carmel Cookie
White Chocolate Cookie
OLO Cinnamon Churro Pizza
Chocolate Chip Brownies
Decadent Triple Chocolate Cookies
Peanut Butter w/Reese's PB Cups Cookie
Spinach Artichoke Dip w/ Bambino
Hummus
*NEW* Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread
TWO SIDES Ranch
OLO Bambino Cinnamon Churro Pizza
B&J Half Baked Pint*
B&J Phish Food Pint*
B&J Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint*
Garlic Bites
Cheesy Garlic Bites
Cinnamon Churro Bites
B&J The Tonight Dough*
B&J AmeriCone Dream*
B&J Milk & Cookies*
B&J Chunky Monkey*
B&J Strawberry Cheesecake*
B&J Netflix & Chill'd*
B&J Cherry Garcia*
Garlic Bites
OLO 2 David's Cookies
Hershey's Cookies (4 Pack)
Big East Ooey Gooey Garlic Cheese Bread
Big East Cinnamon Churro Pizza
NEW Smores Cookie*
NEW Red Velvet Cookie*
OLO Lemon Blueberry Cookie
M&M Cookie
OLO Garlic Cheese Bread
OLO Chocolate Chip Cinnasticks
OLO Buffalo Bread
OLO Pesto Bread
OLO Jalapeno Alfredo Bread
OLO Specials
OLO Wings
Fiery BBQ Wing Sauce
Franks Red Hot Wing Sauce
Ken's Mango Habanero Wing Sauce
Golden Mustard Wing Sauce
Sweet Red Chili Wing Sauce
BBQ Bourbon Wing Sauce
Teriyaki Wing Sauce*
Garlic Parmasean Wing Sauce
BBQ Wing Sauce
Asian BBQ Wing Sauce
Spicy Serrano Chili Wing Sauce
Nashville Hot Wing Sauce
Fiery Buffalo Wing Sauce
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Wing Sauce
No Sauce
Ranch (Wings)
Salsa Roja Wing Sauce
Korean BBQ Wing Sauce
Spicy Wing Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
OLO 5 Wings All Same
OLO 10 Wings All Same
OLO 10 Wings 5/5 Split
OLO 15 Wings All Same
OLO 15 Wings 10/5 Split
OLO 20 Wings All Same
OLO 20 Wings 10/10 Split
OLO 20 Wings 15/5 Split
Side of Ranch
OLO 15 Wings Get Original Thin $3.50
OLO 6 Pack Combo
OLO 8 Pack Combo
OLO 10 Pack Combo
OLO 12 Pack Combo
Side of Ranch
OLO 10 Pack Combo Half and Half
OLO 10 Pack Combo 1 Wing Type
Chicken Kids Pack
The Wings & Works Pack
The Big Wings Pack
OLO All 30 Same
OLO 20/10 Split
OLO 15/15 Split
OLO 10/10/10 Split
OLO All 50 Same
OLO 25/25 Split
OLO 25/15/10 Split
OLO 15/15/10/10 Split
Buffalo Wings
Old Bay Wings
BBQ Wings
Lemon Pepper Wings
Cajun Wings
Plain Wings
4 Wings Ala Carte
6 Wings Ala Carte
8 Wings Ala Carte
10 Wings Ala Carte
6 Pack Bone-In Combo
6 Pack Boneless Combo
8 Pack Bone-In Combo
8 Pack Boneless Combo
10 Pack Bone-In Combo
10 Pack Boneless Combo
10 Pack Half & Half Combo
OLO CP 6 Wings Ala Carte
OLO CP 8 Wings Ala Carte
OLO CP 10 Wings Ala Carte
OLO CP 6 Pack Bone-In Combo
OLO CP 8 Pack Bone-In Combo
OLO CP 10 Pack Bone-In Combo
OLO CP 6 Pack Boneless Combo
OLO CP 8 Pack Boneless Combo
OLO CP 10 Pack Boneless Combo
OLO CP 10 Pack Half & Half Combo
Salt/Pepper Wings
Teriyaki Wings
Side of Ranch
OLO CK 5 Wings
OLO CP 10 Wings Ala Carte 1 Bone Type
4 Wings BONELESS
4 Wings BONE-IN
6 Wings BONELESS
6 Wings BONE-IN
@5 Wings BONELESS
5 Wings BONE-IN
@10 Wings BONELESS
10 Wings BONE-IN
@15 Wings BONELESS
@15 Wings BONE-IN
@20 Wings BONELESS
@20 Wings BONE-IN
OLO Fries
Delivery Bundles
OLO ALCOHOL
White Claw Mango
Fall River Numb Numb
Fall River Lazy Hazy
Deschutes IPA
Coors Original
Heineken
Dos Equis
Tecate
Angry Orchard
Hertic Brewing Juicer Than Now
Ace Pineapple Cider
Joe 10 IPA
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Barefoot Merlot
Sierra Nevada
Stella Artois
ShockTop
32 oz Half Full Growler
32 oz Sea Hag Growler
32 oz Coors Light Growler
32 oz Sam Adams Boston Lager Growler
Corona Extra
Acrobat Pinot Noir Can
Acrobat Chardonnay Can
Bud Light
32 oz Blue Moon Growler
Domestic Draft
Domestic Bottles
Premium Bottles
Premium Draft
Hard Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry
OLO Pizza Packs
OLO The Family Pack
OLO The Pizza Pack
OLO Duo Deal
OLO Cone-Bination
OLO 2 Topping 5 Wings
OLO Two-for-Tuesday
OLO The 2020 Bundle
Valentine's Day Bundle 1
Valentine's Day Bundle 2
OLO 2 Topping Pie + Drink Lunch Bundle
Ohana Meal Deal
Wednesd888's
OLO 2 For Deal
Pizza Wednesday
Pizza Test
Signature Pizza + Drink
Signature Pizza + Side Salad+ Drink
Feed the Fam Bundle (New)
Dinner for 2 Bundle (New)
Lunch Special (New)
Summer 6 Pack (New)
Pizza and Salad Pack (New)
Findlay Lunch Special
AZ Lunch Promo
OLO Let's Do Lunch Promo
[N] Signature Brackets 2023 $10 Promo
[Olo] Multiple Pizza Test
Cheese Pizza and Drink
Double Pepperoni Pizza
Buy 3 get a 4th free!
[Olo] Pizza with Perks
[Olo] Nat'l Custom Pizza and Drink
OLO Extras
CHEF SIGNATURE PIZZA*
CHEF SIGNATURE PIZZAS*
SIGNATURE PIZZA*
Signature Pizzas*
Cheese Pizza*
Pepperoni Pizza*
Sausage Pizza*
Western BBQ Pizza*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza*
Mega Meat Pizza*
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza*
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Fiery Buffalo Chicken Pizza*
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Alfredo Bacon Chicken ABC*
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil , Spicy All-Natural Chicken, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro & Fiery Buffalo Sauce Afterbake
Veggie Pesto Pizza*
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
GF Cauliflower Pizza New*
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
Margherita Pizza*
House-Made Original Crust, Olive Oil , Spicy All-Natural Chicken, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro & Fiery Buffalo Sauce Afterbake
Hawaiian Pizza*
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
Combo Pizza*
House Red Sauce, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Sausage, Salami, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Chili Flakes
Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza* (NEW)
Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Butter, Basil
SALADS*
Create Your Own Salad*
Unlimited Toppings. Click To Start.
Side Classic Salad*
Organic Field Greens, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Light Raspberry Vinaigrette
Entree Classic Salad*
Organic Field Greens, Gorgonzola, All-Natural Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Light Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Italian Salad*
16 oz. Salad with Chopped Romaine. Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Creamy Italian Dressing
Entree Italian Salad*
Romaine Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mozzarella, All Natural Chicken, Creamy Italian Dressing
Side Classic Spinach* Salad
16 oz. Salad with Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola
Entree Classic Spinach Salad*
24 oz.Salad with Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Glazed Walnuts, Gorgonzola, All Natural Chicken
Side Caesar Salad*
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, All-Natural Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Custom Side Salad*
Classic Italian Chopped Salad*
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad*
Southwestern Chopped Salad*
Cobb Chopped Salad*
SIDES AND SWEETS*
Sides & Sweets*
Garlic Cheese Bread
Chocolate Chip Cinnasticks
Buffalo Cheese Bread
Jalapeno Cheese Bread
PestoFeta Cheese Bread
Reese’s Cookie*
Hershey’s Cookie*
Macadamia Nut Cookie
M&M Cookie*
Lemon Blueberry Cookie
Smores Cookie*
Red Velvet Cookie*
Chocolate Chip Brownie*
2 Cookies*
Cinnamon Churro Pizza*
Ooey Gooey Pie Life Reward
Ooey Gooey Garlic Pie Life Reward
OLO BEVERAGES*
OLO Beverages
*Fountain Drink
Coca-Cola Family of Products. Self service machine in store.
*Fresh Lemonade
*Fresh Tea
ICED TEA
*Apple Juice
Martinelli's 10 fl. oz. single serving
*Bottled Water
*Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
*Regular Milk
*Sparkling Ice Orange-Mango
*Sparkling Ice Lemon
*Sparkling ICE Black Raspberry
*Sparkling ICE Kiwi Strawberry
*Sparkling ICE Strawberry
*Sparkling ICE Kiwi Watermelon
*Sparkling ICE Cherry Lime
*La Croix Cherry Lime
*La Croix Lime
*La Croix Lemon
*La Croix Kiwi
*La Croix Black Raspberry
*La Croix Orange Mango
*La Croix Kiwi Strawberry
*La Croix Grapefruit
BEVERAGES*
Beverages
*Fountain Drink
Coca-Cola Family of Products. Self service machine in store.
ICED TEA
*Fresh Lemonade
*Fresh Tea
*Apple Juice
Martinelli's 10 fl. oz. single serving
*Bottled Water
*Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk