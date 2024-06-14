Pier 19 Country Store 225 Governor Wentworth Highway
Restaurant
Appetizer
- French Fries
Crispy French fries$4.00
- Greek Fries
Crispy French fries topped with feta cheese and Greek dressing$8.00
- Wing Dings 8 Pc (Plain/Buffalo)
Crispy chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce (8 pieces)$10.00
- Chicken Fingers 6 Pc (Plain/Buffalo)
Crispy chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce (6 pieces)$10.00
- Onion Rings
Golden crispy onion rings$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks 6 Pc
Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks (6 pieces)$6.00
- Side Salad$3.50
Salad
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, red and green peppers, cucumbers$10.00
- Antipasto
Chopped ham, mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese over garden salad$15.00
- Chef Salad
Chopped turkey, ham and American cheese, over garden salad$15.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Italian croutons, Parmesan cheese$10.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, red and green peppers, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese$14.00
- Grilled chicken salad$15.00
Calzone
- Special Calzone Slice$7.50
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Calzone filled with fried or grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing$27.00
- Spanakopita Calzone
Calzone filled with sautéed spinach, minced onions, light mozzarella, and oregano$26.00
- Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone
Calzone filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and tomato sauce$20.00
- Vegetarian Calzone
Calzone filled with sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$26.00
- BBQ Chicken Calzone
Calzone filled with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onions, and mozzarella cheese$27.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Calzone filled with grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with a Ranch base$27.00
- Greek Calzone
Calzone filled with tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, minced garlic, and red onions$22.00
- Steak Green Pepper Onion Calzone$24.00
- Big Mac Calzone$26.99
Sub
- Italian Sub/Wrap
Ham, mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese, your choice of toppings, oil and vinegar$16.00
- Ham & Cheese Sub/Wrap
Ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, choice of toppings$13.00
- Turkey Sub/Wrap
Roasted turkey, choice of American or provolone cheese, make it a club (bacon add on)$15.00
- Steak & Cheese Sub/Wrap
Shaved steak and American cheese$16.00
- Steak Bomb Sub/Wrap
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese$18.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried or marinated grilled chicken in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese$16.00
- Chicken Parm Sub
Crispy chicken cutlet with warm marinara sauce, and provolone cheese$15.00
- Chicken Cutlet Sub
Crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$15.00
- Roast Beef Sub
Warm roast beef with melted American cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, brioche or onion bun$12.00
- Pastrami Sub/Wrap
Chopped pastrami with provolone cheese$15.00
- Tuna Sub/Wrap
Our amazing tuna mix with choice of topping, make it a tuna melt option$12.00
- Cheeseburger Sub
8 ounce prime beef, on a buttered brioche bun with your choice of topping$16.00
- Meatball Provolone Sub
Italian meatballs in warm marinara sauce, provolone cheese$15.00
- Chicken Souvlaki Sub
Marinated grilled chicken on a warm pita bread with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, topped with few fries$11.00
- Gyro Pita
Marinated beef strips, on a warm pita, topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion$13.00
- Chicken Bomb Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese$16.00
- Sausage Cacciatore Sub
Italian sausage with marinara sauce with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, provolone cheese$16.00
- Reuben$15.00
- BLT$13.00
- Pulled Pork$10.99
- Cheesburger$11.50
- Fish Sandwich$10.99
- Breakfast Burrito$7.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
- Grab N Go Sandwich$7.00
Wrap
- Cold Veggie Wrap/Sub
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, topped with oil vinegar$12.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Our beautifully marinated chicken salad mix with choice of topping, light yet filling$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing on white or wheat wrap$15.00
- Chicken Ranch Wrap
Marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, on white or wheat wrap$16.00
- Greek Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing on white or wheat wrap$15.00
Pasta
- Chicken Parm Pasta
Crispy chicken cutlet over spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella$16.00
- Meatball Parm Pasta
Italian meatballs over spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce in melted mozzarella$15.00
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Marinated chicken and broccoli over spaghetti pasta with homemade Alfredo sauce$15.00
- Chicken Cacciatore Pasta
Marinated chicken, with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce$16.00
- Sausage Cacciatore Pasta
Italian sausage with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta and marinara sauce with melted cheese$16.00
- Cup of Pasta$6.00
Pizza
- Slice of Cheese$2.75
- Slice of Pepperoni$2.99
- Specialty Slice$4.99
- Cheese Pizza
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza topped with pepperoni$20.00
- Italian Sausage Pizza
Pizza topped with Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions$22.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, and ham$29.00
- Vegetarian Pizza
Pizza topped with green peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes$25.00
- Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Pizza topped with marinated grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, red onions, and bacon$27.00
- Greek Pizza
Pizza topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese$22.00
- Gyro Pizza
Pizza topped with marinated beef strips, red onions, tomatoes, minced garlic, and tzatziki$26.00
- Chicken Inferno Pizza
Pizza topped with fried or grilled marinated chicken, ranch base, red onion, and banana peppers$27.00
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, marinated grilled chicken, and broccoli$26.00
- Half & Half Specialty$28.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.00
- Hawaiian Pizza$22.00
- Chesters Honey Stung Pizza$24.99
- House Special$26.99
Gluten-Free Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese (Gluten-Free Crust)$12.00
- Pepperoni Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with pepperoni (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Italian Sausage Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Meat Lovers Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, and ham (Gluten-Free Crust)$16.50
- Vegetarian Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with green peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes (Gluten-Free Crust)$14.50
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, marinated grilled chicken, and broccoli (Gluten-Free Crust)$14.50
- Barbecue Chicken Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with marinated grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, red onions, and bacon (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
- Greek Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Gyro Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with marinated beef strips, red onions, tomatoes, minced garlic, and tzatziki (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
- Chicken Inferno Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with fried or grilled marinated chicken, ranch base, red onion, and banana peppers (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
Dinner
- Fish and Chips
Fresh battered cod, French fries, side of tartar sauce, lemon$17.00
- Cheeseburger Plate
8 ounce prime beef burger, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Chicken Wing Plate
8 crispy chicken wing dings, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Chicken Finger Plate
6 crispy chicken tenders, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Steak Rice$15.00
- Chicken Rice$15.00
- Veggie Rice$15.00
- Combo$2.00
- Pulled Mac$10.00
- Rib Special$15.00
- Kabob Plate$15.00
- Single Kabob Stick$5.00
Chester's Chicken
- Tender only$2.69
- 3 PcTenders$8.59
- 4 Pc Tenders$9.99
- 8 PcTenders$19.49
- 12 PcTenders$29.49
- 16 PcTenders$39.29
- 1 Pc Bone In$2.40
- 2 Pc Bone In$5.50
- 3 Pc Bone In
- 8 Pc Bone In$19.00
- 12 Pc Bone In$26.00
- 16 Pc Bone In$33.00
- #8 - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.00
- Chicken Bites$6.00
- Breast Only$4.00
- Thigh Only$3.00
- Wing Only$2.50
- Leg Only$2.50
- Honeybutter Biscuit$1.25
- Fried Chicken sandwich$7.50
- BBQ Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Buffalo Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Honeystung Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Sm Potato Wedge$4.50
- Lg Potato wedge$9.00
- Sm Mac n Cheese$3.00
- Lg Mac n Cheese$7.50
- Sm Mashed Potato /w Gravy$4.50
- Lg Mashed Potato /w Gravy$8.00
- Fried Pie$3.50
- Extra Sauce$1.00