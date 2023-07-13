Starters

A1. Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00
A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.00
A3. Onion Rings (15)

$5.00
A4. Fried Calamari (15)

$10.50
A6. Steamed Oysters

A6. Steamed Oysters

$20.00+

A7. Chicken Wings

$10.00+

A9. Cajun Shrimp

$10.50

A10. Popcorn Crawfish

$18.00

A11. Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

A12. Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

A14. Soft Shell Crab (2)

$15.00

A15. Appetizer Combo Platter

$20.00

wings, hush puppies, cheese sticks, calamari, and pickles

Soup/Salad

S6. Dungeness Crab Salad

$22.00

S7. Lobster Salad

$22.00

Extras

E1. Corn on the Cob (3)

$3.00

E2. Potato (3)

$2.50
E3. Cajun Fries

$5.00
E4. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
E5. French Fries

$4.00

E6. Steamed Rice

$2.00

E7. Sausage 1/2lb

$6.00

E7. Sausage 1lb

$12.00

E8. Eggs (3)

$3.50

E15. seasoning (2oz)

$1.00

E11. Condiments (2oz)

$0.75

E12. Dry Seasoning (2oz)

$0.75

E13. Steamed Broccoli

$3.50
E14. Bread

$3.50

E16. 1 Egg

$1.50

E17. 1 Potato

$1.00

E18. 1 Corn

$1.50

E19. Lemon

E20. Coleslaw

$3.50

Signature Combos

Famous Low Country Boil

$38.95

Two Way Shrimp

$22.95

Garlic Shrimp with 88 Sauce

$16.50

King's Special

$109.95

Pier 88 Combo

$85.95

Boiling Full Pound

M1. Blue Crab 1 LB

$22.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB

$20.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

$40.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB

$18.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1 LB

$18.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M10. King Crab Legs

$78.00

boils come with corn and potato

M11. Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$23.00

boils come with corn and potato

M12. Dungeness Clusters

$40.00

boils come with corn and potato

M14. Live Dungeness Crab 2lbs

$40.00

M16. Live Lobster Special

$25.00

Boiling Half Pound

boils come with corn and potato

M1. Blue Crab 1/2 LB

$12.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp No Head 1/2 LB

$11.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab 1/2 LB

$21.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp Head On 1/2 LB

$10.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB

$10.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

Fried & Grilled

F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)

$18.00

baskets come with fries

F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F6. Fried Combo

Pick 2 or 3 items to make your own fried combo

Po Boys

P1. Shrimp Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P2. Chicken Tender Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P3. Catfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P4. Oyster Po Boys

$16.50

po boys come with fries

P5. Crawfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P7. Cod Po Boys

$18.00

P6. 88 Garlic Shrimp Po Boys

$16.50

R1. 88 Special Lobster Roll

$28.00

R2. PNW Crab Roll

$28.00

R3. Garlic Shrimp W. 88 Sauce

$16.50

Deserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$7.00