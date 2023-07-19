Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Lynnwood 3015 184th Street Southwest
Starters
A1. Hush Puppies (10)
A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)
A3. Onion Rings (15)
A4. Fried Calamari (15)
A6. Steamed Oysters
A7. Chicken Wings
A9. Cajun Shrimp
A10. Popcorn Crawfish
A11. Popcorn Shrimp
A12. Fried Pickles (6)
A14. Soft Shell Crab (2)
A15. Appetizer Combo Platter
wings, hush puppies, cheese sticks, calamari, and pickles
Extras
E1. Corn on the Cob (3)
E2. Potato (3)
E3. Cajun Fries
E4. Sweet Potato Fries
E5. French Fries
E6. Steamed Rice
E7. Sausage 1/2lb
E7. Sausage 1lb
E8. Eggs (3)
E15. seasoning (2oz)
E11. Condiments (2oz)
E12. Dry Seasoning (2oz)
E13. Steamed Broccoli
E14. Bread
E16. 1 Egg
E17. 1 Potato
E18. 1 Corn
E19. Lemon
E20. Coleslaw
Signature Combos
Boiling Full Pound
M1. Blue Crab 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M4. Crawfish 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M6. White Clams 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M7. Manila Clams 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M8. Green Mussel 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M9. Black Mussel 1 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M10. King Crab Legs
boils come with corn and potato
M11. Lobster Tail (5-6oz)
boils come with corn and potato
M12. Dungeness Clusters
boils come with corn and potato
M14. Live Dungeness Crab 2lbs
M16. Live Lobster Special
Boiling Half Pound
M1. Blue Crab 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M2. Shrimp No Head 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M3. Snow Crab 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M5. Shrimp Head On 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M6. White Clams 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M8. Green Mussel 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB
boils come with corn and potato
Fried & Grilled
F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)
baskets come with fries
F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)
baskets come with fries
F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)
baskets come with fries
F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)
baskets come with fries
F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)
baskets come with fries
F6. Fried Combo
Pick 2 or 3 items to make your own fried combo
Po Boys
P1. Shrimp Po Boys
po boys come with fries
P2. Chicken Tender Po Boys
po boys come with fries
P3. Catfish Po Boys
po boys come with fries
P4. Oyster Po Boys
po boys come with fries
P5. Crawfish Po Boys
po boys come with fries