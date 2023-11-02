Pierogi Mountain 105 N. Grant Ave.
Pierogi (To-Go)
- Potato Cheddar—TO GO$2.00
- Potato, Sauerkraut, & Mushroom—TO GO$2.00
- Cheese Calzone—TO GO$2.25
Can’t mess with a classic! Our most popular pierogi!
- Cheesy Broccoli—TO GO$2.25
- Mala Peanut$2.25Out of stock
Astringent and numbing Sichan peppercorns and fiery crushed chilies combined with soy said, black vinegar, peanut, ginger, and scallions
- Sweet Corn, Old Bay, & Chive—TO GO$2.00
- Sweet Potato, Nutmeg, & Sage—TO$2.00
- Uncooked Pierogi - 12$16.00
- Uncooked Pierogi - 6$9.00
- Cider Pot Roast togo$13.50Out of stock
- Chicken Paprikash togo$8.50Out of stock
- Mushroom Stroganoff togo$8.50
- Vegan Mac & Cheese togo$9.00
- Haluski togo$7.00
- Chicken Poutine - small togo$8.50Out of stock
- Chicken Poutine - large togo$10.00Out of stock
- Mushroom Poutine - small togo$8.50
- Mushroom Poutine - large togo$10.00
- Pot Roast Poutine - small togo$10.50Out of stock
- Pot Roast Poutine - large togo$13.50Out of stock
- Kielbasa (pork) togo$7.50Out of stock
- Kielbasa (seitan) togo$7.50
- Kielbasa sandwich & fries togo$10.50Out of stock
- Kielbasa sandwich & salad togo$10.50Out of stock
- Vegan Kielbasa sandwich & fries togo$10.50
- Vegan Kielbasa sandwich & salad togo$10.50
- Beef Schnitzel Sandwich togo$9.00
- Beef Schnitzel Sandwich & fries togo$12.00
- Beef Schnitzel Sandwich & salad togo$12.00
- Seitan Schnitzel Sandwich togo$9.00
- Seitan Schnitzel Sandwih & fries togo$12.00
- Seitan Schnitzel Sandwich & salad togo$12.00
Pierogi Mountain 105 N. Grant Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 670-0789
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:15AM