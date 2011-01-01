Pierre Pierre - Oakland 401 13th Street
Food
Starters
Protein
Sides
Drinks
Classic Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Aviation$10.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Bee's Knees$10.00
- Bellini$10.00
- Between the Sheets$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Blood and Sand$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boulevardier$10.00
- Bramble$10.00
- Brandy Alexander$10.00
- Brooklyn$10.00
- Caipirinha$10.00
- Cape Cod$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Clover Club$10.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$10.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Cuba Libre$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- French Martini$10.00
- Gibson$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Gin & Tonic$10.00
- Godfather$10.00
- Grasshopper$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$10.00
- Hemingway$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Kamikazi$10.00
- Kir$10.00
- Kir Royale$10.00
- Last Word$10.00
- Lemondrop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
- New York Sour$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Paper Plane$10.00
- Penicillin$10.00
- Pisco Sour$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Singapore Sling$10.00
- Sloe Comfortable Screw, up against the Wall$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vesper$10.00
- Vieux Carre$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Lady$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Zombie$10.00
Liquor
- Tito's$12.00
- Ford's$12.00
- Bumer and Lazerous$15.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Angostura Blanc$12.00
- Plantation Trinidad 2011$90.00
- Plantation Xaymaca$33.00
- Barbancourt Pango$56.00
- Barbancourt RSV 15yr$145.00
- Barbancourt 5 Star$80.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- Herradura Ultra$17.00
- Herradura Legend$27.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$15.00
- Casa Amigos Repo$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$49.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Daniels Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$15.00
- Rittenhouse$12.00
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Hennesy VSOP$25.00
- Hennesy XO$45.00
- amaro nonino$10.00
Wine
NA Beverage
- Club Soda$5.00
- Coke$5.00Out of stock
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Sweet Tea$5.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Tonic Water$5.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Americano$4.00
- Double Americano$5.00
- Macchiatto$4.50
- Double Macchiatto$5.50
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Double Cappuccino$6.00
- Latte$5.50
- Double Latte$6.50
Pierre Pierre - Oakland 401 13th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 907-3126
Closed