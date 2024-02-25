Public Square
DRINKS
LATTES
- Vanilla Bean Latte$5.25
Latte with homemade real vanilla bean syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Brown Suga Cinnamon Latte$5.25
Latte made with homemade brown sugar & cinnamon syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Pandan Latte$5.50
Latte uniquely crafted with pandan leaf, a south-east asian plant; giving nutty & sweet ! (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Chaga-Latte (Sugar Free)$6.50
A very tasty sugar free latte with chaga mushroom, cocoa, cinnamon, & monk sugar (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Black Sesame Latte$5.50
Latte with activated charcol, black tahini, coconut cream, & maple syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.50
- Chai Latte$4.75
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.25
Our house recipe of specialty loose-leaf chai w/ steamed milk & 2oz of espresso (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
- Latte$4.75
Tasy crafted esspresso with 10oz of artistically poured steamed milk (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
COFFEE
- Espresso$3.25
1.5 to 2oz of carefully measured & brewed espresso
- Macchiato$3.75
- Gibraltar$3.75
Tasy crafted esspresso with 2oz of artistically poured steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.95
Tasy crafted esspresso with 4oz of artistically poured steamed milk
- Americano$3.95
Tasty crafted espresso with 10oz. hot water(12oz total)
- Drip Coffee$3.95
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee made on Ground Control (16oz)
- Specialty Batch$5.95
Single-Origin coffees intentionally hand brewed to perfefction (10oz)
- Cold Brew$4.25
Single-Origin coffee brewed on Ground Control & chilled to quench your thirst (16oz)
- Red Eye$4.25
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee topoped with 2oz of Espresso
- Flat White$4.25
Tasy crafted esspresso with 8oz of artistically poured steamed milk
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee topped with steam milk.
NOT-COFFEE
- Ice Tea$4.25
Your choice of speacilty loose-leaf tea: Blueberry (herbal) OR Peach Black Tea (16oz)
- Hot Tea$4.25
Our own line of speacilty sourced, green, herbal & black l teas (12oz)
- Kefir Soda$5.95
Seasonal varying flavors on-tap from our friends at Superfoods Co. (16oz)
- Kombucha$6.95
Seasonal varying flavors on-tap from our friends at Superfoods Co. (16oz, No Ice)
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
Single-origin organic 85% dark chocolate w/ steamed milk
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.75
Single-origin organic 85% dark chocolate w/ steamed milk & 1oz Vanilla
- Milk
- Steamer