Skip to Main content
Pie Society Pizza Co
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Pie Society Pizza Co
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Pizzas
Toppings
Pizzas
Flyin' Hawaiian
$16.00
King Gullo
$16.00
OG Roni
$15.00
Original Gangster "OG"
$13.00
Sir Carnivore
$16.00
Spicy D
$15.00
The Dutchess
$15.00
The Queen
$16.00
Toppings
Remove Pepperoni
Remove Mild Sausage
Add Hot sausage
Add Bacon
Add Salami
Add Cheese
Add Fresh mozzarella
Add Peppers
Add Onions
Add Mushrooms
Add Calabrian Peppers
Add Sauce
Add Basil
Add Jalapeño
Pie Society Pizza Co Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 219-2236
2700 Gaston Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement