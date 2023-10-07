Popular Items

Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

$7.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Assorted Butter Cookies (6 Count)

$4.50

Flavors: Italian Wedding, Raspberry Thumbprint, Italian Sprinkle.

BAKERY

Italian Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$6.50
Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

$7.00

Mini Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00

Napoleon

$6.50

Sfogliatella

$8.50

Vanilla Lobster Tail

$6.50
Chocolate Lobster Tail

Chocolate Lobster Tail

$6.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$7.00

Raspberry & Cream Cheese Danish

$7.50

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate filled Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Éclair

$6.50

Cream Puff

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$6.50

Limoncello White Chocolate Tart

$6.50

Blueberry Limoncello Muffin

$4.00

Nutella Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Baklava

$7.50

Macarons

Vanilla Bean Macaron

Vanilla Bean Macaron

$3.50
Chocolate Ganache Macaron

Chocolate Ganache Macaron

$3.50
Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$3.50
Limoncello Macaron

Limoncello Macaron

$3.50

Pistachio Macaron

$3.50

Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron

$3.50

Mocha Macaron

$3.50

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.50

Macaron Box (4)

$12.50

Macaron Box (6)

$18.50

Macaron Box (8)

$24.00

Macaron Box (12)

$35.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Rainbow Cookies

$3.50

Biscotti

$3.50

Assorted Butter Cookies (6 Count)

$4.50

Flavors: Italian Wedding, Raspberry Thumbprint, Italian Sprinkle.

Assorted Butter Cookies (12 Count)

$8.50

Flavors: Italian Wedding, Raspberry Thumbprint, Italian Sprinkle.

Assorted Butter Cookies (24 Count)

$15.50

Flavors: Italian Wedding, Raspberry Thumbprint, Italian Sprinkle.

Gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$4.50

Chocolate Gelato

$4.50

Strawberry Gelato

$4.50

Cookies & Cream Gelato

$4.50

Salted Caramel Gelato

$4.50

Lemon Pie Gelato

$4.50

Vanilla Gelato Pint

$15.00

Chocolate Gelato Pint

$15.00

Strawberry Gelato Pint

$15.00

Cookies & Cream Gelato Pint

$15.00

Salted Caramel Gelato Pint

$15.00

Lemon Pie Gelato Pint

$15.00

Cake Slices

Italian Cream Cake Slice

$7.50

Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice

$7.50

Tiramisu Slice

$7.50

Limoncello Mousse Cake Slice

$7.50
Vanilla With Sprinkles Slice

Vanilla With Sprinkles Slice

$7.50

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.50

Torta Caprese Slice

$7.50
Plain Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Plain Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Chocolate Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$8.00
Cookies & Cream Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Cookies & Cream Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$8.00
Strawberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Strawberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$8.00
Blueberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Blueberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Bread & Quiche

Focaccia

$7.50

Focaccia made with olive oil and sea salt.

Italian Rustic Bread

$6.50

Sourdough Bread

$6.50

Ciabatta Bread

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Quiche

$20.00

FOOD

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Focaccia & Olive Oil

$9.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Crab, spinach, brandy cream sauce.

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

$13.00

Meatballs

$10.00

In marinara sauce.

Soup & Salad

Chopped Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Cream of Potato Soup

$7.00

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Italian Sub

$14.00

Salami, prosciutto, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, aioli.

Main Course

Beef Lasagna

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

Meat sauce, cream.

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

In marinara sauce.

Seafood Ravioli

$21.00

Lobster, shrimp, crab, pink sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Extras

Half Dozen Dinner Rolls

$4.00

Side Marinara (12oz)

$5.00

Side Alfredo (12oz)

$6.50

Side Pink Sauce (12oz)

$6.50

Side Olive Oil & Balsamic (4oz)

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Still

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Sparkling

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Café

American Drip

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

With Cane Sugar & Cream

Chamomile Tea

$3.50

Paris Black Tea

$3.50

Paris Blend

Peppermint Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50