PIE.ZAA Pizza AVL
PIES
28" Whole PIES
- Cheese Pie.$44.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara. For the true pizza enthusiast.
- Garden Pie$49.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara. Artichoke. Onion. Red Pepper & Mushroom.
- Sausage Pie$49.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara & Sausage
- Roni Pie$49.00
Fresh Mozz. Marinara & Pepperoni
- Snowdazed Pie$50.00
House White Sauce. Fresh Mozz. Ricotta. Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Basil with Balsamic Glaze.
- HALF Sausage HALF Garden$49.00
- HALF Roni HALF Garden$49.00
- HALF Cheese HALF Sausage$47.50
- HALF Cheese HALF Garden$47.50
- HALF Roni HALF Sausage$49.00
- HALF Cheese HALF Roni$47.50
- HALF Snowdazed HALF Sausage$49.00
- HALF Snowdazed HALF Roni$49.00
- HALF Snowdazed HALF Garden$49.00
- HALF Snowdazed HALF Cheese$47.50
Dipping sauces
Morsel Cookie Co.
- Chocolate Chip$5.75
A classic Chocolate chip with a Morsel Twist. Sea Salt & Nutella
- Kitchen Sink$5.75Out of stock
classic chocolate chip cookie base with pretzels, potato chips, and a dulce de leche.
- Cookies N' Cream$5.75
a cookie chunk base, cookies and cream buttercream filling, and a whole cookies on top.
- Peanut Butter Cup$5.75
Double chocolate dough, peanut butter morsels, topped with a whole peanut butter cup, and sprinkled with flaked sea salt.
- Birthday cake$5.75
funfetti sugar cookie base is rolled in sugar, filled with blue vanilla buttercream, and topped with even more sprinkles.
Small Axe CBD (21+)
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Water$1.50
- Sparkling Water$2.50
- Mtn Dew$2.50Out of stock
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Devils Foot Ginger Beer$3.00
- Devils Foot Arnold Palmer$3.00Out of stock
- Devils Foot Lemonade$3.00Out of stock
- Buchi Fire 8oz Can$3.00
- Buchi Water 8oz Can$3.00Out of stock
- Greenman Root Beer$4.00
- Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint$4.00
- Yerba Mate Bluephoria$4.00
- Yerba Mate Revel Berry$4.00
- Yerba Mate Lemon Elation$4.00
- Waynesville Soda Jerks Blueberry Basil$5.00