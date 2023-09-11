Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que Tullahoma
FOOD
Plates
Pulled Pork Plate
$8.29
Large Pulled Pork Plate
$10.99
Sandwich Plate
$8.29
Half Chicken Plate
$9.89
Chicken Strip Plate
$8.29
Pulled Ham Plate
$8.29
Large Pulled Ham Plate
$10.99
Pulled Chicken Plate
$8.29
Large Pulled Chicken Plate
$10.99
Large Chicken Strip Plate
$10.99
Pulled Brisket Plate
$9.89Out of stock
Large Pulled Brisket Plate
$11.99Out of stock
Rib Plate
$9.89
Large Rib Plate
$11.99
Combination Plate
$14.49
Ribs, Chicken Quarter, Pulled Pork
Catfish Plate
$9.89
Large Catfish Plate
$11.99
Sandwiches
Seasonal
Bulk
Pint Sides
$4.85
Quart Sides
$9.45
Meat by the ounce
$0.85
Smoked Half Chicken
$5.99
Whole Slab Ribs
$24.29
Half Slab Ribs
$14.29
Pulled Pork - pound
$9.89
Pulled Pork - half pound
$5.49
Pulled Ham - pound
$10.99
Pulled Ham - half pound
$6.05
Pulled Chicken - pound
$12.09
Pulled Chicken - half pound
$6.59
Pulled Brisket - pound
$13.19Out of stock
Pulled Brisket - half pound
$7.15Out of stock
Buns - 8 Pack
$2.85
Buns - 12 Pack
$3.95
Sauce - 4oz
$1.09
Sauce - 16oz
$4.85
Chicken Tender
$1.50
Individual Rib
$2.09
Catfish Filet
$5.00
Gallon Sides
$35.00
Extras
Sides - Ind.
MONDAY SPECIAL
Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que Tullahoma Location and Ordering Hours
(931) 455-5674
Open now • Closes at 11PM