FOOD

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$8.29

Large Pulled Pork Plate

$10.99

Sandwich Plate

$8.29

Half Chicken Plate

$9.89

Chicken Strip Plate

$8.29

Pulled Ham Plate

$8.29

Large Pulled Ham Plate

$10.99

Pulled Chicken Plate

$8.29

Large Pulled Chicken Plate

$10.99

Large Chicken Strip Plate

$10.99

Pulled Brisket Plate

$9.89Out of stock

Large Pulled Brisket Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Rib Plate

$9.89

Large Rib Plate

$11.99

Combination Plate

$14.49

Ribs, Chicken Quarter, Pulled Pork

Catfish Plate

$9.89

Large Catfish Plate

$11.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.65

Pulled Ham Sandwich

$3.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$3.95

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$4.35Out of stock

Large Pork Sandwich

$4.85

Large Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Large Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Large Brisket Sandwich

$5.45Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$1.75

Dessert

Pie - Slice

$2.39

Cake - Slice

$3.19

Pie - Whole

$15.75

Cake - Whole

$35.19

24 Hour Notice Required

Family Pack

Family Pack - 4

$19.45

Family Pack - 6

$25.09

Family Pack - 8

$32.99

Seasonal

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.95

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.15

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.29

Chicken Salad - Pound

$11.49

Chicken Salad - Half Pound

$5.85

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Bulk

Pint Sides

$4.85

Quart Sides

$9.45

Meat by the ounce

$0.85

Smoked Half Chicken

$5.99

Whole Slab Ribs

$24.29

Half Slab Ribs

$14.29

Pulled Pork - pound

$9.89

Pulled Pork - half pound

$5.49

Pulled Ham - pound

$10.99

Pulled Ham - half pound

$6.05

Pulled Chicken - pound

$12.09

Pulled Chicken - half pound

$6.59

Pulled Brisket - pound

$13.19Out of stock

Pulled Brisket - half pound

$7.15Out of stock

Buns - 8 Pack

$2.85

Buns - 12 Pack

$3.95

Sauce - 4oz

$1.09

Sauce - 16oz

$4.85

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Individual Rib

$2.09

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Gallon Sides

$35.00

Extras

Loaded BBQ Potato

$6.79

Cheese Potato

$5.29

BBQ Pork Nachos

$5.99

Cheese Nachos

$3.59

Kids Meal

$4.39

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.65

Toast

$0.60

Cornbread

$0.60

Roll

$0.60

Condiments

Sauce Cup

$0.45

Bun

$0.60

Sides - Ind.

Baked Beans

$2.09

Cole Slaw

$2.09

Potato Salad

$2.09

Green Beans

$2.09

Corn on the Cob

$2.09

Turnip Greens

$2.09

Mashed Potatoes (Mon - Thurs)

$2.09

Curly Fries

$2.09

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries w/Cinnamon Sauce

$2.09

Chips

$1.09

Side Salad

$2.09

DRINKS

Regular Drink - 24 oz

$1.69

Large Drink - 32 oz

$2.29

Gallon Drinks

$4.95

Water Cup

MONDAY SPECIAL

Chicken and Dumplings Plate

$7.25

Dumplings only

$3.95