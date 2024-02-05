Smorgie's 150 Smith Ave N
DRINKS
House Cocktails
Draft Beer
- Castle Danger Cream Ale Tap$7.00
- Hamms Tap$6.00
- Ommegang Sour Patch Tap$7.00
- High Life Tap$6.00
- Blue Moon Tap$7.00
- Modelo Tap$6.00
- Honeyweiss Tap$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Tap$7.00
- BLVD Space Camper Tap$7.00
- Lachouffe Blonde Ale Tap$8.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout Tap$8.00
- Black Butte Porter Tap$8.00
- Bad Weather Ominous Double Brown Tap$8.00
- Lagunitas Hazy Wonder$8.00
- Paulaner Hefe$7.00
- Paulaner$7.00
- mich light$6.00Out of stock
Cans/Bottles
- Coors Light Bottle$6.00
- High Life Bottle$6.00Out of stock
- Corona Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bottle$6.00
- Heineken 0 Bottle (NA)$6.00
- Strongbow Tall Boy$7.00Out of stock
- Downeast Pom Can$7.00
- Montucky Cold Snack Tall Boy$6.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$7.00
Wine
NA Drinks
Brunch Cocktails
FOOD
Snacks
Hot Sammies
Dessert
Smorgie's 150 Smith Ave N Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 230-1737
Closed