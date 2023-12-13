PiKaSo 3980 Summit Road
Popular Items
SPECIAL'S GALLERY
- FRENCH FRIES$4.99
Deep-fried thin strips of potato.
- ONION RINGS$5.99
Deep-fried and battered rings of onion.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.99
Deep-fried sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs.
- JALAPEÑO CHEESE POPS$6.99
Deep-fried pops of mozzarella cheese & Jalapeño coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs.
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.99
Bite-sized boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection & deep-fried.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS$8.99
Chicken wing deep-fried and dipped in a buffalo sauce.
- TOMATO SOUP$8.99
Blended mix of ripe tomatoes, sautéed onions, ginger, fresh cream & croutons garnish.
- CHICKEN SOUP$9.99
The classic chicken soup consists of a clear chicken broth, chicken pieces, vegetables & noodles.
- CEASAR SALAD$11.99
Crisp romaine, topped with grilled chicken breast or grilled paneer, croutons, shaved Parmesan and garlic Caesar dressing.
BURGER GALLERY
KABAB & SOUVLAKI GALLERY
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$9.99
Tender pieces of marinated chicken breast cooked on a griddle for a smoky flavor.
- PANEER SOUVLAKI$9.99
Chunks of marinated Paneer (homemade cottage-cheese) cooked on a griddle for a smoky flavor.
- PITA POCKETS$9.99
Pocket Pita stuffed with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and sauces. Choice of Protein: Falafel (incl.) or Paneer (+$2) or Beef & Lamb Doner (+$2) or Chicken Doner (+$2).
- WRAPS$10.99
Flat bread loaded with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and sauces. Choice of Protein:Falafel (incl.) or Paneer (+$2) or Beef & Lamb Doner (+$2) or Chicken Doner (+$2).
- BOWLS$11.99
Served on top of rice with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper and sauce & fries. Choice of Protein: Falafel(incl.) or Paneer(+$2) or Beef & Lamb Doner (+$2) or Chicken Doner (+$2).
PIZZA GALLERY
- CHEESE PIZZA$12.99
Traditional red sauce and mozzarella cheese pizza.
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.99
Classic pizza crust with red pizza sauce, basils and mozzarella cheese.
- MUSHROOM PIZZA$15.99
Traditional red pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese pizza topped with mushrooms.
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$15.99
Traditional red pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese pizza topped with country's most beloved topping pepperoni.
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA$15.99
Traditional margherita pizza topped with ham and pineapple.
- CALZONE PIZZA$16.99
An oven-baked folded pizza topped with red pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, mushrooms and red onion.
- CHICKEN SPECIAL PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, bell pepper and sweetcorn kernels.
- CHICKEN KIEV PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, mushrooms and red onion.
- DONER PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, doner(beef & lamb) slices, bell pepper and red onion.
- BEEF SUPREME PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced beef, bell pepper and red onion.
- CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, bell pepper and red onion.
- GRILLED CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Classic pizza crust topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bell pepper, red onion, green chili, fresh cilantro, ginger and garlic.
- GARDEN PIZZA$16.99
Traditional vegetarian pizza with mushroom, sweetcorn, onion, bell pepper & black olives.
- VEGGIE EXTRAVAGANZA PIZZA$16.99
Vegetarian pizza with pineapple, artichoke, mushroom, sweetcorn, onion, bell pepper, black olives, jalapeño, green chili, fresh cilantro, spring onion & ginger.
- PANEER TIKKA PIZZA$16.99
Classic garlic sauce pizza with cheese, marinated paneer, jalapeno, onion, bell pepper, fresh cilantro, spring onion, ginger & garlic.
- CHILLI PANEER PIZZA$16.99
Traditional pesto sauce pizza with cheese, paneer, onion, bell pepper, green chilli, fresh cilantro & ginger.
- CHILLI CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Traditional pesto sauce pizza with cheese, chicken, onion, bell pepper, green chilli, fresh cilantro & ginger.
- PIKASO MEAT FEAST PIZZA$18.99
Red sauce & cheese pizza topped with peperoni, salami, ham, chicken, beef, onion & bell pepper.
- HALF AND HALF PIZZA$16.99
Red sauce & cheese pizza topped with peperoni, salami, ham, chicken, beef, onion & bell pepper.
BREAD GALLERY
- GARLIC BREAD$9.99
Pizza base flat bread baked and flavored with butter, garlic and chives.
- CHEESE BREAD$12.99
Pizza base flat bread baked and flavored with butter, garlic, chives and mozzarella cheese.
- PESTO BREAD$13.99
Pizza base flat bread baked and flavored with spicy pesto sauce, butter, garlic, chives and mozzarella cheese.
- MUSHROOM BREAD$15.99
Pizza base flat bread baked and flavored with butter, garlic, red onion, mushrooms, chives and mozzarella cheese.
- MUSHROOM PESTO BREAD$16.99
Pizza base flat bread baked and flavored with spicy pesto sauce, jalapeño, red onion, mushrooms, butter, garlic, chives and mozzarella cheese.
BE YOUR OWN PIZZA ARTIST
DRINK GALLERY
- WATER BOTTLE$1.99
Finest still drinking bottled water.
- FOUNTAIN SODA$1.99
Choice of chilled fountain of Pepsi, Diet-Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra-Mist, Orange-Crush, Dr-Pepper.
- SODA CAN$1.99
Choice of chilled can of Coke, Diet-coke, Fanta, Sprite, Lemonade.
- SODA BOTTLE$2.99
Choice of chilled 500ml bottle of Coke, Diet-coke, Fanta, Sprite.
- 2LTR SODA$3.99
Choice of chilled 2litre bottle of Coke, Diet-coke, Fanta, Sprite.
- ENERGY DRINKS$3.99
Choice of chilled Red Bull, Monster, Gatorade.
- MANGO YOGURT DRINK$3.99
A classic in-house made Mango flavored yogurt drink.
- CHOCOLATE MILK$4.99
A Chilled Bottle of chocolate flavored milk.
- JUICE$1.99
Choice of Orange or Apple Juice.
- BEER(BOTTLED)$5.99
Choice Of Chilled Bottled Beer.
- WINE(MINIATURE BOTTLE)$5.99
Choice Of RED(Cabernet Sauvignon) Or WHITE OR SPARKLING Wine.