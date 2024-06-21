Pilot House
Lunch
Starters
- Hand-Breaded Calamari
Pepperoncini and spicy black garlic aioli$16.00
- Lump Crab Croquettes
Cajun remoulade, frisee, and panko$19.00
- Baked Brie
Fig jam, rosemary, roasted pecans, and crostini$16.00
- Ahi Tuna Crudo
Capers, cucumber, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, and micro wasabi$19.00
- PEI Mussels
Blistered tomatoes, chardonnay, herb compound butter, and roasted garlic bread$15.00
- Twice Fried Bone-In Wings
Served with celery & house bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch$18.00
- Steak Eggroll$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup & Salad
- Farmhouse
Artisan greens, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, tomato, onion, and honey mustard croutons$14.00
- Burrata Caprese
Artisan greens, marinated tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction$14.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl
Sherry/Maine lobster$12.00
- Bone Marrow French Onion
Cup. House crostini-Gruyère & Asiago$9.00
- Small Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$8.00
- Large Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$14.00
- Small Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$8.00
- Large Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$14.00
- Add On Signature Salad$6.00
- Add On Caesar Salad$6.00
Handhelds
- Shrimp Po'boy
Cajun remoulade, shredded iceberg, and vine ripe tomato$21.00
- Char-Grilled 8 Oz Short Rib Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, bone marrow mayo, and kaiser roll$22.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
House pimento cheese, red cabbage slaw, and pickles$21.00
- Prime Rib French Dip
Amoroso roll, Gruyere, house au jus, and horseradish crema$22.00
- Mojo Pork Cuban
Tavern ham, salami, pickles, Swiss, and mostarda$18.00
Entrées
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Grilled Salmon
Pico de gallo, orzo, and broccolini$29.00
- Blackened Shrimp
Toasted jasmine rice, grilled asparagus, and key lime mango salsa$26.00
- Cherry Tomato Pomodoro with Burrata
Roasted garlic, olive oil, basil, shaved Asiago, and fettuccine$29.00
- Black Cod Fish & Chips
Hand cut fries, red cabbage slaw, fried capers, and tartar sauce$24.00
Dinner
Starters
- Pan-Seared Diver Scallops
Summer corn, boursin, and blistered tomatoes$26.00
- Hand-Breaded Hot Honey Chicken
Smoked paprika butter and house-made buttermilk ranch$16.00
- Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Fried capers, wholegrain aioli, pickled shallots, and crostini$22.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Smoked pork belly lardons, balsamic, and chipotle aioli$14.00
Soups & Salads
- Cup Lobster Bisque
Sherry/Maine lobster$8.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl
Sherry/Maine lobster$12.00
- Burrata Caprese
Artisan greens, marinated tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction$14.00
From the Land
- 8 Oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
Bourbon bacon jam, boursin whipped potatoes, and bone marrow demi glacé$49.00
- Ribeye
Roasted fingerling potatoes and broccolini$46.00
- Citrus Cured Duck Confit
White bean cassoulet, applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chile marmalade$39.00
- Pork Shank Osso Bucco
Homestyle mash, merepoix, and natural jus$34.00
From the Sea
- Catch of the Day$34.00
- Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass Oscar
Boursin whipped potatoes, lump crab, béarnaise, and grilled asparagus$48.00
- Sesame Soy Broiled Black Cod
Edamame fried rice, scallion, and sesame seeds$39.00
- Mediterranean Branzino
Orzo, marinated tomatoes, capers, and artichokes$39.00
Pasta
- Seafood Scampi
Shrimp, mussels scallops, calamari, roasted garlic, blistered tomatoes, and fettuccine$36.00
- White Truffle Lobster Mac
Gruyère, Parmesan, Asiago, chive, and cavatappi$39.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids
Sides
Dessert
- Bananas Foster Banana Bread
Dark rum salted caramel, whipped cream, and toasted pecan$10.00
- Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée
Burnt turbinado sugar and seasonal berries$10.00
- Maple Brown Butter Blondie Sundae
Local ice cream, whipped cream, and Bordeaux cherries$10.00
- Gooey Chocolate Cake
Powdered sugar, raspberry coulis, and seasonal berries$10.00
Wine
Red Wine
- Bottle Oregon Breeze Pinot Noir - Oregon$40.00
- Bottle Eden Rift Valliant - Central Coast, CA$74.00
- Bottle Fox Lane Cabernet Sauvignon - California$37.00
- Bottle Jack Tar Cellars - Paso Robles, California$70.00
- Bottle Eguren Ugarte Cincuenta Rioja Blend - Spain$40.00
- Bottle Tenuta Di Ceppaino Super Tuscan - Tuscany, Italy$60.00
- Bottle Terre Del Barolo-Barbera D'Alba - Piemonte, Italy$50.00
- Bottle Coppo-Camp Du Rouss Barbera D'Asti - Piemonte, Italy$53.00
- Bottle Zeni-Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso Marogne - Veneto, Italy$50.00
- Bottle Tenuta Di Capraia Chianti Classico - Tuscany, Italy$47.00
- Bottle Podere Castorani Montepulciano - Abruzzo, Italy$53.00
- Bottle Redwood Vineyard's Merlot - California$33.00
- Bottle Bodega Toro Centenario Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina$47.00
White Wine
- Bottle Jean Bojour Sauvignon Blanc - Loire Valley, France$30.00
- Bottle Threadcount Quilt Sauvignon Blanc - California$53.00
- Bottle Sheep Creek Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand$37.00
- Bottle William Clark Riesling - Washington$33.00
- Bottle Alsace Willm Pinot Gris - Alsace, France$33.00
- Bottle Il Valore Pinot Grigio - Sicily, Italy$37.00
- Glass Les Vielles Collines Chardonnay - Vin De France$10.00
- Bottle Les Vielles Collines Chardonnay - Vin De France$33.00
- Bottle Villa Jolanda Prosecco - Italy$40.00
- Bottle Calazul Albarino - Galicia, Spain$40.00
- Bottle Zeni-Bardolino Chiaretto Classico Vigne Rosé - Veneto, Italy$37.00
