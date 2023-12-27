Pimento - Wabasha 354 Wabasha St N
Food
Entrees
- Kingston Style Jerk Chicken$16.50
24-hour Marinade, Fire Grilled, Oven Finised
- Slow Roasted Jerk Pork$16.50
Tender Pulled Pork Shoulder, Cooked Low and Slow
- One Love Special$18.00
Choose two of our four entree options
- Curry Chicken$16.50
Boneless Chicken & Veggies in flavorfull coconut curry
- Coco Bread Sandwich$14.00
Chicken or Pork on a classica Jamaican Milk Bun
- Curry Veggies$14.50
Seasonal Veggies in a Flavorful Coconut Curry
- Braised Oxtail$22.00
Cousin Pinky's Receipe Butter Beans, Carrots, Potato
- Curry Goat$19.50
Slow Braised Bone-In Goat, Curry Potato, Island Spices
- Tomme Sampler$27.00
A little of everything! I.E Curry Chicken, Curry Veggies, Oxtail, Boneless Chicken, Jerk Pork, Curry Goat with Rice and Beans, Island Slaw and Plantains.
Extras
- Wicked Wings (9)$18.00
- Jamaican Patties$6.00
Flaky Pastry filled with Beef, Chicken, or Veggies
- Coconut Rice & Beans$6.00
Rice, Red Beans, Scallions, Coconut Milk, Island Spices
- Sweet Fried Plantains$6.00
With Spiced Vanilla Glazed
- Island Slaw$4.00
Cabbage, Carrot, Scallion, Sweet Lime Vinagrette
- Coco Bread$5.00
Traditional Jamaican Milk Bun made with Coconut Milk
- Dessert of The Day$8.00
- Side Meat/Protein$0.50
- A Little Extra$3.00