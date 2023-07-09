PinSeekers Iowa Tiffin
BITES & EATS
SHAREABLES
Char Grilled Bone-In Wings
8-10 char grilled bone-in wings with choice of side slinging sauce; Buffalo, BBQ, Asian Zing, Garlic Parm, or PinSeekers Dry Rub (dry rub comes on the wings).
PinSeekers Nachos
Homemade chips, queso, roasted corn, green onions, avocados, sour cream, jalapeños, and sweet red pepper
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Handmade spinach and artichoke dip on top of our toasty bread bowl. Served with Pico de Gallo.
House Made Hummus
Hummus made in house topped with our signature Pico de Gallo, served with fresh pita chips.
Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla
Large 12-inch tortilla with cheese, house made chipotle ranch and your choice of protein. Served with our signature Pico de Gallo.
Pinseekers Street Tacos
Choice of 3 Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with blended cheese, onion, cilantro, side of pico and lime crema
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded Chicken, pita chips, cream cheese, house made buffalo, sour cream, house seasoning.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Balsamic reduction, braised bacon, candied oranges, pickled red onion, shallots, shaved parmesan.
Warm Pretzel Sticks
Soft buttery fresh baked pretzel sticks served with a side of queso and honey mustard.
Fried Shrimp
Fresh fried shrimp & Pico de Gallo, served with a lemon & side of cocktail sauce.
Jalapeno Cheese Bites
Deep fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, served with chipotle ranch.
Fried Pickle Spears
Deep fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch.
Backwoods Cheese Curds
Crispy white and yellow cheese curds served with chipotle ranch.
Onion Rings
Basket of onion rings tossed in a seasoned flour, topped with house seasoning.
SALADS & SOUP
Chickpea and Hummus Salad
Chickpeas & house made hummus on a bed of romaine & iceberg mix topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with your choice of pita chips or pita bread.
Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and Pecorino Romano dressed in our house made Ceasar. Add your choice of protein for an additional price.
House Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, hard-boiled egg, house made croutons, cheese, with your choice of dressing. Add your protein of choice for an additional charge.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, topped with blue cheese dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine & iceberg mix, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of house made dressing.
Chili
Ground beef, tomato, kidney beans, onion, celery, green pepper with sides of onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips. Add crackers for an additional price.
Seasonal Soup
Housemade Beer battered cheese soup. Served with crackers.
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Signature Burger
1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli served on an Asiago Bun.
Cowboy Burger
1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, house made BBQ, beer battered onion rings, and Jones Farm Bacon served on an Asiago Bun.
Classic Burger
1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on an Asiago bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, house made buffalo sauce, cheese, lettuce, pickles, romaine lettuce served on an Asiago Bun or tortilla wrap.
BLTA
Bacon, baby arugula, roasted tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo served on sourdough bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
SANDWICH OR WRAP! Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, house made ranch, cheese, and lettuce, served on your choice of an Asiago bun or tortilla wrap.
Steak Sammy
SANDWICH OR WRAP! 1/4 Braveheart cubed steak, pepperjack cheese, red peppers, green peppers, onions, served on a French roll topped with our signature steak sauce.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Thick cut sour dough bread, Wisconsin cheddar cheese.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce aioli/sauce in a tortilla. Choice of side.
PERSONAL & HAND TOSSED PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
PinSeekers tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on our hand tossed crust.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon
Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, red peppers, green peppers, black olives, spinach and cheese.
Build Your Own
Made with our homemade crust, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, pizza sauce and any toppings of your choice.
Personal Pizza Trio
KIDS MEALS
Jr. Burger
2oz Brave Heart fresh burger patty topped with cheddar cheese served on an Asiago bun.
Jr. Grilled Cheese
Thick cut sour dough bread, Wisconsin cheddar.
Jr. Pizza
Made with our homemade crust, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and pizza sauce. Your choice of toppings for an additional cost.
Jr. Chicken Tenders
2 crispy tenders and your choice of house made sauce.
Jr. Mac & Cheese
Made with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
WINE & BUBBLY
WINE BY THE GLASS OR BOTTLE
J VINEYARDS Chardonnay
California Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond & vanilla.
STONELEIGH Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand Flavors of grapefruit, peach and passionfruit with notes of stone fruits
KRIS ARTIST Cuvee Pinot Grigio
Veneto, Italy Citrus, floral and mineral notes with a crisp and refreshing acidity
FOLONARI Moscato
California Refreshingly sweet palate of peach, pear, honey and melon
13 CELSIUS PINOT GRIGIO
SCHMIDT SOHNE RIESLING
DAOU VINEYARDS Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California Rich with currant, black cherry and cedar notes
GASCON Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina Blackberry, blueberry, plum, dark cherry and a hint of mocha
COPPOLA DIAMOND Merlot
California Lively flavors of blueberry pie, cherries and toasted oak
Z. ALEXANDER BROWN Uncaged Red Blend
Textured flavors of black cherry, blueberry and baking spices
THE CALLING (by Jim Nantz) Pinot Noir
Classic flavors of fresh cherries, mushrooms and spice
BENTON LANE Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon Full ripe flavors of black cherry, raspberry and vanilla
JOEL GOTT ZINFANDEL
SEA SUN PINOT NOIR
ELOUAN PINOT NOIR
BUBBLY
POL ROGER Brut NV Champagne BOTTLE
Champagne, France Fine bubbles, light flavors of honeysuckle, white jasmine, vanilla and brioche
J VINEYARDS Rose BOTTLE
Russian River Valley, California Sparkling aromas and flavors of jasmine blossom, tangerine and raspberry.
RYDER ESTATE Rose
Monterey, California Palate of luscious fruit flavors framed by crisp, refreshing acidity.
LAMARCA Prosecco
Veneto, Italy Fruity and effervescent with notes of green apple, peach and lemon.
YES WAY ROSE
RESERVE WINE
SILVER OAK Cabernet Sauvignon
Alexander Valley, California A core of red fruit, rich wild strawberry, raspberry and just picked plum.
FAUST Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, California Plum, Blueberry and dark cherry flavors, touch of fresh herbs, cedar, tobacco leaves.
DAOU VINEYARDS Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California Aromas and flavors of blackberry, blueberry, dark cherry, sweet tobacco and licorice.
ORIN SWIFT 8 Years In the Desert Zinfandel Blend
California Brambly raspberry, black cherry, ripe blueberry and a hint of cacao.
FLOWERS Pinot Noir
Sonoma Coast, California Layers of spice with fresh hints of blueberries, cherry on the palate, juicy acidity.
TWOMEY Pinot Noir
Andersen Valley, California Balanced and bright with flavors of fresh raspberry, black tea and forest floor.
ROMBAUER Chardonnay
Carneros/Napa Valley, California Ripe Peach, Citrus fruits and apricot, strong acidity and hints of vanilla.
JORDAN Chardonnay
Russian River, California Grapefruit and bright lime on the palate, lively acidity, French oak nuances.
CUVAISON Sauvignon Blanc
Carneros/Napa Valley, California Notes of exotic tropical fruit, melon, citrus, lime zest and gooseberry.
DUCKHORN SAUVIGNON BLANC
BRUNCH
MAIN
Avocado Toast
Rye or Sourdough, Avocados, poached egg, balsamic and house seasoning.
Waffle
Made with our housemade waffle mix, powdered sugar, fruit topping and whipped cream.
Pancakes
Breakfast Wrap
Made with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, sausage or bacon served with pico de gallo.
Yogurt and fruit Parfait
Made with yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit granola and honey.
Breakfast Sammy
Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese on your choice of bread.