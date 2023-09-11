Pincher's Crawfish & Daiquiris 920 Sampson St Ste A
Main
Pizza
Shareables
Novelty Snacks
Shrimp
Burgers
Beverages
Daiquiri
Special & Novelty Shots
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Green Tea
$7.00
White Tea
$7.00
Mexican Candy
$7.00
Neon Moon
$7.00
PB&J
$7.00
Pink Starburst
$7.00
Rumchatta
$4.50
Snake Bite
$7.00
Star Fucker
$7.00
Starbie
$7.00
The WAP
$7.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
Well Misc Shot
$3.00
Prem Misc Shot
$5.00
Top Misc Shot
$7.00
Jello Shot
$1.00
Pudding Shot
$2.00
Drunken Cherries
$1.00
Drunken Olives
$1.00
Jello Shot 12
$10.00
Jello Shot 24
$18.00
Pudding Shot 12
$21.00
Pudding Shot 24
$36.00
Shots
1800
$5.00
Absolute Vodka
$3.00
Amaretto
$2.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Backwoods Pecan Pie
$4.00
Baileys
$6.00
Bayou Rum
$3.00
blank
$3.00
blank
$4.00
blank
$5.00
Bombay Sapphire
$5.00
Bulleit
$7.00
Bumbu
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$3.00
Casamigos
$8.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Crown Apple
$6.00
Crown Russe Vodka
$2.00
Crown
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$4.00
DeKuyper Puckers
$2.50
Disel 190 Proof
$5.00
Don Julio Reposado
$8.00
Don Julio
$8.00
Dough Ball Whisky
$6.00
Everclear
$1.00
Fire Ball
$3.00
FireBall Special
$3.00
Gator Bite
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Hendricks Gin
$9.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Hornitos Reposado
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Jameson
$5.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$5.00
JT Meleck Vodka
$6.00
JT Meleck Whiskey
$10.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Kettle One
$6.00
lemondrop
$7.00
Makers
$5.00
Malibu
$4.00
Mexican Candy
$7.00
Midori
$5.00
Patron Special
$5.00
Patron
$7.00
Pickleshot Spicy
$4.00
Pickleshot Vodka
$4.00
Raccoon Dog PB Whiskey
$4.00
Real Sangria
$5.00
Rumchatta
$4.50
Rumpleminze
$3.25
Skol Vodka
$1.00
Skrewball
$6.00
Smirnoff
$4.00
Smokey Moonshine
$3.00
Taaka Cake
$5.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Tequila Rose
$5.00
Tequila
$3.00
teramana tequila
$5.00
Texacraft Pickle Vodka
$5.00
Texacraft Vodka
$5.00
Tijuana Silver
$2.00
Titos
$5.00
Truly Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Truly Wild Berry
$5.00
Western Son
$4.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Woodford
$8.00
$8.00
Beer
Beer
Abita
$4.08
Angry Orchard
$4.08
Blue Moon
$3.63
Budlight
$3.18
Budweiser
$3.18
Cayman Jack
$2.04
Coors Light
$3.18
Corona Extra
$4.08
Corona Premier
$4.08
Crawford Bock
$4.08
Dos Equis XX
$4.08
Fat Tire
$4.00
Goose Island IPA
$4.08
Heiniken
$2.05
Landshark
$3.18
Michelob Ultra
$3.63
Miller Lite
$3.18
Modelo
$4.08
O'Douls
$3.18
Twisted Tea
$3.63
Yeungling
$3.18
Stell Artois
$4.08
Budlight Bkt
$10.00
Budweiser Bkt
$10.00
Corona Bkt
$12.70
Dos Equis XX Bkt
$16.33
Heinikin Bkt
$12.70
Michelob Bkt
$14.51
Miller Lite Bkt
$12.70
Budlight Bkt
$8.00
Budweiser Bkt
$8.00
Corona Bkt
$8.00
Dos Equis XX Bkt
$8.00
Heinikin Bkt
$8.00
Michelob Bkt
$8.00
Miller Lite Bkt
$8.00
Coors Light Bkt
$8.00
Miller High Life Bkt
$8.00
Wine
Pincher's Crawfish & Daiquiris 920 Sampson St Ste A Location and Ordering Hours
(337) 853-4409
