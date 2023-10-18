Pinches Tacos 4059 Broadway Boulevard
Pinches Taco Menu
Entrees
Burrito
$11.50
Chimichanga
$13.00
Fried burrito with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream and choice of meat.
Chips and Queso
$6.75
Chips and Salsa
$3.99
Consome De Birria
$13.25
Beef Soup
Mulitas
$11.99
Corn Tortillas with cheese and choice of meat.
Quesadilla
$11.50
Large flour tortilla with cheese, cilantro, onion and choice of meat.
Nachos
$13.99
Chips, pico, diced onion, jalapenos, guac, queso, sour cream, cilantro and choice of meat.
Sides
Street Tacos
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
Bottled Water
$1.50
Coffee
$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Fountain Coke
$2.75
Fountain Diet Coke
$2.75
Fountain Fanta
$2.75
Fountain Lemonade
$2.75
Fountain Sprite
$2.75
Fountain Tea
$2.75
Horchata
$2.75
Jamaica
$2.75
Jarrito Lime
$2.75
Jarrito Mandarin
$2.75
Jarrito Pineapple
$2.75
Jarrito Strawberry
$2.75
Jarrito Tamarind
$2.75
Mexican Coke
$2.75
Red Bull
$3.50
Red Bull - Sugar Free
$3.50
Red Bull - Tropical
$3.50
Red Bull - Watermelon
$3.50
Dessert
Palacana Bars
Pinches Tacos Location and Ordering Hours
(573) 338-6388
Open now • Closes at 10PM