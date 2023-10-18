Pinches Taco Menu

Entrees

Burrito
$11.50
Chimichanga
$13.00

Fried burrito with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sour cream and choice of meat.

Chips and Queso
$6.75
Chips and Salsa
$3.99
Consome De Birria
$13.25

Beef Soup

Mulitas
$11.99

Corn Tortillas with cheese and choice of meat.

Quesadilla
$11.50

Large flour tortilla with cheese, cilantro, onion and choice of meat.

Nachos
$13.99

Chips, pico, diced onion, jalapenos, guac, queso, sour cream, cilantro and choice of meat.

Sides

Asada Fries
$12.99

French fries, pico, diced onion, jalapenos, guac, queso, sour cream, cilantro and choice of meat.

Avocado
$1.50
French Fries Side
$4.00
Loaded French Fries - Side
$7.00
Queso
$5.00
Queso Drizzle
$2.00
Refried Beans
$2.50
Rice
$2.50
Guacomole
$4.00
Consome
$2.50

Street Tacos

Campechano Taco
$2.75

Steak and Chorizo

Carne Asada Taco
$2.75

Steak and Chorizo

Chorizo Taco
$2.75

Sausage

Pastor Taco
$2.75

Pork

Pollo Taco
$2.75

Chicken

Quesabirria Taco
$3.00

Beef brisket slow cooked in an adobo sauce.

Vegetarian - Rice and Beans
$2.75

Torta

Campechano Torta
$7.99

Steak and Chorizo

Carne Asada Torta
$7.99

Steak

Chorizo Torta
$7.99

Sausage

Ham and Cheese Torta
$7.99
Lomo Torta
$7.99

Shredded Pork

Pastor Torta
$7.99

Pork

Pollo Torta
$7.99

Chicken

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

NA Beverages

Bottled Water
$1.50
Coffee
$2.75
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Fountain Coke
$2.75
Fountain Diet Coke
$2.75
Fountain Fanta
$2.75
Fountain Lemonade
$2.75
Fountain Sprite
$2.75
Fountain Tea
$2.75
Horchata
$2.75
Jamaica
$2.75
Jarrito Lime
$2.75
Jarrito Mandarin
$2.75
Jarrito Pineapple
$2.75
Jarrito Strawberry
$2.75
Jarrito Tamarind
$2.75
Mexican Coke
$2.75
Red Bull
$3.50
Red Bull - Sugar Free
$3.50
Red Bull - Tropical
$3.50
Red Bull - Watermelon
$3.50

Dessert

Palacana Bars

Palacana Bar
$2.25
Chocolate Palacana Bar
$3.00