Pinch & Plate
Lunch
Baja Fish Tacos
3 tacos on corn tortillas with cabbage & Pico served with cilantro lime sauce
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Pimento cheese served hot or cold on toasted texas toast served with homemade chips or fries
Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
Jalepeno Tree Cheeseburger
Cold Salad Plate
scoop of chicken salad, pimento cheese & tuna salad served on a bed of lettuce & tomato. comes with 3 bean salad
Bourbon-Bacon-Swiss Burger
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
All you can eat salad only
All you can eat salad without soup
Chicken For Salad
Fried Or Grilled
By The Pound Salad
.62 Cents Per Ounce
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Soup Of The Day
All You Can Eat Soup and Salad
Chicken Strips
Fried with Gravy and Texas Toast
Crab Cake
Served with Side Salad Plate
Squealer
Grilled Or Fried
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Or Fried
Ham & Cheese
Hot Or Cold
Chicken Salad
Texas Toast
Tuna Salad
Texas Toast
Pinch&Plate Burger
Sourdough
Texas Toast/Pineapple Salad
Patty Melt
Rye Bread
BLT
Blt On Texas Toast
Traditional Club
Club On Texas Toast
Lunch Special
Arroz Con Pollo
Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
Deep Fried Cheeseburger
Hamburger Steak
Bacon Beer Cheese Sloppy Joe
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Italian Grinder
Italian Chopped Grinder
Greek Burger
Swiss&Ham Melt
Smoked Italian Sliders
Baked Hatch Green Chili Mac and Cheese
Ham Cheese Melt with cup of Tomato Basil soup
Smashburger Taco
Appetizers
Mini Beef Tacos
Mini beef tacos served with sour cream and pico
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Fried spear pickles served with spicy mayo or ranch
Fried Green Tomato
Choice of remoulade or Ranch
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with homemade tortilla chips
Appetizer Flight
Fried Green Tomato. Mozzarella sticks. Fried Pickles spears Fried Mushrooms
Smothered Fries
Steak Fries smothered with jalepeno cheese & Bacon. Served with sour cream
Chicken WIngs
6 bone in chicken wings in a spicy sauce Or BBQ served with celery and ranch