Pinch / Lunch

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 tacos on corn tortillas with cabbage & Pico served with cilantro lime sauce

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Pimento cheese served hot or cold on toasted texas toast served with homemade chips or fries

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.99

Jalepeno Tree Cheeseburger

$14.99

Cold Salad Plate

$10.99

scoop of chicken salad, pimento cheese & tuna salad served on a bed of lettuce & tomato. comes with 3 bean salad

Bourbon-Bacon-Swiss Burger

$15.99

All you can eat salad only

$11.95

All you can eat salad without soup

Chicken For Salad

$6.99

Fried Or Grilled

By The Pound Salad

$0.62

.62 Cents Per Ounce

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$7.99

Soup Of The Day

All You Can Eat Soup and Salad

$15.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Fried with Gravy and Texas Toast

Crab Cake

$15.99

Served with Side Salad Plate

Squealer

$14.99

Grilled Or Fried

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Or Fried

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Hot Or Cold

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Texas Toast

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Texas Toast

Pinch&Plate Burger

$13.99

Sourdough

Pinch & Lunch

$10.99

Texas Toast/Pineapple Salad

Patty Melt

$11.99

Rye Bread

BLT

$9.99

Blt On Texas Toast

Traditional Club

$10.99

Club On Texas Toast

Lunch Special

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.99

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Deep Fried Cheeseburger

$14.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Bacon Beer Cheese Sloppy Joe

$12.99

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Italian Grinder

$12.99

Italian Chopped Grinder

$9.99

Greek Burger

$14.99

Swiss&Ham Melt

$12.99

Smoked Italian Sliders

$13.99

Baked Hatch Green Chili Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Ham Cheese Melt with cup of Tomato Basil soup

$8.99

Smashburger Taco

$10.99

Appetizers

Mini Beef Tacos

$7.99

Mini beef tacos served with sour cream and pico

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried spear pickles served with spicy mayo or ranch

Fried Green Tomato

$10.99

Choice of remoulade or Ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

served with homemade tortilla chips

Appetizer Flight

$24.99

Fried Green Tomato. Mozzarella sticks. Fried Pickles spears Fried Mushrooms

Smothered Fries

$9.99

Steak Fries smothered with jalepeno cheese & Bacon. Served with sour cream

Chicken WIngs

$9.99

6 bone in chicken wings in a spicy sauce Or BBQ served with celery and ranch

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Jalapeno Ranch

Ranch

al la carte

French Fries

$3.00

Pineapple Salad

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

3 Bean Salad

$3.00

Appetizers Specials

Philly Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$8.99

Fried Chicken Skins With Cheese

$8.99

Dessert

Monster Key Lime Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Cheesecake with Topping

$8.99Out of stock

Lemon Dessert Bar

$4.99

Churro Donut Flight

$9.99

Cake Balls

$3.00

Ice Cream One Scoop

$4.00

Hummingbird Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Apple Pie (Per)

$3.50

Baklava

$3.50Out of stock

Dessert Bar

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Buttermilk Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Silk Pie

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$6.99

Monster Key Lime

$6.99

Cheesecake W Topping

$9.00

Lemon Dessert Bar

$5.00

Cake Ball

$4.00

Petite Four

$2.50

Ice Cream Flavors

Vanilla

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Chocolate Cookie Dough

$4.00

Cookies and Cream

$4.00

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Pecan

$4.00

Topping for Ice Cream

$2.00

Fried Ice Cream Vanilla

$6.99

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$8.99

Specialty Drinks

Orange Julius

$7.00

Dole Whip

$7.00

Dirty Diet Coke

$4.00

Roy Rogers Coke Classic

$4.00

Cele Bubbly

$7.00

Berry Bubbly

$7.00

Cherry On Top

$5.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$7.00

Creamy Lemonade Whip

$7.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Pinch & Dash Cherry Lime

$5.00

Classic Shirley Temple

$4.00

Flavor drinks

$1.00

Hot Tea

black tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Coffeecake

$4.00

Almond Sugar cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble

$4.00

chamomile

$4.00

Kid Lunch/Dinner

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

N/A Beverage

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dasni

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water

Retro Glass Soda

Retro Dr Pepper

$3.00

Retro Coke

$3.00

Retro Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fanta Starwberry

$3.00

Fanta Grape

$3.00

Fanta Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.50

Mango Jarritos

$2.50

Soda

Soda Fountain Choices

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50