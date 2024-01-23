Pinchy's Tacos 14515 Katy Freeway
Full Menu
Para La Mesa
- Tequeños$8.99
Venezuelan cheese sticks
- Guacamole$7.99
Fresh guacamole made daily
- Queso$7.99
Homemade queso served with chips
- Fried Quesadillas$11.79
Fried corn masa quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or queso fresco
- Esquite$4.99
Elote en vaso mixed with creamy mayo, queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder
Tacos
- Pinchy's*$12.99
Carne asada marinated with red chili peppers topped with sour cream
- Street Steak*$12.99
Carne asada with fresh cilantro and raw onion
- Pinchy's Plus$14.99
Carne asada marinated with red chili peppers topped with queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream
- Caddy Tacos$14.99
Carne asada topped with quesadilla cheese and avocado
- Quesibirria Tacos$15.49
Our best seller! Birria de res on flour or corn tortillas served with a cup of consomé
- Volcano$15.49
Carne asada on a single tortilla topped with guacamole, salsa macha, and queso fresco
- Diablo Shrimp$15.49
Grilled shrimp marinated in salsa chipotle topped with queso quesadilla, avocado slices, and chipotle dressing
- Tropical$15.49
Carne asada topped with cabbage, sweet plantains, cilantro dressing, and queso fresco
- 1300$15.49
Cecina beef, topped with melted quesadilla cheese, sautéed onions, and fresh guacamole
- Pollo Asado*$12.99
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, and pico de gallo
- Matamoros$14.99
Carne asada topped with queso fresco and avocado
- Al Pastor*$14.99
Grilled marinated pork served with grilled pineapple
- Barbacoa$12.99
Slow cooked barbacoa de res
- Cochinita$12.99
Pork simmered in Yucatán sauce, served with red pickled onions and cabbage on the side
- 6 Taco Mix$15.49
Pinchy's, caddy, pastor, birria, cochinita, and pollo asado
- Miramar$15.49
Breaded shrimp or fish tacos, topped with cabbage and pico de gallo
- 4 Tacos Modelo$15.49
Four beef steak tacos topped with onions, cilantro, avocado, sour cream, grilled onions, and french fries on the side
- 3 Veggie Tacos$10.99
Lettuce "Tortilla" tacos filled with beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and queso fresco
Tortas
- Torta Birria$9.99
Birria de res topped with cilantro and onions on bolillo bread, with a cup of consomé
- Torta Street Steak$9.99
A spread of black refried beans on bolillo bread, street steak, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Torta Pinchy's$9.99
Bolillo bread with mayo, marinated beef steak, topped with grilled onions, avocado, and sour cream
- Torta Cochinita Pibil$9.99
Bolillo bread, with mayo, cochinita pibil, topped with pickled red onions, avocado, and queso fresco
- Torta Pollo Asado$9.99
Bolillo bread with mayo, chicken fajita, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Torta Al Pastor$9.99
Bolillo bread with mayo stuffed with grilled marinated pork, topped with cilantro, onions, grilled onions, avocado, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Pinchy's Burger$9.99
Classic Mexican beef burger topped with avocado, ham, cheese, and served with fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Platos
- Quesadilla Plate$13.99
Beef or chicken quesadillas served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
- Quesadilla Birria$14.99
Large flour tortilla quesadilla stuffed with birria, served with cilantro, onions, and a cup of consomé
- Pinchy's Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, and cilantro dressing, with your choice of grilled chicken or carne asada
- Tostadas$10.99
Two fried corn tortillas spread with beans, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
Drinks
Sides
- Side Homemade Queso$4.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Avocado$1.99
- Side Carrots$2.50
- Side Grilled Onions$0.99
- Chips & Salsa$3.49
- Side Cilantro Dressing
- Side Consome$6.99
- Extra Egg$1.50
- Extra Platano$1.50
- Extra Shrimp$3.99
- Frijoles Charros$2.99
- Side Guacamole (2oz)$1.99
- Side Jalapeno Vinagre$0.75
- Side Mayo$0.99
- French Fries$2.75
- Side Pico de Gallo$0.99
- Side Queso Fresco$1.49
- Side Queso Quesadilla$1.49
- Side Refried Beans$2.25
- Side Salsa Matcha$1.49
- Side Salsa Roja$0.75
- Side Salsa Verde$0.75
- Side De Carne$8.99
- Side Sour Cream$0.99
- Side Tortillas$0.99
Breakfast
Savory
- Breakfast Tacos$2.95
Homemade flour tortilla egg tacos with your choice of chorizo, bacon, ham, potato, or beans, topped with queso quesadilla or queso fresco
- Molletes$8.99
Toasted bolillo bread topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and your choice of ham, chorizo, or bacon
- Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Classic quesadilla with your choice of ham, chorizo, or bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Fried tortilla chips simmered in salsa roja or verde and served with black beans, queso fresco and two sunny side up eggs
- Migas$9.99
Scrambled eggs cooked with crunchy pieces of corn tortillas, topped with queso fresco and avocado, served with a side of refried beans
- Pinchy's Breakfast$9.99
Two eggs scrambled or sunny side up, served with breakfast potatoes, refried beans, and three homemade flour tortillas
Sweet
Café
- Cafe Con Leche$2.79
Half our house espresso with half steamed milk
- Chocolate Abuelita$2.99
Traditional Mexican hot chocolate
- Pinchy's House Coffee$2.25
Our house coffee infused with cinnamon, served with milk and sugar
- Horchata Iced Coffee$3.99
Our house espresso mixed with our homemade horchata
- Cappuccino Con Canela$3.29
Our house espresso prepared with steamed milk and sprinkled with cinnamon