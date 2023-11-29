Pine Brook Restaurant and Bar 34041 Hwy 47 NW
Food
Starters
- Wings$12.49
Deep-fried and tossed in our homemade sauces or seasoning salt. Served with celery, carrots, blue cheese, or ranch. 8 wings. Sauce choices: buffalo, teriyaki, Lisa's spicy teriyaki, sweet chili, jamaican jerk, garlic Parmesan, Jeff's fire (no refunds on fi
- Nachos$14.99
Fresh tortilla chips piled high with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers, black beans, and jalapenos. Your choice of chicken or beef served with salsa and sour cream
- Onion Rings$10.49
Sliced thin, lightly seasoned, battered, and deep-fried. Served with zesty mayo
- Potato Skins$12.99
Homemade boats filled with cheese and bacon. Topped with green onions and served with our homemade seasoned sour cream
- Quesadillas$14.99
Filled with lots of cheese, bacon, and your choice of chicken or beef. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Spicy Garlic Shrimp$12.99
Our deep-fried shrimp tossed in a homemade spicy garlic sauce served on top of cilantro slaw
- Crispy Shrimp Basket$12.99
Deep-fried shrimp tossed in buffalo, sweet chili sauce, or served plain. Served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Strip Basket$12.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast tenders served with French fries and homemade ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ for dipping
- Cowboy Caviar$11.99
A warm dip layered with Mexican veggies, black beans, cream cheese, and Cheddar cheese. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Cheese Curds$9.99
These have a zip! Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Pub Pretzels$11.99
Soft and fresh, served with homemade warm cheese sauce
Charbroiled Burgers
- Plain Jane$10.99
Just a plain hamburger
- Pine Brook Burger$15.99
A double-decker specialty. 1/4 lb patty with corned beef and Swiss cheese, 1/4 lb patty with ham, American cheese, two strips of bacon, and mayo
- Round-Up Burger$13.99
Our cowboy mix with bacon, homemade onion rings, pepper Jack cheese, and green chilies
- Patty Melt$12.99
Plenty of fried onion topped with Swiss and American cheese on rye
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.99
Loaded with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
- Hog Rider$15.99
Ham, pulled pork, bacon, coleslaw, BBQ, and Swiss cheese topped with homemade onion rings
- Inferno Burger$14.99
Fried onions and jalapeños, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and spicy mayo
- Big Bamboo$21.99
It's the gigantic version of our famous pine brook burger. Double all the toppings to make this monster weigh in at a whopping 3 lbs. Made for a real appetite!
- Black and Blue Burger$13.99
Crispy bacon, blue cheese, and cracked black pepper
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
American and Swiss cheese topped with crispy bacon
- Sticky Burger$13.99
Pepper Jack cheese and bacon smothered with peanut butter sauce and homemade onion rings
- French Onion Burger$12.99
Fried onions, french onion dip topped with Swiss cheese
Sandwiches
- French Dip$14.99
Piled high with shaved prime rib and served with au jus
- Prime Sandwich$16.99
Our slow-roasted prime rib, seasoned and grilled, served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy horseradish, and au jus
- Thorogood$12.99
Slow-roasted corn beef, sautéed peppers, and onions, stone ground mustard aioli topped with melted pepper Jack cheese. Served on Texas toast
- Southwest Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss, bacon, spicy mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and onion. Served on a ciabatta roll
- Turkey Bacon Melt$12.99
Roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, tomato, basil, and Swiss cheese served on Texas toast
- BLT$10.99
Plenty of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on white, wheat, or rye
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
BBQ or plain and topped with coleslaw and homemade onion rings
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed with cucumbers, lettuce, bacon, tomato, onion, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce all wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Club House$13.99
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and mayo. Served on white, wheat, or rye
- Fish Sandwich$15.99
A breaded, 8 oz. fried cod filet served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.99
Breaded chicken strips wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, pepper Jack, Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade ranch
- Reuben$12.99
Slow-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and sour cream served on rye. Make it a Rachel - sub slow-roasted turkey instead of corned beef
- Benny's Steak Wrap$15.99
Steak tips, andouille sausage, bacon, onions, and mushrooms tossed with spicy mayo and pepper Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled
- Broasted Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Breaded and deep-fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and our homemade ranch, all served on a bun
- Adult Grilled Cheese$6.99
Entrées
- Chicken Penne$17.99
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, and bacon sautéed in a herb butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Choice of grilled or fried chicken breast. Served with garlic toast
- Combo Platter$30.99
Choice of two items: 5 oz sirloin steak, half rack of ribs, quarter mix broasted chicken, four shrimp broiled or fried
- Half BBQ Pork Ribs$22.99
Fully seasoned and slow-cooked. Always tender and flavorful
- Full BBQ Pork Ribs$34.99
Fully seasoned and slow-cooked. Always tender and flavorful
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta$16.99
Fettuccine noodles with peppers and onions tossed in a Cajun butter sauce
- Salmon$25.99
Grilled or broiled. Served with a lemon and dill cream sauce
- 14 Oz Ribeye$27.99
A marbled and flavorful cut. One of our most popular
- 12 Oz Prime Rib$25.99
Seasoned, slow-roasted, and served with au jus and creamy horseradish. Served Wednesday starting at 5 pm, Friday, and Saturday at 4 pm
- 16 Oz Prime Rib$32.99
Seasoned, slow-roasted, and served with au jus and creamy horseradish. Served Wednesday starting at 5 pm, Friday, and Saturday at 4 pm
- 24 Oz Prime Rib$46.99
Seasoned, slow-roasted, and served with au jus and creamy horseradish. Served Wednesday starting at 5 pm, Friday, and Saturday at 4 pm
- 8 Oz Filet$27.99
Our leanest cut. This steak melts in your mouth
- Pork Chops$15.99
Two boneless center-cut chops seasoned and charbroiled to perfection. Also available cajun or buffalo style
- Grilled Chicken Breast$18.99
Charbroiled and brushed with your choice of homemade teriyaki or bbq sauce
- Walleye Dinner$24.99
Broiled or pan-fried. Served with drawn butter or tartar sauce
- Carbonara$18.99
Three cheese-stuffed tortellini with crispy bacon, ham, and green peas. Tossed in a homemade garlic cream sauce
- Meatloaf$15.49
Our special recipe served with teriyaki broccoli, mashed potatoes, and gravy
- Fantail Shrimp$17.99
Broiled or breaded and deep-fried. Served with drawn butter, and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Rich and creamy homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles. Served with garlic toast
- Old Fashioned$16.99
Slow-roasted and served on bread with mashed potatoes and gravy. Roasted turkey, prime rib, or meatloaf
- 1/4 Broasted Chicken$9.99
Always juicy and tender. Allow 20 minutes for preparation
- 1/2 Broasted Chicken$13.99
Always juicy and tender. Allow 20 minutes for preparation
- 10 Oz Sirloin$17.99
Hand-cut top b*** sirloin. Lean and juicy!
- 18 Oz Porterhouse$36.99
New York strip and tenderloin in one!
- Chopped Beef Steak$14.49
Charbroiled and topped with mushrooms, onions, and gravy
- Pine Brook Mac$18.99
Grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, and penne noodles tossed in a four cheese sauce
Soups and Salads
- Taco Salad$14.99
Beef or chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, black beans, and black olives. Served with salsa, sour cream, and homemade tortilla chips
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Fried chicken, avocado, egg, tomatoes, onion, bacon bits, and crumbled blue cheese atop a refreshing lettuce mix. Served with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$14.99
Fresh greens topped with shaved ham, turkey breast, eggs, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese
- Cup F.O.$4.99
A hearty beef broth with sweet onions and sherry. Topped with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- Bowl F.O.$5.99
A hearty beef broth with sweet onions and sherry. Topped with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
- Side Salad$2.99
A fresh lettuce blend topped with our homemade croutons, tomato, onion, and cucumber with your choice of dressing
- Black and Blue Steak Salad$16.99
Crisp romaine mixed with Caesar dressing topped with a 5 oz. sirloin, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper, and homemade onion rings
- Oriental Chicken Salad$14.99
A refreshing lettuce and cabbage blend with scallions, carrots, radishes, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, and fried chicken tenders. Tossed in our homemade sweet sesame dressing
- Blackened Caesar Salad$10.99
Our classic caesar salad with onion topped with your choice of chicken, salmon, or shrimp blackened on the grill
- Cup Soup$4.99
Homemade fresh every day
- Bowl Soup$5.99
Homemade fresh every day
- Mini Caesar$2.99
Children's Menu
Desserts
- Homemade Pies$5.49
Ask your server for today's selections
- Carrot Cake$5.99
A classic moist layered cake
- Buster Bars$6.99
Our family recipe! Made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate cookies, peanuts, and homemade fudge. A frozen delight
- Cheese Cake$5.99
A New York style cheesecake. Light in texture but rich in flavor. Choice of raspberry, caramel, or chocolate sauce
- Brownie Delight$6.99
A large chocolate brownie with a hot fudge center. Served warm with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
- Ala Mode$1.50
- Ice Cream Scoop$1.99
- Pine Brookie$6.99
Yard Bird To Go
- 8 Pieces Mixed$15.99
- 16 Pieces Mixed$32.99
- Broasted Breast$3.49
- Broasted Leg$1.99
- Pints Family Style Side Choices$5.99
Cole slaw, mashed potatoes, broasted potatoes, or au gratins
- Quarts Family Style Side Choices$10.99
Cole slaw, mashed potatoes, broasted potatoes, or au gratins
- 12 Pieces Mixed$25.99
- 20 Pieces Mixed$39.99
- Broasted Thigh$2.49
- Broasted Wing$1.99
Add-Ons
Theresa's Pizzas
- Meat Lovers Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, andouille sausage, & bacon
- Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza$13.00
- Sausage Pizza$12.00
- Sausage & Sauerkraut Pizza$13.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms & Alfredo sauce
- Deluxe Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
- Sausage & Mushroom Pizza$13.00
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Firehouse Pizza$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, andouille sausage, jalapeños, onion, and crushed red peppers
Bar Snacks
Sides
- Baked potato$2.00
- Mashed potato$2.00
- Augratin potato$2.00
- French Fries$2.00
- Teriyaki Broccoli$2.00
- Hunters Rice$2.00
- Cottage Cheese Lg$2.00
- Cottage Cheese sm$1.00
- Side Chips$1.99
- French Onion Dip$2.49
- Waffle Fries$2.79
- Seasoned Sour Cream$2.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
- Side Onion Ring$3.49
- Side Tater Tots$2.79
- Side Hash Brown$2.49
- Sauce Side$0.50
- 2oz Specialty Sauce$0.99
- 4 oz Specialty Sauce$1.99
- Side Mayo$0.79
- 2 oz Gravy$0.50
- 4 oz Gravy$1.00
- Loaded Potato$1.79
- Add Side Hashbrown$2.49
- Dinner Roll$0.25
Daily Specials
- AYCE Fish Fry$15.99
- Fish Re-Order
- Sunday Steak & Eggs$13.99
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Water
- Soda Pop$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Root Beer Bottle$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- O'Douls$4.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Small Milk$2.00
- Large Milk$3.50
- Busch Light NA$4.00
- Hot Apple Cider$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Kid Drink$1.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice Can$3.00
- Liquid Ice$4.00
- NA Bloody Mary$5.00
- NA Mojito$5.00
- NA Pina Colada$5.00
- NA Sex on the Beach$5.00
- NA Strawberry Daquiri$5.00