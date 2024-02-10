Pine Tavern Restaurant 967 NW Brooks St
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fresh Hummus Plate$14.45
kalamata olive tapenade, carrots, celery, cucumber
- Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$14.45
parmesan cheese truffle oil
- Tiger Prawn Cocktail$18.50
with housemade cocktail sauce
- Spicy Steak Bites$20.95
mushroom medley, roasted garlic aoili
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$15.45
pickled onions, cotija cheese, chipotle aoili
Soups & Salads
Entrees
- Wild Alaskan Fish & Chips$23.75
beer battered center cut cod, fries, coleslaw
- PT Steak Salad$26.95
bleu cheese dressing, almonds, tomato
- Steak Frites$29.95
truffle fries, garlic & herb aioli
- Chicken Marsala$24.95
mushroom medley, mashed potatoes
- Lauderdale Burger$18.50
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese
- Hazelnut Encrusted Mahi Mahi$37.95
beurre blanc, mashed potatoes
- Seared Columbia River Steelhead$35.95
beurre blanc, mashed potatoes
- Grilled Northwest Angus Ribeye 12oz$49.95
mashed potatoes, vegetables
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.95
swiss cheese, ranch, bacon
- Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.95
bbq sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
- Chicken Fried Chicken Breast$23.95
gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables
- Three Cheese Mac$15.95
cheddar, parmesan, monteray jack
- Cajun Shrimp Fettucine Pasta$25.95
Sauteed prawns, andouille sausage
- Cup & a Half$16.50
half tuna sandwich, cup of chowder
- Reuben Sandwich$17.95
corned beef, saurekraut, rye bread
- Prime Rib French Dip$21.50
carmelized onions, swiss cheese
- Meatloaf$24.95Out of stock
- Cajun Gumbo$18.95
- Prime Rib$43.95Out of stock
- End Cut$43.95
Happy Hour
- HH Hummus Plate$8.95
kalamata olive tapenade, carrots, celery, cucumber
- HH Mac & Cheese$8.95
cheddar, parmesan, monteray jack
- HH Iceberg Wedge$8.95
tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
- Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.95
parmesan cheese truffle oil
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.95
pickled onions, cotija cheese, chipotle aoili
- Roasted Street Corn Dip$9.95
jalepeno pico, tajin, cotija cheese
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$9.95
pickled onions, bbq sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
pico de gallo, salsa
- Fish Tacos$10.95
chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
- HH Burger$10.95
french fires
- Carnitas Tacos$10.95
jalepeno coleslaw, cotija cheese
- Steak Fajitas$15.95
seasoned beef, lime crema, peppers
- Shrimp Fajitas$15.95
guajillo chile shrimp, peppers, lime crema
Desserts
- Sky High Mud Pie$13.95
almond fudge ice cream, oreo cookie crust
- Creme Brulee$9.50
creamy custard, sugar glaze
- Apple Crumble$10.95
granny smith compote, ice cream
- Scone Bread Pudding$11.95
bourbon whiskey sauce, ice cream
- Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake$11.95
blueberry coulis
- Chocolate Naughty$13.95
flourless torte, cherry sauce
Kids Menu
Sides
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
- Van Henion IPA$6.00
- 10 Barrel Strata Sour$18.00
- Pfreim Frambozen Sour$9.00
- Double Mountain Hop Lion IPA$6.00
- Monkless Trinity$10.50
- Monkless Meet your Maker$10.50
- Coors Light$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Stella Artois$5.75
- Saison Dupont$10.00
- Orval$10.00
- Piraat$12.00
- Trappistes Rochefort$12.00
- Duchesse de Bourgogne$12.00
- St. Bernardus Wit$12.00
- Paulaner Salvator$10.00
- Erdinger Hef$10.00
- Weihenstephaner$7.00
- Zundert$11.00
- Stiegl Radler$7.00
- Hitachino Nest$12.00
- Skull Splitter$11.00
- Old Speckled Hen$9.00
- Sullivan's Red ale$7.00
- Moosehead Lager$7.00
- Unibroue La Fin de Monde$10.00
Cider
World Beers
Liquor Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Absolut$8.50
- Belvedere$11.00
- Chopin$9.75
- Tito's$8.25
- Crater Lake$8.50
- Grey Goose$11.50
- Monopolowa$8.00
- Stoli$8.00
- 44 North Huckleberry$9.00
- 44 North Nectarine$9.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.50
- Crater Lake Chili$8.50
- Crater Espresso$8.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
- Smirnoff Blue$8.00
- Ketel One$9.50
- DBL Well Vodka$14.00
- DBL Absolut$17.00
- DBL Belvedere$22.00
- DBL Chopin$19.50
- DBL Tito's$16.50
- DBL Crater Lake$16.50
- DBL Grey Goose$23.00
- DBL Monopolowa$16.00
- DBL Stoli$16.00
- DBL 44 North Huckleberry$18.00
- DBL 44 North Nectarine$18.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Ruby$16.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$17.00
- DBL Crater Lake Chili$17.00
- DBL Crater Espresso$17.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$16.00
- DBL Smirnoff Blue$16.00
- DBL Ketel One$19.00
Gin
- Hendricks$9.50
- Tanqueray$8.25
- Aria$9.00
- Empress 1908$9.50
- Beefeater$7.50
- Botanist$9.50
- Bombay Dry$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Walter Collective$10.00
- Monkey 47$17.00
- St. George$9.00
- Gompers$8.25
- Highclere$12.00
- Gunpowder$11.00
- Citadelle$11.00
- Well Gin$7.00
- DBL Hendricks$19.00
- DBL Tanqueray$16.50
- DBL Aria$18.00
- DBL Empress 1908$19.00
- DBL Beefeater$15.00
- DBL Botanist$19.00
- DBL Bombay Dry$16.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$18.00
- DBL Walter Collective$20.00
- DBL Monkey 47$34.00
- DBL St. George$18.00
- DBL Gompers$17.00
- DBL Highclere$24.00
- DBL Gunpowder$22.00
- DBL Citadelle$22.00
- DBL Well Gin$14.00
Rum
- Well Rum$7.00
- Myers$8.50
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Mount Gay$8.00
- Bacardi Gold$7.75
- Bacardi Light$7.75
- Sailor Jerry$8.50

- Malibu$7.50
- Kraken$8.50
- DBL Well Rum$14.00
- DBL Myers$18.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$16.00
- DBL Mount Gay$16.00
- DBL Bacardi Gold$15.50
- DBL Bacardi Light$15.50
- DBL Sailor Jerry$17.00

- DBL Malibu$15.00
- DBL Kraken$17.00
Tequila/Mezcal
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Casamigos$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- 1800 tequila$9.25
- Batanga Reposado$8.00
- Batanga Blanco$7.50
- Jose Cuervo$7.50
- Hornitos Reposado$8.75
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Maestro Dobel$12.00
- Union Mezcal$11.00
- Vida Mezcal$11.00
- DBL Well Tequila$14.00
- DBL Casamigos$22.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$28.00
- DBL Patron Silver$26.00
- DBL 1800 tequila$18.50
- DBL Batanga Reposado$16.00
- DBL Batanga Blanco$15.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo$15.00
- DBL Hornitos Reposado$17.50
- DBL Don Julio 1942$70.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$28.00
- DBL Maestro Dobel$24.00
- DBL Union Mezcal$22.00
- DBL Vida Mezcal$22.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$14.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$8.50
- Bulliet Rye$8.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Knob Creek Bourbon$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$9.00
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Wild Turkey$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$18.00
- Bib & Tucker$12.00
- Rittenhouse$8.50
- Eagle Rare$11.50
- Four Roses$10.00
- Clyde May's$18.00
- Blanton's$19.00
- Elmer T. Lee$23.00
- Crown Royal Harvest$9.00
- High West Rye$14.00
- Whistle Pig 10yr$18.00
- Michters 10yr Rye$28.00
- H.S Westward$15.00
- Trails End 10yr$16.00
- Woodenville$10.50
- High West High Country$24.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Pendleton$8.50
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Pendleton 1910$10.00
- Knob Creek 12yr$18.00
- I.W Harper 15yr$31.00
- Bomberger$32.00
- 1792 12yr$23.00
- Weller Single$24.00
- Weller Full Proof$22.00
- Henry McKenna 10yr$18.00
- Stagg jr.$29.00
- Little Book$38.00
- Midnight's Dram$45.00
- Old Fitzgerald 17yr$75.00
- Blood Oath$45.00
- Kentucky Owl$48.00
- Michters Toasted Barrel$54.00
- WHISKEY SPECIFIC MODS
- Jo. Magnus Cigar Blend$38.00
- George T. Stagg$68.00
- Sazerac Rye 18yr$71.00
- Parkers Heritage 16$72.00
- Ol Forester Birthday$78.00
- Van Winkle 12yr$95.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 15yr$120.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 20yr$155.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$14.00
- DBL Angels Envy Bourbon$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$17.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$17.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Jim Beam$15.00
- DBL Knob Creek Bourbon$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$18.00
- DBL Makers Mark$17.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$17.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$19.00
- DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed$36.00
- DBL Bib & Tucker$24.00
- DBL Rittenhouse$17.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$23.00
- DBL Four Roses$20.00
- DBL DBL Clyde May's$36.00
- DBL Blanton's$38.00
- DBL Elmer T. Lee$46.00
- DBL Crown Royal Harvest$18.00
- DBL High West Rye$28.00
- DBL Whistle Pig 10yr$36.00
- DBL Michters 10yr Rye$56.00
- DBL H.S Westward$30.00
- DBL Trails End 10yr$32.00
- DBL Woodenville$21.00
- DBL High West High Country$48.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$16.00
- DBL Pendleton$17.00
- DBL Canadian Club$16.00
- DBL Pendleton 1910$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek 12yr$36.00
- DBL I.W Harper 15yr$62.00
- DBL Bomberger$64.00
- DBL 1792 12yr$46.00
- DBL Weller Single$48.00
- DBL Weller Full Proof$44.00
- DBL Henry McKenna 10yr$36.00
- DBL Stagg jr.$58.00
- DBL Little Book$76.00
- DBL Midnight's Dram$90.00
- DBL Old Fitzgerald 17yr$150.00
- DBL Blood Oath$90.00
- DBL Kentucky Owl$96.00
- DBL Michters Toasted Barrel$108.00
- DBL Jo. Magnus Cigar Blend$76.00
- DBL George T. Stagg$136.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye 18yr$142.00
- DBL Parkers Heritage 16$144.00
- DBL Ol Forester Birthday$156.00
- DBL Van Winkle 12yr$190.00
- DBL Pappy Van Winkle 15yr$240.00
- DBL Pappy Van Winkle 20yr$310.00
Scotch/Irish
- Well Scotch$7.00
- Dalmore 12$14.00
- Macallan 12$21.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Highland Park 12$14.00
- Talisker 10$12.00
- Highland Park 18$24.00
- Aberlour 12$12.00
- Balvenie$14.00
- Cragganmore 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenmorangie 10$12.00
- Caol Ila 12$14.00
- Bunnahaibhain 12$15.00
- Laphroig 10$12.00
- Ardbeg 10$15.00
- Bowmore 12$14.00
- Springbank 10$14.00
- Chivas Regal$9.00
- Cuttysark$8.00
- Justerini & Brooks$8.00
- Dewars white$8.00
- Johnny Walker Red$9.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$41.00
- Orphan Barrel$32.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Teeling$9.00
- Jameson$8.50
- Writers Tears$12.00
- Red Breast 12$16.00
- Blue Spot 7yr$24.00
- Midleton Very Rare$41.00
- Hibiki$23.00
- DBL Well Scotch$14.00
- DBL Dalmore 12$28.00
- DBL Macallan 12$42.00
- DBL Oban 14$32.00
- DBL Highland Park 12$28.00
- DBL Talisker 10$24.00
- DBL Highland Park 18$48.00
- DBL Aberlour 12$24.00
- DBL Balvenie$28.00
- DBL Cragganmore 12$24.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12$24.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12$24.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 10$24.00
- DBL Caol Ila 12$28.00
- DBL Bunnahaibhain 12$30.00
- DBL Laphroig 10$24.00
- DBL Ardbeg 10$30.00
- DBL Bowmore 12$28.00
- DBL Springbank 10$28.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$18.00
- DBL Cuttysark$16.00
- DBL Justerini & Brooks$16.00
- DBL Dewars white$16.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Red$18.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Black$20.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Blue$82.00
- DBL Orphan Barrel$64.00
- DBL Bushmills$16.00
- DBL Teeling$18.00
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- DBL Writers Tears$24.00
- DBL Red Breast 12$32.00
- DBL Blue Spot 7yr$48.00
- DBL Midleton Very Rare$82.00
- DBL Hibiki$46.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$7.50
- Baileys$7.75
- Brandy$6.75
- Campari$7.75
- Chartreusse$12.50
- Couvosier$10.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Frangelico$7.50
- Fernet Branca$8.50
- Fireball$7.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Gran Marnier$8.50
- HennesSy XO$26.00
- Hennessy VSOP$14.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- Kahlua$7.50
- Sambuca$7.50
- Aperol$8.00
- Pernod$8.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Pimms$8.00
- DBL Amaretto$15.00
- DBL Baileys$15.50
- DBL Brandy$13.50
- DBL Campari$15.50
- DBL Chartreusse$25.00
- DBL Couvosier$20.00
- DBL Drambuie$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$15.00
- DBL Fernet Branca$17.00
- DBL Fireball$14.00
- DBL Jagermeister$16.00
- DBL Gran Marnier$17.00
- DBL HennesSy XO$52.00
- DBL Hennessy VSOP$28.00
- DBL Remy Martin VSOP$24.00
- DBL Kahlua$15.00
- DBL Sambuca$15.00
- DBL Aperol$16.00
- DBL Pernod$16.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$14.00
- DBL Pimms$16.00
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
- Hot Buttered Rum$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Ruby-Ruby$12.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Bootlegger$12.00
- Apricot Sidecar$15.00
- Mountain Mule$12.00
- Lavender Drop$15.00
- Grapefruit Drop$15.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Prickly Pear Drop$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- PT Bloody Mary$10.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- John Daly$11.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- Spanish Coffee$13.00
- Bills Beautiful$11.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- French 75$9.75
- Nutty Irishman$12.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- $3 Irish Cofee$3.00
- Peanut Butter Patty$14.00
- BFK$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Kamikazee$14.00
- Irish Car Bomb$14.00
- MANmosa$11.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Grasshopper$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$12.00
- Kir Royale$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Virgin Mary$8.00
- Virgin Mai Tai$8.00
- Virgin Margarita$8.00
White Wine Menu
White Wine
- GL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris$12.00
- GL King Estate Pinot Gris$12.00
- BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris$48.00
- BTL King Estate Pinot Gris$48.00
- Ponzi Pinot Gris$53.00
- BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris$48.00
- Montinore Pinot Gris$49.00
- Chehalem Pinot Gris$43.00
- Vireton Pinot Gris$48.00
- GL Stoller Chard$11.00
- GL Sonoma-Cutrer Chard$12.00
- GL Duckhorn Chard$16.00
- BTL Stoller Chard$44.00
- BTL Duckhorn Chard$64.00
- Domaine Serene Chard$93.00
- J. Lohr Chard$76.00
- Rombauer Chard$86.00
- Jordan Chard$72.00
- Arthur D. Drouhin Chard$76.00
- BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chard$48.00
- Charles Smith Substance$42.00
- Daou Sauv Blanc$49.00
- Elk Cove Riesling$46.00
- GL Stoller Rose$11.00
- BTL Stoller Rose$44.00
- GL Allen Scott$12.00
- BTL Allen Scott$48.00
- St. Suprey Sauv Blanc$67.00
- Cakebread Sauv Blanc$73.00
Red Wine Menu
Red Wine
- BTL Seven Falls Cab$44.00
- BTL Kenwood Cab$48.00
- BTL Girard Cab$72.00
- GL Seven Falls Cab$11.00
- GL Kenwood Cab$12.00
- GL Girard Cab$18.00
- Dumas Station Cab$85.00
- Rodney Strong Cab$60.00
- Chateau St Michelle Cab$51.00
- Duckhorn Cab$98.00
- The Prisoner Cab$107.00
- Heitz Cab$113.00
- Jordan Cab$110.00
- Canoe Ridge Expedition$51.00
- Seven Hills Cab$53.00
- Ridge Estate Monte Bello$165.00
- Owen Roe Growers Guild$53.00
- GL Chehalem Pinot Noir$14.00
- BTL Chehalem Pinot Noir$56.00
- GL Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir$16.00
- BTL Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir$64.00
- Elk Cove Pinot Noir$64.00
- Stoller Pinot Noir$61.00
- Lange Estate Pinot Noir$61.00
- Ken Wright Pinot Noir$64.00
- Erath Pinot Noir$50.00
- Argyle Pinot Noir$65.00
- King Estate Pinot Noir$63.00
- Ponzi Pinot Noir$71.00
- Four Graces Pinot Noir$65.00
- Willakenzie Estate Pinot Noir$76.00
- Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir$87.00
- Dusky Goose Pinot Noir$118.00
- Domaine Serene Pinot Noir$121.00
- GL Seven Hills Merlot$14.00
- BTL Seven Hills Merlot$56.00
- Seghesio Zinfandel$56.00
- Northstar Merlot$81.00
- Canoe Ridge Merlot$47.00
- Chateau St Michelle Merlot$49.00
- Decoy Merlot$57.00
- Duckhorn Merlot$93.00
- Rombauer Merlot$86.00
- Trinchero Mario$99.00
- Caymus Cab$142.00
- Inglenook Rubicon$235.00
- Quintessa$247.00
- Pahlmeyer$240.00
- Silver Oak$147.00
- Chateau Montelena Cab$112.00
- Elyse Morisoli$125.00
- Far Niente$167.00
- Don Melchor$181.00
- Sea Smoke Ten$193.00
- Merryvale Profile$237.00
- Leonetti Merlot$170.00
- Leonetti Cab$212.00
- Stags Leap Cask 23$267.00
- Spottswoode$287.00
- Jo. Phelps Insignia$227.00
- Opus One Overture$292.00
- Grand Cheval Syrah$136.00
- 6th Sense Syrah$51.00
- K Vitners Syrah$80.00
- Lujon Syrah$57.00
- L'ecole 41 Syrah$71.00
- Duece Cellars Syrah$77.00
- Sequel Syrah$135.00
- GL Canas Feast Red Blend$11.00
- Sinister Hand Blend$58.00
- Frog Prince Blend$56.00
- Abbots Table Blend$59.00
- Amalaya Malbec$53.00
- Catena Malbec$64.00
- Dumas Station Cab Franc$70.00
- Cow Catcher$63.00
- Abacela$57.00
- Spring Valley Cab Franc$90.00
- Matchbook Petit Verdot$50.00
- Frederick Spring Valley$93.00
- Chester Kidder Blend$135.00
- Grand Cheval Syrah$136.00
- Tenuta Di Nozzole Chianti$57.00
- Tres Picos Grenache$53.00
- Chateau Lecuyer Bordeaux$110.00
- E. Guigal Chateauneuf de Pape$110.00
NA Beverage Menu
Soda
N/A
- Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Lemonade$4.00
- Grapefruitade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Guiness Zero$6.00
- Atheltic Brewing IPA$5.75
- Atheltic Brewing Golden Ale$5.75
- Brew Dr. Kombucha Love$7.00
- Brew Dr. Kombucha Clear Mind$7.00
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Cock n Bull Ginger Beer$5.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.80
- Italian Soda$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.75