Appetizers
- K So?$8.00
rich queso and corn tortilla chips
- Don't Be Chip$3.00
hand curated salsa and corn tortilla chips
- GuacNRoll$9.00
fresh handmade guacamole and corn tortilla chips
- Chorizo-rd$10.00
chorizo smothered with our signature queso and corn tortilla chips
- Ceviche Mamalon$12.00
sonora style ceviche made with shrimp, surimi, cucumber, avocado, pico, and clamato
- Salsa$2.00
hand curated salsa
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.00
onions, bell peppers, corn, tinga, beans and cheese paired with our chipotle aioli,. topped with green sauce, parmesan cheese and pickled red onions
Taco Stand
Wanna Be Mexican
- Ksadila$14.00
quesadilla with choice of protein served with rice and beans
- Nacho Problem$14.00
choice of protein, beans, cheese, pico, sour cream, and chipotle aioli
- Shimmy-Changa$15.00
chimichanga topped with queso and chipotle aioli. choice of protein served with rice, beans, and guac salad
- Let’s Get Fried$14.00
choice of protein, cheese, pico, sour cream, and chipotle aioli served on waffle fries
- Pinche Bowl$14.00
rice, beans, pico, lettuce, cheese, guac, chipotle aioli and choice of protein
- Boo-Rito$14.00
choice of protein, beans, cheese, pico, sour cream, waffle fries, and salsa. choice of one side
- Mexican Pizza$15.00
fried pita bread topped with beans, cheese, sour cream, pico, chipotle aioli, avocado, choice of protein and choice of one side
- Quesabirria Tacos$13.00
three cheesy birria tacos served with broth to dip. no substitutions for protein
- Chile Verde Shrimp$16.00
grilled shrimp sauteed with our spicy green sauce, served with two sides
- Las Enchiladadoskis$15.00
three enchiladas with choice of one protein topped with spicy salsa verde, sour cream, avocado, cheese dip and pickled red onions. choice of two sides
- Tocho-Morocho$15.00
choice of protein sauteed with spinach, corn and pico. topped with melted cheese and chipolte aloli, served with two sides
- Taquitos De Carnitas$15.00
carnitas taquitos topped with queso, sour cream, parmesan cheese, pico, pickled red onions and choice of two sides
All SIDES
- Side Rice$3.00
- Side Beans$3.00
- Side Guac Salad$4.00
- Side Charro Beans$4.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.00
- Side Creamy Esquite$5.00
- Side Shrimp and Corn Soup$5.00
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Piko$0.75
- Side Guacamole$1.00
- Side Queso$1.00
- Side Cilantro$0.75
- Side Raw Onion$0.75
- Side Chipotle Aoli$0.75
- Side Lettuce$1.50
- Side Shred Cheese$1.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Flour Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side Cabbage$0.75
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$0.75
- Side Vinegar Jalapenos$0.75
- Side Pita Chips$3.00
- Side Diced Tomatos$0.75
Healthy-Ish
- Berry Good Salad$9.00
romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, candied pecans and strawberry vinaigrette
- Green Girl Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, avocado, pickled red onions and avocado lime dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan cheese, pickled red onions, croutons and caesar dressing
The Kiddos (12 and under only!)
Lunch (11am-3pm)
- Dos Tacos Lunch$10.00
two tacos served with choice of two sides
- Pinche Bowl Lunch$12.00
rice, beans, pico, lettuce, cheese, guac, chipotle aioli, and choice of protein
- Ksadilla Lunch$11.00
choice of protein served with rice and beans
- Shimmy-Changa Lunch$12.00
chimichanga topped with queso and chipotle aioli. choice of protein served with rice, beans, and guac salad
- Grilled Salmon$14.00
grilled mahi, rice and choice of one side
- Dos Seafood Tacos (Baja Style)$13.00
two grilled mahi or shrimp tacos served with choice of two sides
- Berry Good Salad Lunch$8.00
romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette