PinkPink - San Mateo 60 31st Avenue
TOP 10
- M1. Peach Oolong Boba Milk Tea$6.50
- J1. Matcha Tornado$7.50
- FC1. Cheesefo One Peach$7.50
- FC3. Cheesefo Mango Pomelo$7.50
- FC2. Cheesefo Very Strawberry$7.50
- IT2. Ice Cream Black Pink Tea$6.50
- M2. Black Pink Boba Milk Tea$6.50
- O2. Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
- FC4. Cheesefo Very Grape$7.50
- O1. Oreo Smoothie$6.50
- B4. Thai Tea Boba Tornado 泰茶波霸龙卷风 (Copy)$7.25
- M4. Thai Thai Boba Tornado 泰泰波霸 (Copy)$6.95
- JC1. Cheesefo Matcha Popping Boba Latte (Copy)$7.50
PINKO-NUT
Cheesefo Tea
Milk Tea
Ice Cream
Fruit Tea & Slush
Matcha
PinkPink - San Mateo 60 31st Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(669) 237-9700
Closed