Chef Salad
Our Pinocchio's-original chef salad is made with specially chopped lettuce blended with shredded cabbage and topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, blended cheese and shredded carrots. Comes with two 2-ounce containers of dressing of your choice! We recommend the house italian!
Mini Chef Salad
Our Pinocchio's-original mini-chef salad a slightly smaller portion of our chef salad which is made with specially chopped lettuce blended with shredded cabbage and topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, blended cheese and shredded carrots. Comes with two 2-ounce containers of dressing of your choice! We recommend the house italian!
Dinner Side Salad
Bag of Breadsticks
Perfect for bringing home to family or friends, these breadsticks have been bagged in bread bags after cooling to room temperature to minimize condensation. Re-heat in the microwave or air-fryer, or slice in half to make sandwiches! We recommend storing in the refrigerator to maximize shelf life. Sold with two 4-ounce containers of garlic sauce. Quantities are extremely limited!
Cinnamon Sticks (4)
Our cinnamon sticks are fluffy and sweet and go great with our icing dipping sauce!
Famous Breadsticks
Pinocchio's famous breadsticks are made from scratch every day. Smother with our garlic sauce and you'll see why people can't get enough of them! We include a two-ounce cup with about 1.5 ounces of garlic sauce for dipping per four breadsticks (if the cup was full it would spill when dipping!)