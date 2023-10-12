Pintos Porch 657 E Bay Ave
Popular Items
Smoked Pork Butt, Rice, Pineapple Pico, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Smoked Beef Brisket, House Beans, Coleslaw Mac and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Crispy Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, BBQ Mustard, Brioche Bun
Food
Apps and Snacks
Chorizo, Pinto Beans, Ancho Chiles
Chorizo, Pinto Beans, Ancho Chiles
Smoked Turkey and Lentil
Smoked Turkey and Lentil
Corn Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pico
Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, House Beans, Pico, Cilantro Lime Crema
Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Chipotle BBQ
French Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chopped Beef Brisket, BBQ Gravy
Rice, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Red Bell Pepper, Smoked Pork, Fried Egg, Chipotle Mayo
Chopped Smoked Rib Meat, Red Cabbage Coleslaw, Egg Roll Wrappers, Chipotle BBQ
Chipotle Mayo Dipping Sauce
Choice of Sauce, Celery, Avocado Ranch with Queso Fresca
Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheddar, Smoked Chicken, Sour Cream, Pico (on side)
Fried Potato Boats, Chorizo Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Cilantro Lime Crema
Battered Fried Pickles, Avocado Ranch Dipping Sauce
Burgers
8oz Angus Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
8oz Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Hatch Green Chiles, Red Onion, Tomato, Brioche Bun
8oz Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun
8oz Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Truffle Aioli, Brioche Bun
8oz Angus Patty, Cajun Seasoned, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Brioche Bun
Black Bean Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun
Smoked Pork Butt, Red Cabbage Coleslaw (on top), Bricohe Bun
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cajun Seasoned, Pepper Jack Cheese, Creole Mustartd, Brioche Bun
Crispy Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, BBQ Mustard, Brioche Bun
Chopped Smoked Beef Brisket, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Hoagie Roll
Chopped Smoked Turkey, Hatch Green Chiles, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Hoagie Roll
Thin Sliced Smoked Prime Rib, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Au Jus
Wrap it up
Smoked Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Black Bean and Corn Salad, Chipotle Mayo, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Smoked Beef Brisket, House Beans, Coleslaw Mac and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Smoked Pork Butt, Rice, Pineapple Pico, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tempura Fried Shrimp, Rice, Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Lime Crema, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Crispy Fried Chicken, Mac N Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Platters
Smoked Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, House Beans, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Cilantro Lime Crema, Rice, Pico
Smoked Pork Butt, Cheddar Cheese, House Beans, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Hatch Green Chile Sauce, Cilantro Lime Crema, Rice, Pico
Half Rack Smoked Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Coleslaw
Mac and Cheese, Smoked Pork Butt, Onion Straws, BBQ
Mac and Cheese, Crispy Fried Chicken, Onion Straws, BBQ
Mac and Cheese, Chopped Beef Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ
Marinated Grilled Chicken, topped with Tortilla Strips and Pepper Jack Cheese, with a side of Rice and House Beans
Salad
Sides
Slow Cooked Pinto Beans with Chorizo and Bacon
Creamy Mac N Cheese topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs
Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Red Cabbage, Carrots, and Cilantro in a Tangy Citrus Dressing
Kids
Dessert
Weekly specials
8oz Char Grilled Angus Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Tossed in cinnamon sugar
Ribs, Brisket, Pork, Wings, Cornbread, House beans, Coleslaw