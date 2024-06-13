Pintxo's Tacos 2905 Sherman Avenue Northwest
Food Menu
Starters
Main Event
- 3X Beef Birria Tacos$18.00
- Carne Asada
Marinated flank steak$4.50
- Chicken Tinga
Shredded chicken$4.00
- El Pastor
Marinated pork with Pineappe$5.00
- Fish
Panko Crusted Cod$5.95
- Lamb Barbacoa
Slow cooked, shredded lamb$5.00
- Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly served with a spicy asian slaw$5.00
- Pork Shoulder
Shredded pork$5.00
- Shrimp$5.95
- Veggie
A medly of seasonal vegetables$4.50
- chorizo$4.50
- pupusa Carrot$4.00
Sides
Drinks Menu
Coffee
Espresso
Breakfast
- Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
- Bagel with Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Egg & Cheese$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Cream Cheese & bacon$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Chorizo, Egg & Cheese$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Egg, Tomato & Avocado$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Ham or Turkey and Swiss$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Avocado & Bacon$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel with Ham or Swiss, Turkey & Egg$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Three breakfast tacos w/Coffee
Three tacos with choice of bacon or chorizo and coffee.$14.00
- Breakfast burrito with Coffee
Breakfast burrito with choice of bacon or chorizo.$12.00
- Breakfast taco
Breakfast taco: choice of bacon or chorizo$5.00
- Churros
Served with a chocolate sauce$4.00
Pintxo's Tacos Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 841-8889
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM