Pioneer Pizza 9031 E Frontage Dr, Palmer, Alaska 99645
Food
Appetizer
- Garlic Breadsticks$12.00
Perfect for family sharing, our garlic breadsticks are infused with a delightful garlic butter, creating a crispy and golden exterior. Comes with our homemade ranch and marinara sauces
- Mozzarella Breadsticks$14.00
Indulge in our large and cheesy breadsticks, overflowing with freshly shredded gooey mozzarella. Comes with our homemade ranch and marinara sauces
Pioneer Specialty Pizza
- Pepperoni Classic$20.00+
Our delicious red sauce topped with pepperoni then covered with our freshly shredded mozzarella cheese and topped with even more pepperoni.
- House Special$22.00+
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and Canadian bacon
- Hawaiian$20.00+
Canadian bacon and freshly shredded mozzarella topped with sweet pineapples
- Meat Lovers$24.00+
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, and salami
- Garlic Chicken$23.00+
Grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms, and homemade garlic ranch sauce base
- BBQ Chicken$23.00+
Grilled chicken breast, onions, green peppers, and Southern-style BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$23.00+
Mild buffalo sauce base, breaded buffalo chicken, and onions topped with mozzarella and blue cheese and a drizzle of house-made ranch dressing
- Hot House Special$22.00+
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, Jalapeños, and Canadian Bacon
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00+
Homemade ranch sauce covered in seasoned chicken and bacon. Topped with onions and a drizzle of ranch with an option to add fresh tomatoes
- The Stoplight$22.00+
Pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeño line up like a culinary traffic light, each adding its unique zest. The twist? A drizzle of hot honey, turning every slice.
- Taco$23.00+
Taco meat, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and Lettuce. Comes with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Supreme$24.00+
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes