Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen
Featured Items
- Seared Ahi Sandwich$19.00
seared ahi tuna with avocado, crispy wonton, pickled onion, jalepeno, cilantro, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll
- Classic$18.00
1/3 lb prather ranch beef, two pressed patties, grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a pub bun
FOOD
Shareables
- Cauliflower Bites$14.00
rice flour battered and fried. Choice of spicy thai or buffalo.
- Cheese Curds$9.00+
- Chicken Wings$15.00
- Queso$14.00
- Side Winders$8.00
beer battered fries, served with a sriracha aioli.
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Dog Patty$5.00
- Mystic Mac n' Cheese$8.00+Out of stock
kerrygold dubliner headlines this five cheese pasta with panko.
- Ceviche$14.00Out of stock
Salads
- Beet Fetish$17.00
organic greens, roasted beets, fennel, oranges, candied walnuts, panko pistachio-crusted goat cheese puck, balsamic dressing
- Perfect Pear$18.00
pan-roasted shredded brussel sprouts, organic greens, pear, bacon, topped with candied walnuts and gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
- Ahi Bowl$20.00
- Thai Noodle Bowl$17.00
- Savage Salad$17.00Out of stock
- The Beet Is On$17.00Out of stock
- Cup of Soup Of Day$8.00Out of stock
- Bowl Soup Of The Day$12.00Out of stock
- Cup Of Soup And Salad$14.00Out of stock
- Tortilla Soup$14.00Out of stock
Kale, quinoa, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke add chicken or shrimp for $4.00
- Shepards Pie$22.00Out of stock
Ground lamb, vegetables, rich gravy and mashed potatoes
- Lamb Stew$19.00Out of stock
- Chimi Steak Salad$17.00Out of stock
- Heirloom Burrata Salad$15.00Out of stock
Handhelds
- Classic$18.00
1/3 lb prather ranch beef, two pressed patties, grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a pub bun
- Lamb Burger$18.00
ground seasoned lamb, stuffed with feta and chimichurri, dressed with arugula, pickled red onions, Havarti, creamy herb tzatziki on a pub bun
- Widow Burger$18.00
bacon burger blend, jalapenos, Havarti, jalapeno aioli, on a pub bun
- Goat Burger$19.00
- Southern Fried Chicken$17.00
carnitas, avocado, house-made salsa, cotija, chipotle creme on a toasted telera roll.
- Lord Of The Rings$18.00
- Reuben$19.00
Shredded corned beef, havarti, caraway sauerkraut, spicy aioli on marbled rye
- Chicken Caprese Sandwich$17.00
Grilled balsamic marinated chicken, sliced fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, tomato and basil, with a balsamic drizzle.
- What The Puck$17.00
Portobello cap, panko pistachio-crusted goat cheese puck, onion straws, arugula and balsamic glaze on a pub bun
- Bahn Mi$18.00
grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, arugula, fresh basil pesto on a ciabatta roll
- Pub Burger$18.00
- Seared Ahi Tacos$18.00
Seared Ahi, rice and cilantro lime cabbage slaw, choice of wasabi or sriracha aioli. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
- Cali Love$18.00
- Chicken Sandwedge$20.00
house seasoned fried chicken, bacon strips, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, topped with a balsamic glaze on a pub bun.
- Philly Cheesesteak$20.00Out of stock
- Lamb Tacos$18.00Out of stock
Kids
DRINKS
Bottled Wine
- Bottle Rescue Dog Blend$32.00
- Bottle Quady Syrah$35.00
- Bottle Barbera$32.00
- Bottle Belle Fior Pinot$35.00
- Bottle Flowers Pinot$60.00
- Bottle Three Dog Zinfandel$35.00
- Bottle Tempranillo$32.00
- Bottle Hanna Cab Sauv$52.00
- Bottle Faust Cab Sauv$60.00
- Bottle Mazzocco Cab Sauv$35.00
- Bottle St Annes Zinfandel$40.00
- Bottle Wilson Petite Sirah$40.00
- Bottle Pistoleta$28.00
- Bottle Pezzi King$44.00
- Bottle Stuhlmuller Chard$32.00
- Bottle Pinot Gris$32.00
- Bottle Sauv Blanc$32.00
- Bottle Albariño$28.00
- Bottle August White$45.00
- Bottle Hanna Chard$44.00
- Bottle Wilson Sauv Blanc$44.00
- Bottle Sparkling Rosé$35.00
- Bottle Folded Hills Rosé$32.00
- Bottle Ellie's Rosé$35.00
- Bottle Shiloh Rosé$35.00
- Bottle J Cuvéé$54.00