Pi's Cucina Pizza and Italian Restaurant 10412 Courthouse Road
Full Menu
Appetizers
Basket French Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Calamari
Lightly floured with seasoning, fresh cut calamari. Fried to golden brown with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Freah mozzarella, freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
Onion, tomato, and cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Onion, tomato, and cheese
Basket of Seafood
Soup and Salads
Beverages
Fantastic Italian Dinner
Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti Carbonara
Grilled Salmon
Spaghetti Alla Forno
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Baked Cheese Manicotti
Baked Cheese Stuffed Shells
Lasagna
Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Veal Parmesan with Spaghetti
Shrimp Sicilian Parm with Spaghetti
Penne Alla Forno
Crabmeat Ravioli Shrimp pink sauce
Subs
8" Philly Steak and Cheese sub
Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
8" Philly Chicken Cheese Stk sub
Steak, onion, and mushrooms
8" Pi's Club
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onion, fried mushroom, and fried green peppers
8" Ham and Provolone Cheese sub
Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
8" Turkey and Provolone Cheese sub
Mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
8" Ruben
Ham, turkey, cheese, mnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
8" Zep Hoagie
Ham, salami, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
8" Vegetarian Sub
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, fried mushroom, fried green peppers, and cheese
8" Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatball, tomato sauce, and cheese
8" Sausage Parmesan Sub
Sausage, tomato sauce, and cheese
8" Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken, tomato sauce, cheese
8" Veal Parmesan Sub
Fried veal, tomato sauce, cheese
Bambini
Sweet Things
Pizza Special
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza
Small White Pizza
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Small Meat lovers Pizza
Small Chicken BBQ Pizza
Small Supreme Pizza
Small Steak Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza
Large White Pizza
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Large Meat lovers Pizza
Large Chicken BBQ Pizza
Large Supreme Pizza
Large Steak Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Create your own Pizza
Calzone and Stromboli
Sides
Create your Pasta
Daily Lunch Specials
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
