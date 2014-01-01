Piscotti's Pizza 1901 North Bishop Avenue
Drinks
Fountain
Menu
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Topped with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
Breaded Portobello Slices
Chicken Fingers
Breaded seasoned chicken breast served with honey mustard
Deep-Fried Pizza Rolls
Sausage and pepperoni pizza rolls, deep-fried until golden brown served with ranch dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Ravioli
Four Cheese Ravioli
Spinach and Artichoke Toasted Ravioli
Breaded seasoned ravioli stuffed with spinach, artichokes, and Italian cheeses served with marinara
Toasted Beef Ravioli
Breaded seasoned beef ravioli served with marinara sauce
Fresh Salads
Small Side Salad
Lettuce mix topped with our 5-cheese blend
Large Side Salad
Lettuce mix topped with our 5-cheese blend
Small House Salad
Lettuce mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, red onion, sweet bell peppers, and black olives topped with our 5-cheese blend
Large House Salad
Lettuce mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, red onion, sweet bell peppers, and black olives topped with our 5-cheese blend
Small Italian Chef Salad
Lettuce mix topped with pepperoni, salami, honey ham, red onions, green olives, and banana peppers topped with our 5-cheese blend
Large Italian Chef Salad
Lettuce mix topped with pepperoni, salami, honey ham, red onions, green olives, and banana peppers topped with our 5-cheese blend
Small Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
Lettuce mix topped with our signature fajita-style marinated chicken breast and topped with our 5 cheese blend, red onions, and feta cheese
Large Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
Lettuce mix topped with our signature fajita-style marinated chicken breast and topped with our 5 cheese blend, red onions, and feta cheese
Sandwiches
Chicago - Style Italian Beef
Layers of slow-roasted tender roast beef, topped with our 5-cheese blend, grilled sweet peppers, and your choice of spicy or mild giardiniera
The Big Dipper
Layers of slow-roasted tender roast beef, topped with our 5-cheese blend and served with our signature aus jus
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Two golden brown chicken tenders topped with lettuce and tomato and served with mayo
The Capone
Layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, Italian hard salami, and pepperoni, topped with our 5-cheese blend, sweet bell peppers, banana peppers, and our signature sauce
Malo's Meatball Sub
Miner Sub
A generous portion of marinated fajita-style chicken topped with sweet bell peppers and red onions coated in a sweet steak sauce and mayo
The Philadelphia
The Piscotti Burger
Fresh ground beef seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
The Sammi
The Gladiator
Big Al
Calzones
BYO Calzone
Calzone The Piscotti
Calzone Meat Lovers
Calzone Sicilian
Calzone BBQ Lovers
Calzone Tre's BLT
Calzone Chicken Bacon Ranch
Calzone The Capone
Calzone The Hawaiian
Calzone Veggie Delight
Calzone Kickin' Chicken
Calzone The Supreme
Calzone Teriyaki Chicken Delight
Calzone The Pompeii
Calzone The Gotti Gourmet
Pasta
Sides and Extras
Pizza
10" Pizza
10" The Piscotti
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, green olives, and red onions
10" Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, hickory smoked ham, and sliced bacon
10" Sicilian
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, and sweet bell peppers
10" BBQ Lovers
Sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with a generous portion of marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions
10" Tre's BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh spinach leaves, tomato slices, and red onions
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh red onions atop our signature in-house ranch dressing
10" The Capone Pizza
Layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, Italian hard salami, pepperoni, sweet bell peppers, and banana peppers topped with our signature Italian dressing
10" The Hawaiian
A double layer of thin sliced smoked ham and juicy fresh pineapple chunks
10" Veggie Delight
Tomato, red onions, fresh sliced mushrooms, black olives, and fresh spinach
10" Kickin' Chicken
Marinated fajita-style chicken breast and red onions on top of a rich buffalo sauce
10" The Supreme
Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, sweet bell peppers, and mushrooms
10" Teriyaki Chicken Delight
Marinated fajita-style chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and fresh juicy pineapple atop our signature in-house teriyaki sauce
10" The Pompeii
We add crushed red peppers to our signature pizza sauce and top it with layers of hickory smoked ham, spicy capicola, and fresh juicy pineapple
10" The Gotti Gourmet
Our signature pesto sauce topped with fresh spinach leaves, black olives, juicy ripened tomatoes, and feta cheese and then smothered in our five-cheese blend (pesto sauce contains nuts)
10" La Doce Vita
10" The Venetian
10" Cheese Pizza
Additional toppings - $1.49
14" Pizza
14" La Dolce Vita
14" The Venetian
14" Cheese Pizza
Additional toppings - $2.49