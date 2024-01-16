Pita Cubana Grill 334 EAST CALDER WAY
Food
Appetizers
- Small Hummus$6.95
Our fresh dip made from scratch with a perfect blend of puréed chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, lemon juices, and spices. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a dash of paprika, served with 2 pita bread
- Large Hummus$9.95
Our fresh dip made from scratch with a perfect blend of puréed chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, lemon juices, and spices. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a dash of paprika, served with 2 pita bread
- 5 Falafel Patties$5.00
Deep-fried patties of seasoned ground fava and garbanzo beans, parsley, onions, garlic, and spices. Served with tahini sauce
- Small Stuffed Grape Leaves$6.95
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, parsley, tomato, and onions
- Large Stuffed Grape Leaves$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, parsley, tomato, and onions
- Vegetarian Mezza Platter$12.00
A tantalizing combination of your favorite Lebanese appetizers. Baba ganoush, hummus, grape leaves, and tabbouleh served with pita on the side
- Small Baba Ganoush$6.95
A fresh dip made from scratch with pureed smoked roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic, yogurt, lemon juice, and spices. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a dash of paprika and served with two pita bread
- Large Baba Ganoush$9.95
A fresh dip made from scratch with pureed smoked roasted eggplant, tahini sauce, garlic, yogurt, lemon juice, and spices. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a dash of paprika and served with two pita bread
Soup
Salads
- Small Fattoush$4.95
A salad of crispy romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, sumac, and mint. Topped with crushed toasted pita bread and house dressing
- Large Fattoush$7.95
A salad of crispy romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, sumac, and mint. Topped with crushed toasted pita bread and house dressing
- Greek Salad$10.00
Mix of romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, and kalamata olives, topped with feta cheese and house dressing
- Small Tabbouleh Salad$5.95
A Lebanese salad of nutritious bulgar wheat, fresh hand-chopped parsley, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, mint, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large Tabbouleh Salad$8.95
A Lebanese salad of nutritious bulgar wheat, fresh hand-chopped parsley, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, mint, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil
- Cabana Salad$9.95
Mix of crispy romaine lettuce with cucumber, tomato, sumac, and mint, topped with your choice of strips of beef or chicken breast
Dishes
- Whole Roasted Chicken$18.95
Marinated in Lebanese spices and olive oil. Served with your choice of side, with Lebanese salad
- Half Roasted Chicken$14.95
Marinated in Lebanese spices and olive oil. Served with your choice of side, with Lebanese salad
- Roasted Leg of Lamb$14.95
Roasted lamb leg marinated in Lebanese spices and olive oil served on cabana basmatic rice with a side of Lebanese salad
- 2 Roasted Chicken Legs$14.95
Two roasted chicken legs and thighs, marinated in Lebanese spices and olive oil served on cabana basmati rice with a side of Lebanese salad
Arabica Taco
Platters
- Shawarma Chicken Cabana$11.95
Baked chicken breast marinated in Lebanese herbs and spices. Served on cabana rice and includes one pita bread and your choice of two sides
- Satay Chicken Platter$11.95
Chicken breast marinated in spicy coconut peanut sauce served in pita bread filled with creamy cabana garlic sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and fries inside
- Shishtawook Platter$11.95
Chicken breast marinated in a spiced tomato and yogurt based marinade served in a pita filled with creamy cabana garlic sauce, tomatoes, Lebanese coleslaw, and fries inside
- Shawarama Beef Cabana$11.95
Ground steak marinated in Lebanese herbs, spices and olive oil. Served on cabana rice and includes one pita bread and your choice of two sides
- Cabana Kabob Platter$11.95
Ground beef kabobs, onions, parsley, sumac, and Lebanese spices. Served on cabana rice and includes one pita bread and your choice of two sides
Sandwiches
- Arabic Shawarmah Sandwich$12.00
Flat pita stuffed with garlic mayo, pickles, and chicken shawarma with a side fries
- Shawarma Chicken Cabana Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with infused chicken breast, Lebanese coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, fries inside, and creamy cabana garlic sauce
- Satay Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Chicken breast marinated in spicy coconut peanut sauce served in pita bread filled with creamy cabana garlic sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and fries inside
- Gyro Sandwich$11.95
Pita bread filled with marinated beef in herbs, spices, and olive oil. Served in pita bread layered with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, onions, parsley, and sumac salad then topped with tahini
- Cabana Kabob Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with kabobs (a blend of slowly braised ground sirloin, onions, parsley, and spices) hummus, tomatoes, pickles, onions, parsley, and sumac salad. Topped with tahini sauce
- Roasted Leg of Lamb Sandwich$14.95
Pita bread filled with ground lamb marinated in herbs, spices and olive oil. Served in pita bread with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, onions, parsley, and sumac salad. Topped with tahini
- Shishtawook Sandwich$9.95
Chicken breast marinated in a spiced tomato and yogurt based marinade served in a pita filled with creamy cabana garlic sauce, tomatoes, Lebanese coleslaw, and fries inside
- Shawarama Beef Cabama Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with marinated in herbs, spices, Mistika and olive oil. Served in pita bread layered with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, onions, parsley, and sumac salad then topped with tahini
Vegetarian Sandwiches
- Tabbouleh Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with hummus, fresh tabbouleh, pickles, fries, and tahini sauce
- Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Freshly made falafel (deep-fried patties of seasoned ground fava and garbanzon beans, parsley, onions, garlic, and spices) rolled in pita bread with hummus, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, fries, and tahini sauce
- Baba Ganoush Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with baba ganoush, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, tahini sauce, and fries
- Hummus Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with hummus, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickles, and fries
Cabana Fusion Sandwiches
- Cordoba Sandwich Beef Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with basmati rice, fresh salsa, lettuce, pickles, creamy tahini sauce, and secret cabana spicy sauce
- Granada Sandwich Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with cabana basmati rice and marinated chicken breast with fresh salsa, pickles, cheese, and lettuce topped with tahini sauce and secret cabana spicy sauce
- Bangkok Sandwich Chicken Satay Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with basmati rice and chicken breast marinated in spicy coconut curry peanut sauce, then topped with creamy garlic sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and fries inside
- Casablanca Fish Sandwich$9.95
Pita bread filled with cabana basmati rice, fresh salsa, pickles, lettuce, fried flounder, tahini sauce, and secret cabana spicy sauce