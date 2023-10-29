Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140
0
Your order
Pita Man Catering 350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140
Favorites
Delight your self
Catering
Favorites
Chicken
$7.95+
Beef
$8.95+
Falafel
$7.95+
Mix Any Two
$8.95+
Veggie Dolmades
$9.95
Veggie Moussaka
$9.95
Delight your self
Luks
$4.95
Waffle Cone
$5.95
Waffees
$4.95
Catering
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Chocolate
$30.00
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Vanilla
$30.00
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Strawberry
$30.00
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Green Tea
$30.00
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Orange Cookie
$30.00
3 GL tub Ice Cream - Seasonal
$30.00
Pita Man Catering 350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140 Location and Ordering Hours
(844) 748-2626
350 Via Las Brisas, Ste #140, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement