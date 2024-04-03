Pita Zone 497 South Weber Road
FOOD
Salads & Soups
- Lentil Soup$4.99+
Red lentil simmered with diced carrot, onion, tomato, potato, cumin and cilantro
- Fattoush Salad$4.99+
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, romaine, chopped parsley, pita chips and dressing
- Tabbouleh Salad$4.99+
Finely chopped parsley, onion, tomato, mint and cracked wheat topped with olive oil and lemon juice
- Mediterranean Salad$5.49+
Greek salad. Fresh romaine, lettuce tossed with diced tomato, cucumber, olives, olive oil and house dressing
- Jerusalem Salad$4.99+
Chopped parsley, tomato, cucumber, onion, mint, lemon, olive oil and tahini
- Cucumber Yogurt Salad$4.99+
Fresh yogurt blended with dice cucumber, mint, garlic and lemon juice
Appetizers
- Hummus$4.99+
A puree of chickpeas, sesame, lemon juice, salt and garlic topped with paprika and olive oil. Served with pita bread
- Baba Ghanoush$4.99+
Grilled eggplant puree with tahini, olive oil, garlic, yogurt and lemon juice topped with sumac paprika and olive oil served with pita bread
- Vegetarian Mix$11.99
Falafel, grape leaves, hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh salad, Jerusalem salad served with pita bread
- Grape Leaves$4.49
Rice mixed with spices and garlic. Wrapped in individual grape leaf
Entrées
- Chicken Shawarma Entrée$13.99
Thin slices of fine roasted chicken cooked on revolving rotisserie and marinated with variety of Mediterranean spices. Comes with rice, salad, garlic sauce and pita
- Beef Shawarma Entree$14.99
Thin slices of fine roasted beef cooked on revolving rotisserie and marinated with variety of Mediterranean spices. Comes with rice, salad, hummus, sauce and pita
- Mix Shawarma Entrée$15.99
Mix of chicken and beef shawarma serve with rice, hummus and salad
- Chicken Kabab Entrée$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast marinated with olive oil and spices. Comes with rice, green salad, garlic sauce and pita
- Chicken Kefta Kabab Entrée$13.99
Skewers of our special recipe, comes with rice, green salad, garlic sauce and pita
- Chicken Shish Taouk Entrées$13.99
Two skewers of tender pieces of chicken breast with onion and special spices. Comes with rice, green salad, garlic sauce and pita
- Chicken Tandoori Roast Entrée$13.99
Boned in chicken leg and thigh roasted with perfect spice
- Chicken Tikka Entrée$13.99
**30 minute wait time** Two bone-in legs grilled to perfection comes with rice, garlic sauce and salad. It is spicy chicken!
- Mediterranean Chicken Kabab Entrée$13.99
Boneless thigh pieces marinated with house spice comes with Rice, Garlic sauce and Salad.
- Chicken 911 Entrée$13.99
Very spicy! Perfectly seasoned and cook to perfection chicken 911 comes with rice, salad and garlic sauce
- Falafel Entrée$11.99
Ground chickpeas, onion, garlic, jalapeño spices and herbs and fried. Comes with rice, hummus, salad and pita
- Beef Kefta Kabab Entrée$14.99
Skewers of our special recipe of ground beef. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Beef Shish Kabab Entrée$15.99
Two skillets of beef shish kabab. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Lamb Chops Entrée$24.99
Four lamb chops marinated in olive oil and spices. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Lamb Shish Kabab Entrée$19.99
Two skillets of lamb shish kabab. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Meat Lover Zone Entrée$19.99
A combination of beef kefta, chicken kefta, chicken kabab, shish taouk, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma and falafel. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Meat Combo Entrée$15.99
A combination of beef kefta, chicken kabab, chicken shawarma, falafel. Comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Pita Zone Mix Grill Entrée$17.99
Three skewers of mix kababs (chicken kefta, beef kefta, shish tawook) comes with rice, hummus, green salad and pita
- Chicken Meat Combo Entrée$15.99
A combination of chicken kabab, chicken kefta, chicken shawarma, falafel. Comes with rice, garlic sauce, green salad and pita
- Sammy's Grilled Chicken$24.99
**45 minute wait time** Whole grill chicken comes with rice and garlic sauce
- Tilapia Fish Entrée$16.99
Seasoned with house spice baked or grilled Tilapia fish comes with Rice, Garlic sauce and Salad.
- Gyro Entrée$14.99
Amazing flavorful Gyro slices comes with Rice, Tzatziki sauce and Salad.
Pita Wraps
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.49
Chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of garlic sauce and topped with tahini sauce
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Beef shawarma with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of hummus and topped with tahini sauce
- Beef Kefta Wrap$8.99
Beef kefta with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of hummus and topped with tahini sauce
- Chicken Kefta Wrap$8.49
Chicken kefta with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of garlic sauce and topped with tahini sauce
- Shish Taouk Wrap$8.49
Chicken kefta with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of garlic sauce and topped with tahini sauce
- Falafel Wrap$7.49
Layer of hummus, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, topped with tahini sauce
- Gyro Wrap$8.49
Gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of hummus and topped with tahini sauce if you want traditional gyro sandwich on pita please select from "Burger menu"
- Lamb Shish Kabab Wrap$9.99
Lamb shish kabab with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, spread of hummus and topped with tahini sauce
- Mix Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Beef and Chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cucumber, onion, spread of hummus and topped with tahini sauce
Burger Zone
Side Zone
- Falafel$0.99+
- Rice$3.49+
- Fries$2.49+
- Wings$9.49+
- Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves (Catering)$1.49+
- Pita Bread$0.99
- Garlic Sauce$0.99+
- Tzatziki Sauce$0.99+
- Hot Sauce$0.50+
- Tahini Sauce$0.50+
- Beef Shawarma (per pound)$9.99+
Beef shawarma by pound only. Sauces and other side items will added separately!
- Chicken Shawarma (per pound)$9.49+
Chicken shawarma by pound only. Sauces and other side items will added separately!
- Gyro (per pound)$9.99+
Gyro by pound only. Sauces and other side items will added separately!
DRINKS
- Can Soda Options$1.49
Select the flavor or brand you want when you come to pick up. We do have Coke and Pepsi products
- Water Bottle$1.49
- Jaritos$2.79
Select flavors when arrive to pick up. Multiple flavors available
- Dana Yogurt Drink$3.29
- Asli Mango Juice$1.99
- Asli Guava Juice$1.99
- Asli Cocktail Juice$1.99
- Flavor Sparkling Water$1.99
Multiple flavors available. Please select when you come to pick up.
- Barbican$2.99
Flavored malt drink. Different flavors available. Pick one when you pick up your food
- Fountain Drinks$2.19
- Coke Glass Bottle$3.19
CATERING
A La Carte Catering
- Falafel (Catering)$0.99+
- Hummus (Catering)$6.99
Per pound. 3 to 4 adults
- Baba Ghanoush (Catering)$7.49
Per pound. 3 to 4 adults
- Fattoush Salad (Catering)$24.00+
- Jerusalem Salad (Catering)$40.00+
- Tabbouleh Salad (Catering)$40.00+
- Salad Mediterranean (Catering)$30.00+
- Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves (Catering)$1.49+
- Seasoned Basmati Rice (Catering)$25.00+
- Chicken Kebab (Catering)$2.99
Per piece
- Chicken Kafta Kabob (Catering)$5.49
Per piece
- Beef Kafta (Catering)$5.99
Per piece
- Shish Taouk (Catering)$5.99
Per piece
- Chicken Shawarma (per pound)$9.49+
Chicken shawarma by pound only. Sauces and other side items will added separately!
- Beef Shawarma (per pound)$9.99+
Beef shawarma by pound only. Sauces and other side items will added separately!
- Hot Sauce* (Catering)$3.99
10 ounce
- Tahini Sauce* (Catering)$3.99
10 ounce
- Baklava (Catering)$65.00+
Party Platters
- Serve 5 to 6 People Family Platter$65.99+
Comes with rice, beef kefta, chicken kefta, Mediterranean chicken kabab, beef shawarma and chicken shawarma. Salad, pita and hot sauce, tahini sauce
- Premium Family Platter$70.00
Family platter in fancy round tray for better presentation!
- Veggie Lover Party Tray$69.99
Combination of 35 falafels, large hummus, large baba ghanouj, large Jerusalem salad and large tabbouleh salad served with pita bread, hot sauce and tahini (sesame seed) sauce
- Falafel Party Tray$69.99
Salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, served with pita bread, hot sauce and tahini (sesame seed) sauce
- Meat Combo Party Tray$129.99
Combination of chicken kebabs, beef kafta, Mediterranean chicken kabab, chicken kefta, beef and chicken shawarma, seasoned basmati rice, fatoush salad, served with pita bread, hot sauce and tahini (sesame seed) sauce