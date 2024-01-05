Pittie Q BBQ 2100 Dale St N
Sandwich's
- Pig in the Garden Basket$13.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sotalina Sauce and topped with Apple Slaw with Waffle Fries
- Chicken Strip Sandwich Basket$11.99
Chicken Strips on a bun with Mayo, Lettuce, American Cheese, Tomato with Waffle Fries
- Brisket Sandwich Basket$15.99
Chopped Brisket , Pickles and onion. Topped with BBQ sauce on a bun and Waffle Fries
- Chopped Italian Sandwich Basket$9.99
Chopped Turkey , Ham, and Salami with lettuce, banana peppers, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Red wine Vinegar on a Bun. Waffle Fries
Burger Baskets
- Hamburger Basket$11.99
1/3rd lb Smashburger with Waffle Fries
- Cheeseburger Basket$12.99
1/3rd lb Smashbuger with Cheese and Waffle Fries
- Bacon Cheesburger Basket$13.99
1/3rd lb Smashburger with American Cheese and Bacon and Waffle Fries
- California Burger Basket$13.99
1/3rd lb Smashburger with Lettu ce , tomato, and Mayo and a Waffle Fries
- Oklahoma Cheesburger Basket$13.99
1/3rd lb Smashburger smashed with fried onion with american cheese and Waffle Fries
- Pittie Q BBQ Burger Basket$13.99
1/3rd lb Smashburger with American Cheese, Bacon, onion, Pickles and BBQ sauce and Waffle Fries