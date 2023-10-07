Pizza Artista - Clarksville TN 2139 A Lowe's Dr.
Popular Items
Large Artista
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
Artista
Website Online Ordering
10" Create Your Own Pizza Online
10" Signature Pizzas Online
Kids Pizza
Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.
Artista
Asian
Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Onion, Carrots Finishes: Cilantro, Crumbled Peanuts
BBQ Chicken
Boucherie
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Dust
Cajun Macque Choux
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato
Cajun Seafood Deluxe
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions
Caribbean Chicken
Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice
Classic Cajun
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Classic Veggie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato
Fig-N-Awesome
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Five Cheese
Margherita
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Mediterranean Veggie
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Oolala
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp
Philly Steak
American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
Squealin Mac-N-Cheese
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup
Swamp Daddy
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion
Traditionalist
Bread Sticks
Cheesy Bread
All American Bacon Cheeseburger
Large 14" Signature Pizzas Online
Large Create Your Own
Create Your Own Pizza Masterpiece with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.
Large Five Cheese
Large Artista
Large Asian
Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Onion, Carrots Finishes: Cilantro, Crumbled Peanuts
Large BBQ Chicken
Large Boucherie
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup
Large Cajun Macque Choux
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato
Large Cajun Seafood Deluxe
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions
Large Caribbean Chicken
Olive Oil, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Tomato, Finishes: Caribbean Seasoning, Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice
Large Classic Cajun
Large Classic Veggie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato
Large Fig-N-Awesome
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Large Margherita
Large Mediterranean Veggie
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Large Oolala
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp
Large Philly Steak
American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms
Large Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup
Large Swamp Daddy
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion
Large Traditionalist
Large All American Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
Pasta Bread Bowls
Create Your Own Pasta Bowl
Select up to seven toppings traditional toppings.
Carbonara Pasta Bowl
Chicken, Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon
Primavera Pasta Bowl
Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato
Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl
Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce, Tasso, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Onion
Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl
Cheddar Cheese Macaroni, Tasso, Bacon, Gouda
Chicken & Pesto Alfredo Pasta Bowl
Sun-dried Tomato, Alfredo Sauce, Pesto, Chicken, Roasted Garlic
Calzones
Create Your Own Calzone
Boudin Calzone
American Cheese, Boudin, Tasso, White Onion, Green Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Zesty Blend applied
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
American Cheese, Parm/Asiago Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Zesty Blend applied.
Deluxe Calzone
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Bell Pepper
Mac-N-Cheese Calzone
American Cheese, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso, Provolone Cheese
Spinach & Chicken Calzone
American Cheese, Feta, Chicken, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Zesty Blend applied.
Salads Online
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Asiago-Parm, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad
Romaine, Chicken, corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Southwest Chips, Lime Juice, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Ranch
Chef Salad
Romaine, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg, Dressing of Choice
Side Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Purple Onion
CYO Salad
Choose 1 cheese, 1 protein, and five veggies.