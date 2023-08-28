Full Menu

APPETIZERS

Enjoy one of our tasty appetizers!

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Breadsticks with Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6pc Wings

$8.00

14pc Wings

$17.00

20pc Wings

$24.00

3pc Tenders

$8.00

7pc Tenders

$17.00

10pc Tenders

$24.00

Breadsticks

$7.00

HOT SACKS

Our Specialty Sandwich! We have our own Hot Sack dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily. We wrap it around your favorite filling and bake it golden brown in our pizza oven. Served with Kosher Pickle Spear and chips.

HS BBQ Beef

$10.50

HS BBQ Chicken

$10.50

HS Ham

$10.50

HS Meatballs

$10.50

HS Pastrami

$10.50

HS Submarine

$10.50

HS Monterey

$10.50

HS Veggie

$10.50

HS Reuben

$10.50

HS Ortega Turkey

$10.50

HS Turkey

$10.50

HS 6 Cheese

$10.50

HS Sausage

$10.50

HS Pepperoni

$10.50

HS The Luau

$10.50

HS Hawaiian

$10.50

HS Turkey Bacon

$10.50

COLD SANDWICH

Served with a Kosher Pickle Spear and chips.

Italian Sub

$9.50

Turkey Special

$9.50

CB Club

$9.50

Roast Beef

$9.50

HOT SANDWICH

All Hot Sandwiches are baked open faced in our pizza oven until toasting hot! Served with Kosher Pickle and chips.

Meatball

$9.50

Hot Roast Beef

$9.50

Honey Ham

$9.50

The Nevadan

$9.50

The Pioneer

$9.50

MINI 6" PIZZA

6" mini pizza = 4 slices

MINI SPECIALTY

$9.00

MINI 4+ TOP

$8.00

MINI 3 TOP

$7.00

MINI 2 TOP

$7.00

MINI 1 TOP

$6.00

MINI CHEESE

$5.00

SM 10" PIZZA

10" Small Pizza = 8 slices

SM SPECIALTY

$18.00

SM 4+ TOP

$16.50

SM 3 TOP

$15.50

SM 2 TOP

$15.00

SM 1 TOP

$13.50

SM CHEESE

$13.00

S PAN Specialty

$19.00

S PAN 4+ TOP

$18.00

S PAN 3 TOP

$17.50

S PAN 2 TOP

$16.50

S PAN 1 TOP

$15.50

S PAN CHEESE

$15.00

MD 12 " PIZZA

12" Medium pizza = 10 slices

MD SPECIALTY

$22.50

MD 4+ TOP

$21.00

MD 3 TOP

$20.50

MD 2 TOP

$19.50

MD 1 TOP

$18.50

MD CHEESE

$17.00

M PAN Specialty

$25.00

M PAN 4+ TOP

$24.50

M PAN 3 TOP

$23.50

M PAN 2 TOP

$21.50

M PAN 1 TOP

$20.50

M PAN CHEESE

$20.00

LG 14" PIZZA

14" Large Pizza = 12 slices

LG SPECIALTY

$28.00

LG 4+ TOP

$27.00

LG 3 TOP

$26.00

LG 2 TOP

$24.00

LG 1 TOP

$23.00

LG CHEESE

$21.50

L PAN SPECIALTY

$29.50

L PAN 4+ TOP

$28.00

L PAN 3 TOP

$27.00

L PAN 2 TOP

$26.00

L PAN 1 TOP

$24.50

L PAN CHEESE

$23.50

XLG 16" PIZZA

16" Extra Large Pizza = 14 slices

XL SPECIALTY

$31.50

XL 4+ TOP

$30.00

XL 3 TOP

$29.00

XL 2 TOP

$28.00

XL 1 TOP

$26.00

XL CHEESE

$24.00

TAKE N BAKE

TNB Hot Sack

$10.00

TNB Appetizers

TNB SPECIALTY

$17.00+

TNB 4+ TOP

$15.50+

TNB 3 TOP

$15.00+

TNB 2 TOP

$14.00+

TNB 1 TOP

$13.00+

TNB CHZ

$12.00+

SALAD BAR

Enjoy our delicious salad bar when you dine in or on the go.

SM Salad Bar

$6.75

LG Salad Bar

$8.75

PARTY PACK

Planning a large gathering? Here's a fabulous group package deal! Includes three large 1 topping pizzas and three pitchers of soft drinks. For Dine In Only.

PARTY PACK

$85.00

SOFT DRINKS

SM

$2.25

LG

$3.00

2 Liter Bottle

$4.00

SIDES

Sm Ranch

$1.00

Lrg Ranch

$3.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Sm Marinara

$1.00

Extra Chz

$2.00

Large Jalapeños

$3.50

Large Marinara

$3.50

Small dressing

$1.00

Lunch Specials

L- Mini Pizza

L- Mini Spec

$15.00

L- Mini 4+

$14.00

L- Mini 3

$13.00

L- Mini 2

$11.00

L- Mini 1

$10.00

L- Mini Chz

$9.50

L- Hot Sack

L- HS BBQ Beef

$15.00

L- HS BBQ Turkey

$15.00

L- HS BBQ Chicken

$15.00

L- HS HAM

$15.00

L- HS Meatballs

$15.00

L- HS Pastrami

$15.00

L- HS Submarine

$15.00

L- HS Monterey

$15.00

L- HS Veggie

$15.00

L- HS Reuben

$15.00

L- HS Ortega Turkey

$15.00

L- HS Turkey

$15.00

L- Turkey Bacon

$15.00

L- HS 6 cheese

$15.00

L- HS Sausage

$15.00

L- HS Pepperoni

$15.00

L- HS Luau

$15.00

L- HS Hawaiian

$15.00

L- Sandwich

Hot Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Sandwich

$14.00