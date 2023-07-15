Pizza D’ Action
Appetizers
Burgers and Melts
D's Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup
D's Cheeseburger
D's Ultimate Burger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and our Cattlemen's gold sauce
Big D Melt
Grilled onions, crispy bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Big D' Steak Melt
Grilled onions, crispy bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Country Fried Steak
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Burger
Jumbo Country Steak
Wings
Subs
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese with mayo
Chicken Philly
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Hot Ham and Cheese
Deli ham, melted mozzarella cheese with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato
Club
Deli ham and turkey, mozzarella cheese, and bacon with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato
Italian
Salami, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and Italian dressing
Meatball Sub
Italian seasoned meatballs, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm
Hot Turkey Sub
Buffalo Chicken
Pasta
Specialty Pizzas
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Medium Supreme
X Small Supreme
Large Meat Amore
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, beef, and ham
Medium Meat Amore
Small Meat Amore
X Small Meat Amore
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Medium Philly Cheesesteak
Small Philly Cheesesteak
Large Aloha
Pineapple and ham
Medium Aloha
Small Aloha
X Small Aloha
Large Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon drizzled in ranch dressing
Medium Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Small Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
X Small Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large Veggie Amore
Black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, and tomatoes
Medium Veggie Amore
Small Veggie Amore
X Small Veggie Amore
Large Everything But
Large Piggin Out
Salads
Large Garden
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Small Garden
Large Chef Salad
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chef Salad
Side Salad
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons, and mozzarella cheese