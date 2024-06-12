Pizza Done Right - Pool Hall
Apps & Snacks
- Nachos
Chicken or beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, olives, sour cream, and salsa$10.00
- Fry Basket
Shoestring fries served with housemade ranch$6.00
- Cheesy Bread
House-made dough with mozzarella and Cheddar served with marinara and ranch$8.00
- Panko Crusted Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-breaded panko and herb-crusted mozzarella sticks served with marinara$8.00
- Walleye Fingers
Parmesan-crusted walleye with our house tartar sauce$12.00
- Dacotah Nachos$9.00
- Chips and Queso$6.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Sandwiches and Burgers
Pizza
Wings & Chicken Strips
1 Sauce per 5 Wings
Pizza Done Right Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 561-6054