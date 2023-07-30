Pizza Donisi 1396 S 2nd St
10" Pizzas
10" 2nd Street Cheese
A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella.
10" BBQ Chicken
A base of our house made chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with BBQ chicken topped with caramelized pineapple and Mozzarella cheese w/tobacco onions.
10" Buffalo Chicken
A base of Buffalo sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese
10" Central Park Porker
House-made sausage, pepperoni, and capicola ham top off this meat loverâ€™s dream! On a base of our signature pizza sauce and loaded with mozzarella cheese.
10" Chef's Choice
Our chefs prepare an innovative and gourmet specialty pizza. See our website for the current selection!
10" Gluten Free Crust 10"
Upcharge sub gluten free crust
10" Hawaii 502
Savory and sweet. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese on a base of our signature house-made pizza sauce.
10" Magnolia Meatball
Our famous house-made beef meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.
10" Magnolia Meatless Meatball
Our famous house-made beef meatless meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.
10" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme
Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
10" Vegan Italian Sausage
A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan italian sausage crumbles.
10" Vegan Pepperoni
A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan pepperoni.
10" Old Louisville Supreme
Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
10" Pepperoni
A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and slices of pepperoni.
10" Pesto Chicken
A base of pesto sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese
10" Pizza Margherita
Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.
10" Sausage
A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and our house-made fennel sausage.
10" St. James Formaggio
A decadent blend of five cheeses (cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperjack, and smoked gouda) on top of our house-made pizza sauce and signature crust.
10" Sting Like a Bee
A base of mango habanero sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese finished with Mikes Hot Honey
10" Victorian Veggie
Our signature crust coated with a base of house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and loaded with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh-cut spinach, onions, and red and green peppers.
14" Pizzas
14" 2nd Street Cheese
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Central Park Porker
14" Chef's Choice
14" Hawaii 502
14" Magnolia Meatball
14" Magnolia Meatless Meatball
14" Old Louisville Supreme
14" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme
14" Vegan Italian Sausage
14" Vegan Pepperoni
14" Pesto Chicken
14" Pizza Margherita
14" Sausage
14" St James Formaggio
14" Sting Like a Bee
14" Victorian Veggie
14" Pepperoni
18" Pizzas
18" 2nd Street Cheese
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Buffalo Chicken
18" Central Park Porker
18" Chef's Choice
18" Hawaii 502
Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.
18" Magnolia Meatball
18" Magnolia Meatless Meatball
18" Vegan Italian Sausage
18" Vegan Pepperoni
18" Old Louisville Supreme
18" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme
18" Pepperoni
18" Pesto Chicken
18" Pizza Margherita
18" Sausage
18" St James Formaggio
18" Sting Like a Bee
18" Vegan Upcharge $4.00
Sub Vegan Cheese
18" Victorian Veggie
Appetizers
10" Garlic Cheese Bread
Our handmade dough baked to crispy perfection and smothered in mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our house-made marinara for dipping.
14" Garlic Cheese Bread
Wings
A generous portion of naked chicken wings deep fried and made to order. Tossed with buffalo sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses fried to a golden brown; served with our house-made marinara sauce.
Fries w/Curry Ketchup - Full Order
A generous portion of Fries fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a side of curry ketchup*. *Ketchup contains shrimp paste*
Fries w/Curry Ketchup - Half Order
Large Bread Sticks
Our handmade dough covered in rich garlic butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Served with our house-made pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Cheese Filled Mozzarella Sticks
Pepperoni Knots
Our handmade dough all knotted up and stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with a side of our signature house made marinara.
Pizza Fries
Pizza Fries - A generous portion of fries loaded with the toppings from any of our classic or signature pizzas. (up to 5 Toppings)
Small Bread Sticks
Our handmade dough covered in rich garlic butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Served with our house-made pizza sauce.
Veggie Knots
Our handmade dough all knotted up and stuffed with fresh spinach and feta cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce,
Extra Sauce
Pizza Slice
Slice Cheese Pizza
1/6 of an 18" Cheese Pizza
Slice Pepperoni Pizza
1/6 of an 18" Pepperoni Pizza
Slice Sausage Pizza
1/6 of an 18" House Made Sausage Pizza
Slice Monthly Chef's Choice Pizza
1/6 of an 18" Monthly Chef's Choice Pizza
2 - Slices of Cheese Pizza
2 Slices of Cheese Pizza. Add Drink for $.50
2 - 1 Topping Slices
2 slices of 1 topping pizza. Add Drink for $.50. Upgrade a slice to the monthly Chefs Choice for $.50
Breakfast Slice
Sandwiches
Buffalo Yardbird Sandwich
Spicy Buffalo sauce and roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Chipotle Yardbird Sandwich
House-made chipotle bbq sauce and roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Classic Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, and ham topped with banana peppers, fresh red onions, and provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Meatball Sandwich
Our famous house-made beef meatballs and sliced provolone with our house-made marinara. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Meatless Meatball Sandwich
Our famous house-made Beyond Beef Vegan meatballs and sliced provolone with our house-made marinara. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
Banana peppers, Roma tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, fresh red onions, feta and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Calzones
Salads
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
Large Greek Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and chopped red onions.
Large House Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, hand-cut tomatoes, and red onions.
Large Italian Chef Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicola, black olives, tomatoes, red onions.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
Small Greek Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and chopped red onions
Small House Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, hand-cut tomatoes, and red onions.
Small Italian Chef Salad
Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicola, black olives, tomatoes, red onions.
Desserts
Beverages
2 Liter of Coke
2 Liter of Diet Coke
2 Liter of Sprite
Ale 8
Big Red
Bottled Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Mountain Dew
Sprite
