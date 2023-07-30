Popular Items

18" Sausage

$23.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and our house-made fennel sausage.

Wings

$9.50

A generous portion of naked chicken wings deep fried and made to order. Tossed with buffalo sauce.


10" Pizzas

10" 2nd Street Cheese

$11.50

A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella.

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

A base of our house made chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with BBQ chicken topped with caramelized pineapple and Mozzarella cheese w/tobacco onions.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

A base of Buffalo sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

10" Central Park Porker

$15.00

House-made sausage, pepperoni, and capicola ham top off this meat loverâ€™s dream! On a base of our signature pizza sauce and loaded with mozzarella cheese.

10" Chef's Choice

$15.00

Our chefs prepare an innovative and gourmet specialty pizza. See our website for the current selection!

10" Gluten Free Crust 10"

$2.50

Upcharge sub gluten free crust

10" Hawaii 502

$14.00

Savory and sweet. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese on a base of our signature house-made pizza sauce.

10" Magnolia Meatball

$15.00

Our famous house-made beef meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

10" Magnolia Meatless Meatball

$14.50

Our famous house-made beef meatless meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

10" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme

$15.50

Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

10" Vegan Italian Sausage

$13.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan italian sausage crumbles.

10" Vegan Pepperoni

$13.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan pepperoni.

10" Old Louisville Supreme

$15.00

Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

10" Pepperoni

$12.50

A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and slices of pepperoni.

10" Pesto Chicken

$14.00

A base of pesto sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

10" Pizza Margherita

$13.50

Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.

10" Sausage

$12.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and our house-made fennel sausage.

10" St. James Formaggio

$15.00

A decadent blend of five cheeses (cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperjack, and smoked gouda) on top of our house-made pizza sauce and signature crust.

10" Sting Like a Bee

$14.00

A base of mango habanero sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese finished with Mikes Hot Honey

10" Victorian Veggie

$14.50

Our signature crust coated with a base of house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and loaded with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh-cut spinach, onions, and red and green peppers.

14" Pizzas

14" 2nd Street Cheese

$17.50

A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella.

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

A base of our house made chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with BBQ chicken topped with caramelized pineapple and Mozzarella cheese w/tobacco onions.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

A base of Buffalo sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

14" Central Park Porker

$25.00

House-made sausage, pepperoni, and capicola ham top off this meat loverâ€™s dream! On a base of our signature pizza sauce and loaded with mozzarella cheese.

14" Chef's Choice

$25.00

Our chefs prepare an innovative and gourmet specialty pizza. See our website for the current selection!

14" Hawaii 502

$22.00

Savory and sweet. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese on a base of our signature house-made pizza sauce.

14" Magnolia Meatball

$25.00

Our famous house-made beef meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

14" Magnolia Meatless Meatball

$26.00

Our famous house-made Meatless meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

14" Old Louisville Supreme

$26.00

14" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme

$26.00

Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

14" Vegan Italian Sausage

$23.00

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan italian sausage crumbles.

14" Vegan Pepperoni

$23.00

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan pepperoni.

14" Pesto Chicken

$24.00

A base of pesto sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

14" Pizza Margherita

$20.00

Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.

14" Sausage

$19.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and our house-made fennel sausage.

14" St James Formaggio

$24.00

A decadent blend of five cheeses (cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperjack, and smoked gouda) on top of our house-made pizza sauce and signature crust.

14" Sting Like a Bee

$24.00

A base of mango habanero sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese finished with Mikes Hot Honey

14" Victorian Veggie

$21.00

Our signature crust coated with a base of house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and loaded with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh-cut spinach, onions, and green peppers.

14" Pepperoni

$19.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and pepperoni.

18" Pizzas

18" 2nd Street Cheese

$21.50

A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella.

18" BBQ Chicken

$28.00

A base of our house made chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with BBQ chicken topped with caramelized pineapple and Mozzarella cheese w/tobacco onions.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

A base of Buffalo sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

18" Central Park Porker

$29.00

House-made sausage, pepperoni, and capicola ham top off this meat loverâ€™s dream! On a base of our signature pizza sauce and loaded with mozzarella cheese.

18" Chef's Choice

$29.00

Our chefs prepare an innovative and gourmet specialty pizza. See our website for the current selection!

18" Hawaii 502

$25.00

Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.

18" Magnolia Meatball

$29.00

Our famous house-made beef meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

18" Magnolia Meatless Meatball

$29.00

Our famous house-made Meatless meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and grated parmesan on our signature pizza sauce.

18" Vegan Italian Sausage

$27.00

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan italian sausage crumbles.

18" Vegan Pepperoni

$27.00

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and vegan pepperoni.

18" Old Louisville Supreme

$29.00

Topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

18" Meatless Old Louisville Supreme

$29.00

18" Pepperoni

$23.50

A base of our house-made pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and slices of pepperoni.

18" Pesto Chicken

$28.00

A base of pesto sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese

18" Pizza Margherita

$24.50

Our signature crust topped with sliced fresh Roma tomatoes, hand-pulled mozzarella, and fresh chopped basil.

18" Sausage

$23.50

A base of our classic pizza sauce and loaded with melted mozzarella and our house-made fennel sausage.

18" St James Formaggio

$28.00

A decadent blend of five cheeses (cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperjack, and smoked gouda) on top of our house-made pizza sauce and signature crust.

18" Sting Like a Bee

$28.00

A base of mango habanero sauce, loaded with shredded chicken, topped with red onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese finished with Mikes Hot Honey

18" Vegan Upcharge $4.00

$4.00

Sub Vegan Cheese

18" Victorian Veggie

$25.00

Our signature crust coated with a base of house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and loaded with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh-cut spinach, onions, red and green peppers.

Appetizers

10" Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.50

Our handmade dough baked to crispy perfection and smothered in mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our house-made marinara for dipping.

14" Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.50

Our handmade dough baked to crispy perfection and smothered in mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our house-made marinara for dipping.

Wings

$9.50

A generous portion of naked chicken wings deep fried and made to order. Tossed with buffalo sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$7.50

Ravioli stuffed with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses fried to a golden brown; served with our house-made marinara sauce.

Fries w/Curry Ketchup - Full Order

$6.00

A generous portion of Fries fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a side of curry ketchup*. *Ketchup contains shrimp paste*

Fries w/Curry Ketchup - Half Order

$4.00

A generous portion of Fries fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a side of curry ketchup*. *Ketchup contains shrimp paste*

Large Bread Sticks

$7.50

Our handmade dough covered in rich garlic butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Served with our house-made pizza sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 Cheese Filled Mozzarella Sticks

Pepperoni Knots

$9.50

Our handmade dough all knotted up and stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with a side of our signature house made marinara.

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Pizza Fries - A generous portion of fries loaded with the toppings from any of our classic or signature pizzas. (up to 5 Toppings)

Small Bread Sticks

$6.00

Our handmade dough covered in rich garlic butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Served with our house-made pizza sauce.

Veggie Knots

$8.50

Our handmade dough all knotted up and stuffed with fresh spinach and feta cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce,

Extra Sauce

Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.75

1/6 of an 18" Cheese Pizza

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$5.50

1/6 of an 18" Pepperoni Pizza

Slice Sausage Pizza

$5.50

1/6 of an 18" House Made Sausage Pizza

Slice Monthly Chef's Choice Pizza

$6.75

1/6 of an 18" Monthly Chef's Choice Pizza

2 - Slices of Cheese Pizza

$8.50

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza. Add Drink for $.50

2 - 1 Topping Slices

$8.50

2 slices of 1 topping pizza. Add Drink for $.50. Upgrade a slice to the monthly Chefs Choice for $.50

Breakfast Slice

$6.75

Sandwiches

Buffalo Yardbird Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy Buffalo sauce and roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Chipotle Yardbird Sandwich

$9.00

House-made chipotle bbq sauce and roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Classic Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Pepperoni, salami, and ham topped with banana peppers, fresh red onions, and provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Our famous house-made beef meatballs and sliced provolone with our house-made marinara. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Meatless Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Our famous house-made Beyond Beef Vegan meatballs and sliced provolone with our house-made marinara. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Banana peppers, Roma tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, fresh red onions, feta and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.

Calzones

Calzone - Cheese

$14.00

Our house-made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Customize this basic favorite with any of our fresh toppings to make your own creation!

Calzone - Classic

$18.00

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, our house-made sausage, and mushrooms.

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.

Large Greek Salad

$7.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and chopped red onions.

Large House Salad

$6.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, hand-cut tomatoes, and red onions.

Large Italian Chef Salad

$8.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicola, black olives, tomatoes, red onions.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Fresh bed of romaine lettuce, topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and chopped red onions

Small House Salad

$4.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, hand-cut tomatoes, and red onions.

Small Italian Chef Salad

$6.00

Fresh bed of an organic spring mix, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, capicola, black olives, tomatoes, red onions.

Desserts

Traditional Mini Cannoli

$4.50

3 Crispy mini cannoli shells filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.

Beverages

2 Liter of Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter of Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet

2 Liter of Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

Ale 8

$1.00

Ale 8

Big Red

$1.00

Big Red

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Coke

$1.00

Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Mountain Dew

Sprite

$1.00

Sprite